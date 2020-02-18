Log in
WESTROCK COMPANY

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/18 12:37:32 pm
40.475 USD   -0.14%
WestRock : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

02/18/2020

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Feb. 26, 2020. Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, will present at 2:15 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 103 M
EBIT 2020 1 506 M
Net income 2020 832 M
Debt 2020 9 297 M
Yield 2020 4,59%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 10 475 M
Chart WESTROCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WestRock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,53  $
Last Close Price 40,53  $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Voorhees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Luke Non-Executive Chairman
Ward H. Dickson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-5.55%10 475
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.21%16 936
MONDI PLC-6.23%10 484
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.65%9 294
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP1.69%8 832
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO LTD--.--%7 369
