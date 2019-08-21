Log in
Westwing Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/21/2019 | 10:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2019 / 16:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Barchewitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group AG

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.1950 EUR 47925.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.1950 EUR 47925.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53399  21.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
