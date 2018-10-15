Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Westwing Group AG    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG (WEW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 12:10pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG
Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.10.2018 / 12:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Initial admission of shares to trading on a recognised exchange.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Odey Asset Management LLP London
United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Oct 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.15 % 0 % 3.15 % 19942100
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07 0 628200 0 % 3.15 %
Total 628200 3.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


15.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

733471  15.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTWING GROUP AG
12:15pWESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
12:10pWESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
11:25aWESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
10:00aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 12.10.2 : 50 CET/CEST - Westwing Group AG: Release ..
EQ
09:55aWESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
More news
Chart WESTWING GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG0.00%0
AMAZON.COM52.94%838 603
WAYFAIR INC52.82%10 402
QURATE RETAIL INC-13.51%9 605
ZOZO INC-10.30%8 711
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-16.02%6 790
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.