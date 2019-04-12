Westwater Resources : Granted Water Rights for its Sal Rica Project in Utah

Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy metals exploration
and development company, is pleased to announce that its application for
the use of 1500 acre-feet of groundwater per year has been approved by
the Department of Natural Resources of the State of Utah. This water is
intended for the development of lithium mining operations at the
Company’s Sal Rica Project.
Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“Water rights are critical to the development of lithium brine
properties. Utah’s grant of water rights enables us to extract the
lithium bearing brines from underground. We believe that owning the
right to use the groundwater materially differentiates our exploration
projects from others in the area going forward.”
The right to use water is very important in the arid American West, and
this right is essential to the development of lithium brine resources at
the Sal Rica project. Utah has a robust legal regime for allocating the
right to use water, and Westwater carefully followed the regulatory
process to secure the groundwater required to develop lithium resources
discovered in the basin.
About Sal Rica
Westwater’s Sal Rica lithium brine exploration project is located in the
Pilot Valley area, approximately 100 miles west of Salt Lake City, and
25 miles north of the town of Wendover. Historical exploration by
Quintana Petroleum and more recent exploration by Mesa Exploration
partially outlined a broad area of the Pilot Valley (up to 20 square
miles) in which very shallow brines (less than 20 feet from the surface)
are mineralized with lithium up to 81 parts per million. Sample spacing
for the Quintana and Mesa sampling was on the order of 1 to 2 miles.
Subsequent in-fill and confirmation sampling by Westwater returned
lithium values ranging from 40 to 100 ppm Li in thirteen of the fourteen
samples, as analyzed by ALS Minerals, a well-regarded independent
commercial analytical laboratory.
About Westwater Resources
WWR is focused on developing energy-related materials. The Company’s
battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most
advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States
— and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres
(~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company
maintains lithium mineral properties in three prospective lithium brine
basins in Nevada and Utah. Westwater’s uranium projects are located in
Texas and New Mexico. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and
currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000
acres (~4,400 hectares) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium
projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights
encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (~76,000 hectares) in the
prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations
of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977
as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater also owns an extensive uranium
information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates,
maps and technical reports for the western United States. For more
information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.
