WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
Westwing Group AG: Release of a capital market information

09/02/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
Westwing Group AG: Release of a capital market information

02.09.2019 / 17:29
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3. Interim Announcement

In the period from August 26, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019, Westwing Group AG bought back a total of 63,235 shares of Westwing Group AG under the share buyback program; on August 12, 2019, Westwing Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on August 14, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from August 26, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
August 26, 2019 5,000 3.0715
August 27, 2019 15,000 3.4611
August 28, 2019 11,542 3.7084
August 29, 2019 18,000 3.5740
August 30, 2019 13,693 3.4223
In total 63,235 3.4992
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from August 14, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019 thus amounts to 96,435 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group AG shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2400/share-buy-back.html.

Munich, September 2, 2019

Westwing Group AG
The Management Board


02.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

867285  02.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 277 M
EBIT 2019 -8,00 M
Net income 2019 -15,2 M
Finance 2019 100 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,48x
EV / Sales2019 -0,12x
EV / Sales2020 -0,09x
Capitalization 66,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Smalla Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Drabeck Chief Financial Officer
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG-81.50%73
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD13.60%16 205
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.30.43%5 146
RH19.55%2 663
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.92%2 156
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-14.58%1 201
