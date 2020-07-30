Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WestRock Company    WRK

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WestRock : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 10:58am EDT

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2020 and will be paid on August 25, 2020.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WESTROCK COMPANY
10:58aWESTROCK : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
BU
07/21DON'T TRASH THE BOX : Domino's and WestRock Partner to Encourage Customers to Re..
AQ
07/01WESTROCK : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Result..
BU
06/29WESTROCK : Honored for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement
BU
06/26WESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03WESTROCK CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
06/01WESTROCK : Prices $600 Million of Senior Notes
BU
06/01WESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18WESTROCK COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07WESTROCK : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 442 M - -
Net income 2020 539 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 4,23%
Capitalization 7 845 M 7 845 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart WESTROCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WestRock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 37,63 $
Last Close Price 30,26 $
Spread / Highest target 95,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Voorhees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Luke Non-Executive Chairman
Ward H. Dickson Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-29.48%7 845
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-20.20%14 444
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-8.95%9 578
MONDI PLC-18.28%9 109
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.40.89%8 184
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-16.52%7 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group