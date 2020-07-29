Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.    WHG

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

(WHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westwood : 2Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Westwood ®

Investing Where It Counts

Investor Relations

Presentation

As of June 30, 2020

Overview

2 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | Investing Where It Counts

Firm Overview

We are a focused investment management boutique offering high- conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions. Our investment services can address a wide range of investment objectives and challenges for institutional investors, financial intermediaries and private clients.

High-Conviction Equity and

Multi-Investment

Outcome-Oriented Solutions

Team Structure

U.S. Value

Dallas

Multi-Asset

Boston

Emerging Markets

Houston

Toronto*

Employee Ownership

Diversified Business

Structure

Model

Employees and directors

Serving institutional

own equity, totaling

investors, financial

approximately 20%;1

intermediaries and

no employee owns

private clients

more than 5%

Westwood Management Corp. was founded and registered with the SEC in April 1983. Its parent company, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., was launched as a public company in 2002, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WHG. Except as otherwise noted, all references to or information about the "firm" or "Westwood" throughout this presentation describe Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, which include Westwood Management Corp., Westwood Trust, Westwood Advisors, LLC, and Westwood International Advisors Inc.

Best Places to Work Selection criteria based 25% on corporate application and 75% on anonymous employee questionnaires within the "100- 499 employees" category. Awarded on December 9, 2019.

* Westwood International Advisors office in Toronto will cease operations toward the end of the third quarter.

Investment Management

Wealth Management

Overview

Founded | 1983

AUM | $11.9 B

Employees | 159

Publicly Traded | NYSE: WHG 2002

Signatory |

1As of March 2, 2020

3 Investing Where It Counts

2019 | Best Places to Work

4 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | High-Conviction Equity and Outcome-Oriented Solutions

Separately Managed Accounts

Mutual Funds

Other Pooled Vehicles

Our Strategies

U.S. Value Equity

Fixed Income

AllCap Value

Custom Solutions

LargeCap Select

LargeCap Value

SmallCap Value

SMidCap Value

Fixed Income

U.S. Value Equity

Emerging Markets Equity*

Emerging Markets

Emerging Markets SMidCap

Multi-Asset /

Multi-Strategy

Emerging

Markets Equity

  • Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets SMidCap strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020.

5 Investing Where It Counts

Multi-Asset /Multi-Strategy

Income Opportunity

Select Equity

Enhanced Balanced

Credit Opportunities

Dividend Select

High Income

Total Return

Alternative Income

Strategic Global Convertibles

Investment Management | Product Breadth Across the Risk Spectrum

Emerging*

Alternative

Credit

Total

LargeCap

AllCap

Select

SmallCap

Markets

Income

Opportunities

Return

Value

Value

Equity

Value

SMidCap

Low

High

Volatility

Volatility

High

Income

Strategic

LargeCap

Dividend

SMidCap

Emerging*

Income

Opportunity

Global

Select

Select

Markets

Convertibles

  • Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets SMidCap strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020.

6 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | Product and Channel Diversification

STRATEGY BREAKDOWN

INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT TYPE

5%

5%

1%

Foundations/Endowments

Emerging Markets Equity*

Taft-Hartley

12%

33%

43%

Corporate

Public Funds

50%

U.S. Value Equity

49%

2%

Multi-Asset/Multi-Solution

Sub-Advisory

Custom Solutions

ASSETS BY ACCOUNT TYPE

ASSETS BY CLIENT DOMICILE

53%

87%

14%

Institutional Separate

U.S.

Accounts

& Other Managed

Westwood Mutual Funds

Accounts

13%

33%

Non-U.S.

Wealth Management

7 Investing Where It Counts

Percentages in the Strategy Breakdown, Assets by Account Type, and Assets by Client Domicile charts are based upon firm-wide assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Percentages in the Institutional Client Type chart are based upon the combined assets under management of Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood International Advisors Inc. only, less assets managed for private individuals, managed accounts, and collective investment trusts.

* Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Investment Management

8 Investing Where It Counts

Long-Term| Strategic Focus

  • Distribution "alpha" focused on differentiating our value proposition from pre-sale to cross-sale, transcending the performance cycle.
  • Product innovation "alpha" focused on developing more outcome-oriented,non-commoditized strategies to offset fee compression.
  • Apply transformational technology "alpha" across the enterprise to drive deeper customer engagement and improve data, operational efficiency, client experience, and better address regulatory and reporting requirements.
  • Continue to transform our wealth management model focused on planning & advice. Develop a robust digital client experience, and segmentation models, based on generation and level of wealth.

Performance

Human Capital

Alpha

Marketing

Mergers &

Acquisitions

Operations Digital

CRM

Sales

Product Innovation

Client Experience

Advice

Client

For Life

9 Investing Where It Counts

Distribution Infrastructure | Build Out and Transformation

2016

Total: 10

2017

Total: 15

2018

Total: 20

2020

Total: 31

Institutional

Sales & Service

+1

+1

Institutional

Intermediary

Marketing & Product

Sales & Service

Sales

Management

+2

+3

Institutional

Intermediary

Marketing & Product

Sales & Service

Sales

Management

Institutional

Service

Intermediary

Marketing & Product

Sales

Sales

Management

10

Investing Where It Counts

Flexible Fee Approach

Aligning with Investors to Provide Greater Flexibility

Offering New, Innovative Performance Fee Solutions Based on Deconstructing Alpha and Beta

Building a New Brand of Active Management

Competitive Fixed Fees

Sensible Alpha-Based™

Sensible Zero-Based™

Sensible IR-Based™

11 Investing Where It Counts

Full Team on the Field | Largest Distribution Team in Westwood History

12 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | Our Multi-Asset Approach

Absolute Return. Total Return. Income Oriented.

Westwood

Multi-Asset

Varying degrees of equity market sensitivity

Total Return

Income Opportunity

High Income

Alternative Income

13

Investing Where It Counts

Wealth Management

14 Investing Where It Counts

Wealth Management | Ecosystem

Digital

Wrapper

Financial Planning

Banking /

Estate

Planning

Bill Pay

Digital

Digital

Wrapper

Wrapper

Alternative

Active Money

Investments

(PE)

Management

Digital

Wrapper

15 Investing Where It Counts

Wealth Management | Digital Platform

Digital experience, touching all areas of the firm, that captures new and existing capabilities to create a one-stop shop for comprehensive financial management

Visionary strategy consisted of understanding our Why, How, and What

1 Why

Be the indispensable, holistic, and trusted financial advisor for institutions and families by providing personalized and holistic investment solutions and services

2 How

Increase the quality, frequency and value of interactions utilizing digital engagement techniques through the prospect, client and investment lifecycles

3 What

Deploy a friction-free individual and institutional digital platform for all Westwood business lines that constantly reinforces the value of delivered services

In determining the Why, How, What we created the four pillars of our digital platform

Client for Life

Active Client Engagement

Active Client Growth

At Your Fingertips

Comprehensive toolset / product

Retention by focusing on actively

Capturing the next generation

Information anytime anywhere

set that delivers value to clients

engaging with clients to provide

through transitional wealth

the most value

transfer

16

Investing Where It Counts

Product Alpha | Private Bank

As we continue to focus on delivering services to meet our clients' needs, we have partnered with a local bank to launch Westwood Private Bank.

  • Traditional bank services, including checking, savings and lending
  • Highly personalized service
  • State-of-the-artdigital capabilities
  • Boutique space featuring very comfortable family meeting space including interactive technology, luxury coworking space reserved for clients who need it and concierge-style service

Westwood Wealth Management

17

Investing Where It Counts

Financials | Highlights

18 Investing Where It Counts

2020 | Highlights

"I am very pleased to report that several of our portfolio strategies beat their benchmarks for the quarter and performed well against their peers. Many challenges confront us in the current environment and accordingly, with the full support of our board, we have crafted a strategic plan to restructure certain business areas to reduce operating expenses while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives."

Assets Under Management

Total AUM of $11.9 billion and AUA of $222 millionat

June 30, 2020

Our Income Opportunity, Enhanced Balanced, SmallCap

Value, Alternative Income, Global Convertibles,

LargeCap Select, and Total Return strategies all beat

Investment Strategies

their primary benchmarks for the quarter.

Our Income Opportunity, Enhanced Balanced,

Alternative Income, Global Convertibles, MLP

Opportunities, and Total Return strategies achieved a

top quartile institutional ranking for the quarter

Total revenues of $15.9 million for the second quarter

Operating Results

of 2020

Net loss of $2.6 million and Economic Earnings of

$0.2 million2 for the second quarter of 2020

Liquid cash and investments of $74.2 millionat

June 30, 2020.

Capital Management

  1. ©2019 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
  2. See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Economic Earnings on slide 21 of this presentation.

.

19 Investing Where It Counts

Financial | Trends

Fee Revenue1 - Historical

Fee Revenue1 - QTD and YTD

AnnualAsset-based Advisory Trust& Fees ($ millions)

$130.8

$128.1

$121.8

$118.3

$82.5

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

$21.1

$17.1

$15.0

$44.1

$32.0

Earnings and Dividends Per Share - Historical

Fee Revenue QTD

Fee Revenue YTD

Q2 2019 Fee Revenue

Q1 2020 Fee Revenue Q2 2020 Fee Revenue

Earnings (Loss) and Dividends Per Share - QTD and YTD

$3.33

$2.77 $2.33

$3.13

$2.76

$2.88

$2.38

$2.54

$2.07

$.70

2015 2

20163

2017 4

2018

2019

GAAP Diluted EPS

Dividends per share

$1.44

$0.22 $0.72

$0.13 $0.43

$-

$0.27

$0.43

$(0.33)

$(0.18)

Q2 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

GAAP Diluted EPS

Dividends per share

  1. Asset-basedfee revenue, excluding performance fees.
  2. 2015 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.10 negative tax adjustment and an $0.08 non-cash compensation charge, net of taxes.
  3. 2016 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.16 one-time information technology implementation costs charge, net of taxes.
  4. 2017 GAAP EPS includes a $0.30 one-time legal settlement charge, net of insurance recovery and taxes, and a $0.40 incremental income tax expense related to tax reform.

20 Investing Where It Counts

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings

We are providing a performance measure that we refer to as Economic Earnings. Both our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources and determine our dividend policy. We also believe that this performance measure is useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as net income (loss) plus non-cashequity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Economic Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 ($ thousands):

6/30/2020

Net Loss

$

(2,575)

Add:

Stock Based Compensation Expense

2,305

Intangible Amortization

435

Tax Benefit from Goodwill Amortization

59

Economic Earnings

$

224

21 Investing Where It Counts

Long-Term| Shareholder Value Creation

Annual Dividends

Over $220 million of dividends paid out from 2002 to 2019

$ in millions

$30

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarterly Dividends

Special Dividends

As of December 31, 2019.

22 Investing Where It Counts

Appendix

23 Investing Where It Counts

Technology | Approach

Access to world-

Full risk

Formal data

Multi-asset and

Create an

Online advice tool

class security

distribution at the

management

multi-currency

operational digital

designed to meet

protocols as they

asset level across

program

platform that will

platform that will

the needs of

become available

equity, fixed

allow us to expand

form the backbone

digitally savvy

Scalability and

income, currency

Data integrity and

into other asset

of our operating

investors

and commodity

data compliance

classes at will.

platform for all our

Real-life

predictable cost

models

for the firm

Robust portfolio

business lines

structure

Enables analysis

A true multi-asset

investment

compliance engine

solutions, low cost

of market

to keep up with the

and multi-currency

solutions and

complexity and

ever-changing

platform to support

concierge service

components'

regulatory

our business as

Streamlined

contribution to

landscape

we expand to

total risk.

Access to best-in-

other asset

documentation for

Uses precise

classes with more

account opening

class data for

complexity

through Apex

market risk

trading and

Clearing

exposures to

portfolio

measure and

management

control risk.

An initial holistic client experience, customizable with the ability to access information easily, anytime and in any way (PC, tablet or smart phone)

A digital toolset to meet the needs of investors across the spectrum of beginner to expert

Cloud Azure

FactSet /

Markit EDM

Bloomberg

InvestCloud

Wealth

InvestCloud

Northfield

AIM+

White

Coach

Digital

Risk Analytics

2015

2016

2016

2016

2019

2020

2020

Start of cycle

24 Investing Where It Counts

Mutual Fund Disclaimer

To determine if a mutual fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1.877.FUND.WHG, or by visiting our website at www.westwoodfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

The Westwood Funds® are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the Adviser.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objective, which can be found in the prospectus, or that of the strategy.

U.S. Value and Multi-Asset Funds (I-Shares)

Emerging Markets Equity Funds (I-Shares)

Name

Symbol

Name

Symbol

LargeCap Value

WHGLX

Emerging Markets

WWEMX

SMidCap

WHGMX

SmallCap

WHGSX

Total Return

WLVIX

Income Opportunity

WHGIX

Alternative Income

WMNIX

High Income

WHGHX

25 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, preliminary estimates, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including, without limitation, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "could," "goal," "may," "target," "designed," "on track," "comfortable with," "optimistic" and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, those set forth below:

  • the composition and market value of our AUM;
  • our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures;
  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers;
  • regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry;
  • competition in the investment management industry;
  • our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully;
  • our AUM include investments in foreign companies;
  • our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers;
  • our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;
  • our ability to maintain effective cyber security;
  • our ability to perform operational tasks;
  • our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives;
  • our ability to maintain effective information systems;
  • our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors;
  • litigation risks;
  • our ability to declare and pay dividends;
  • our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms;
  • our ability to properly address conflicts of interest;
  • our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage;
  • our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls;
  • our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility;
  • our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock;
  • we are a holding company dependent on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries;
  • our relationships with investment consulting firms; and
  • our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions.

Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 which together with our other filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov. You should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this investor presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.

26 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood

H O L D I N G S G R O U P , I N C ©

westwoodgroup.com

200 Crescent Court, Suite 1200 Dallas, Texas 75201 T. 214.756.6900

Disclaimer

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, I
04:36pWESTWOOD : 2Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
04:32pWESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04:16pWestwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/16Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Web..
GL
06/10Possible Fed move to cap yield rise could further weaken U.S. dollar
RE
06/10Possible Fed move to cap yield rise could further weaken U.S. dollar
RE
04/29WESTWOOD HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29WESTWOOD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
04/29WESTWOOD : 1Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
04/29WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84,1 M - -
Net income 2019 5,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 90,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 42,3x
Yield 2019 9,72%
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brian O'Connor Casey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard M. Frank Chairman
Fabian Gomez Chief Operating Officer
Murray Forbes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raymond E. Wooldridge Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-57.70%100
BLACKROCK, INC.13.53%87 009
UBS GROUP AG-9.12%43 406
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.33%31 953
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.92%30 476
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.24%22 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group