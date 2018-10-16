Log in
WESTWING GROUP AG (WEW)
Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/16/2018 | 03:35pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG
Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.10.2018 / 15:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
First admission to the shares to be traded on a regulated market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Jade 1317. GmbH; Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l.; AI European Holdings S.à r.l.; Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Oct 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 51.98 % 0.03 % 52.01 % 19942100
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07 259800 10105500 1.30 % 50.67 %
Total 10365300 51.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Claim under the warrant agreement against parties acting in concert Concluded until 23.10.2018 84844 0.43 %
Claim under the warrant agreement against other shareholders Concluded until 23.10.2018 6783 0.03 %
    Total 6783 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Attribution of 3,554,400 voting rights (17.82%) of Jade 1317. GmbH (a 100% affiliate of Rocket Internet SE), 2,741,850 voting rights (13.75%) of Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l., 1,511,400 voting rights (7.58%) of AI European Holdings S.à r.l., 1,501,050 voting rights (7.53%) of Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l., 451,950 voting rights (2,27%) of Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS, as well as 344,850 voting rights (1,73%) of Rocket Internet SE, based on a voting rights agreement according to section 34 para. 2 Alt. 1 WpHG (acting in concert). 84,844 voting rights (0.43%) in section 7.b.1. are neither included in the total in section 7.b.1. nor in the percentage of voting rights held through instruments in section 6. because these voting rights are already included in the aggregated voting rights in section 7.a. due to aggregation pursuant to section 34 WpHG as well as in the percentage of voting rights attached to shares in section 6. 


16.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

733211  16.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733211&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
