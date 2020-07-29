Westwood : 2Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call 0 07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Westwood ® Investing Where It Counts Investor Relations Presentation As of June 30, 2020 Overview 2 Investing Where It Counts Westwood | Investing Where It Counts Firm Overview We are a focused investment management boutique offering high- conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions. Our investment services can address a wide range of investment objectives and challenges for institutional investors, financial intermediaries and private clients. High-Conviction Equity and Multi-Investment Outcome-Oriented Solutions Team Structure U.S. Value Dallas Multi-Asset Boston Emerging Markets Houston Toronto* Employee Ownership Diversified Business Structure Model Employees and directors Serving institutional own equity, totaling investors, financial approximately 20%;1 intermediaries and no employee owns private clients more than 5% Westwood Management Corp. was founded and registered with the SEC in April 1983. Its parent company, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., was launched as a public company in 2002, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WHG. Except as otherwise noted, all references to or information about the "firm" or "Westwood" throughout this presentation describe Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, which include Westwood Management Corp., Westwood Trust, Westwood Advisors, LLC, and Westwood International Advisors Inc. Best Places to Work Selection criteria based 25% on corporate application and 75% on anonymous employee questionnaires within the "100- 499 employees" category. Awarded on December 9, 2019. * Westwood International Advisors office in Toronto will cease operations toward the end of the third quarter. Investment Management Wealth Management Overview Founded | 1983 AUM | $11.9 B Employees | 159 Publicly Traded | NYSE: WHG 2002 Signatory | 1As of March 2, 2020 3 Investing Where It Counts 2019 | Best Places to Work 4 Investing Where It Counts Westwood | High-Conviction Equity and Outcome-Oriented Solutions Separately Managed Accounts Mutual Funds Other Pooled Vehicles Our Strategies U.S. Value Equity Fixed Income AllCap Value Custom Solutions LargeCap Select LargeCap Value SmallCap Value SMidCap Value Fixed Income U.S. Value Equity Emerging Markets Equity* Emerging Markets Emerging Markets SMidCap Multi-Asset / Multi-Strategy Emerging Markets Equity Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets SMidCap strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020. 5 Investing Where It Counts Multi-Asset /Multi-Strategy Income Opportunity Select Equity Enhanced Balanced Credit Opportunities Dividend Select High Income Total Return Alternative Income Strategic Global Convertibles Investment Management | Product Breadth Across the Risk Spectrum Emerging* Alternative Credit Total LargeCap AllCap Select SmallCap Markets Income Opportunities Return Value Value Equity Value SMidCap Low High Volatility Volatility High Income Strategic LargeCap Dividend SMidCap Emerging* Income Opportunity Global Select Select Markets Convertibles Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets SMidCap strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020. 6 Investing Where It Counts Westwood | Product and Channel Diversification STRATEGY BREAKDOWN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT TYPE 5% 5% 1% Foundations/Endowments Emerging Markets Equity* Taft-Hartley 12% 33% 43% Corporate Public Funds 50% U.S. Value Equity 49% 2% Multi-Asset/Multi-Solution Sub-Advisory Custom Solutions ASSETS BY ACCOUNT TYPE ASSETS BY CLIENT DOMICILE 53% 87% 14% Institutional Separate U.S. Accounts & Other Managed Westwood Mutual Funds Accounts 13% 33% Non-U.S. Wealth Management 7 Investing Where It Counts Percentages in the Strategy Breakdown, Assets by Account Type, and Assets by Client Domicile charts are based upon firm-wide assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Percentages in the Institutional Client Type chart are based upon the combined assets under management of Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood International Advisors Inc. only, less assets managed for private individuals, managed accounts, and collective investment trusts. * Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020. Investment Management 8 Investing Where It Counts Long-Term| Strategic Focus Distribution "alpha" focused on differentiating our value proposition from pre-sale to cross-sale, transcending the performance cycle.

pre-sale to cross-sale, transcending the performance cycle. Product innovation "alpha" focused on developing more outcome-oriented,non-commoditized strategies to offset fee compression.

outcome-oriented,non-commoditized strategies to offset fee compression. Apply transformational technology "alpha" across the enterprise to drive deeper customer engagement and improve data, operational efficiency, client experience, and better address regulatory and reporting requirements.

Continue to transform our wealth management model focused on planning & advice. Develop a robust digital client experience, and segmentation models, based on generation and level of wealth. Performance Human Capital Alpha Marketing Mergers & Acquisitions Operations Digital CRM Sales Product Innovation Client Experience Advice Client For Life 9 Investing Where It Counts Distribution Infrastructure | Build Out and Transformation 2016 Total: 10 2017 Total: 15 2018 Total: 20 2020 Total: 31 Institutional Sales & Service +1 +1 Institutional Intermediary Marketing & Product Sales & Service Sales Management +2 +3 Institutional Intermediary Marketing & Product Sales & Service Sales Management Institutional Service Intermediary Marketing & Product Sales Sales Management 10 Investing Where It Counts Flexible Fee Approach Aligning with Investors to Provide Greater Flexibility Offering New, Innovative Performance Fee Solutions Based on Deconstructing Alpha and Beta Building a New Brand of Active Management Competitive Fixed Fees Sensible Alpha-Based™ Sensible Zero-Based™ Sensible IR-Based™ 11 Investing Where It Counts Full Team on the Field | Largest Distribution Team in Westwood History 12 Investing Where It Counts Westwood | Our Multi-Asset Approach Absolute Return. Total Return. Income Oriented. Westwood Multi-Asset Varying degrees of equity market sensitivity Total Return Income Opportunity High Income Alternative Income 13 Investing Where It Counts Wealth Management 14 Investing Where It Counts Wealth Management | Ecosystem Digital Wrapper Financial Planning Banking / Estate Planning Bill Pay Digital Digital Wrapper Wrapper Alternative Active Money Investments (PE) Management Digital Wrapper 15 Investing Where It Counts Wealth Management | Digital Platform Digital experience, touching all areas of the firm, that captures new and existing capabilities to create a one-stop shop for comprehensive financial management Visionary strategy consisted of understanding our Why, How, and What 1 Why Be the indispensable, holistic, and trusted financial advisor for institutions and families by providing personalized and holistic investment solutions and services 2 How Increase the quality, frequency and value of interactions utilizing digital engagement techniques through the prospect, client and investment lifecycles 3 What Deploy a friction-free individual and institutional digital platform for all Westwood business lines that constantly reinforces the value of delivered services In determining the Why, How, What we created the four pillars of our digital platform Client for Life Active Client Engagement Active Client Growth At Your Fingertips Comprehensive toolset / product Retention by focusing on actively Capturing the next generation Information anytime anywhere set that delivers value to clients engaging with clients to provide through transitional wealth the most value transfer 16 Investing Where It Counts Product Alpha | Private Bank As we continue to focus on delivering services to meet our clients' needs, we have partnered with a local bank to launch Westwood Private Bank. Traditional bank services, including checking, savings and lending

Highly personalized service

State-of-the-art digital capabilities

digital capabilities Boutique space featuring very comfortable family meeting space including interactive technology, luxury coworking space reserved for clients who need it and concierge-style service Westwood Wealth Management 17 Investing Where It Counts Financials | Highlights 18 Investing Where It Counts 2020 | Highlights "I am very pleased to report that several of our portfolio strategies beat their benchmarks for the quarter and performed well against their peers. Many challenges confront us in the current environment and accordingly, with the full support of our board, we have crafted a strategic plan to restructure certain business areas to reduce operating expenses while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives." Assets Under Management • Total AUM of $11.9 billion and AUA of $222 millionat June 30, 2020 • Our Income Opportunity, Enhanced Balanced, SmallCap Value, Alternative Income, Global Convertibles, LargeCap Select, and Total Return strategies all beat Investment Strategies their primary benchmarks for the quarter. • Our Income Opportunity, Enhanced Balanced, Alternative Income, Global Convertibles, MLP Opportunities, and Total Return strategies achieved a top quartile institutional ranking for the quarter • Total revenues of $15.9 million for the second quarter Operating Results of 2020 • Net loss of $2.6 million and Economic Earnings of $0.2 million2 for the second quarter of 2020 • Liquid cash and investments of $74.2 millionat June 30, 2020. Capital Management ©2019 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Economic Earnings on slide 21 of this presentation. . 19 Investing Where It Counts Financial | Trends Fee Revenue1 - Historical Fee Revenue1 - QTD and YTD AnnualAsset-based Advisory Trust& Fees ($ millions) $130.8 $128.1 $121.8 $118.3 $82.5 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 $21.1 $17.1 $15.0 $44.1 $32.0 Earnings and Dividends Per Share - Historical Fee Revenue QTD Fee Revenue YTD Q2 2019 Fee Revenue Q1 2020 Fee Revenue Q2 2020 Fee Revenue Earnings (Loss) and Dividends Per Share - QTD and YTD $3.33 $2.77 $2.33 $3.13 $2.76 $2.88 $2.38 $2.54 $2.07 $.70 2015 2 20163 2017 4 2018 2019 GAAP Diluted EPS Dividends per share $1.44 $0.22 $0.72 $0.13 $0.43 $- $0.27 $0.43 $(0.33) $(0.18) Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 GAAP Diluted EPS Dividends per share Asset-based fee revenue, excluding performance fees. 2015 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.10 negative tax adjustment and an $0.08 non-cash compensation charge, net of taxes. 2016 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.16 one-time information technology implementation costs charge, net of taxes. 2017 GAAP EPS includes a $0.30 one-time legal settlement charge, net of insurance recovery and taxes, and a $0.40 incremental income tax expense related to tax reform. 20 Investing Where It Counts Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings We are providing a performance measure that we refer to as Economic Earnings. Both our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources and determine our dividend policy. We also believe that this performance measure is useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define Economic Earnings as net income (loss) plus non-cashequity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Economic Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 ($ thousands): 6/30/2020 Net Loss $ (2,575) Add: Stock Based Compensation Expense 2,305 Intangible Amortization 435 Tax Benefit from Goodwill Amortization 59 Economic Earnings $ 224 21 Investing Where It Counts Long-Term| Shareholder Value Creation Annual Dividends Over $220 million of dividends paid out from 2002 to 2019 $ in millions $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Quarterly Dividends Special Dividends As of December 31, 2019. 22 Investing Where It Counts Appendix 23 Investing Where It Counts Technology | Approach Access to world- Full risk Formal data Multi-asset and Create an Online advice tool class security distribution at the management multi-currency operational digital designed to meet protocols as they asset level across program platform that will platform that will the needs of become available equity, fixed allow us to expand form the backbone digitally savvy Scalability and income, currency Data integrity and into other asset of our operating investors and commodity data compliance classes at will. platform for all our Real-life predictable cost models for the firm Robust portfolio business lines structure Enables analysis A true multi-asset investment compliance engine solutions, low cost of market to keep up with the and multi-currency solutions and complexity and ever-changing platform to support concierge service components' regulatory our business as Streamlined contribution to landscape we expand to total risk. Access to best-in- other asset documentation for Uses precise classes with more account opening class data for complexity through Apex market risk trading and Clearing exposures to portfolio measure and management control risk. An initial holistic client experience, customizable with the ability to access information easily, anytime and in any way (PC, tablet or smart phone) A digital toolset to meet the needs of investors across the spectrum of beginner to expert Cloud Azure FactSet / Markit EDM Bloomberg InvestCloud Wealth InvestCloud Northfield AIM+ White Coach Digital Risk Analytics 2015 2016 2016 2016 2019 2020 2020 Start of cycle 24 Investing Where It Counts Mutual Fund Disclaimer To determine if a mutual fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1.877.FUND.WHG, or by visiting our website at www.westwoodfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. The Westwood Funds® are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the Adviser. Mutual fund investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objective, which can be found in the prospectus, or that of the strategy. U.S. Value and Multi-Asset Funds (I-Shares) Emerging Markets Equity Funds (I-Shares) Name Symbol Name Symbol LargeCap Value WHGLX Emerging Markets WWEMX SMidCap WHGMX SmallCap WHGSX Total Return WLVIX Income Opportunity WHGIX Alternative Income WMNIX High Income WHGHX 25 Investing Where It Counts Westwood | Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, preliminary estimates, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including, without limitation, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "could," "goal," "may," "target," "designed," "on track," "comfortable with," "optimistic" and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, those set forth below: the composition and market value of our AUM;

our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers;

regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry;

competition in the investment management industry;

our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully;

our AUM include investments in foreign companies;

our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers;

our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

our ability to maintain effective cyber security;

our ability to perform operational tasks;

our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives;

our ability to maintain effective information systems;

our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors;

third-party vendors; litigation risks;

our ability to declare and pay dividends;

our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms;

our ability to properly address conflicts of interest;

our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage;

our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls;

our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility;

our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock;

we are a holding company dependent on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries;

our relationships with investment consulting firms; and

our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions. Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 which together with our other filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov. You should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this investor presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. 26 Investing Where It Counts Westwood H O L D I N G S G R O U P , I N C © westwoodgroup.com 200 Crescent Court, Suite 1200 Dallas, Texas 75201 T. 214.756.6900 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Westwood Holdings Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:08 UTC 0 Toute l'actualité sur WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, I 04:36p WESTWOOD : 2Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call PU 04:32p WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin.. AQ 04:16p Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results GL 07/16 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Web.. GL 06/10 Possible Fed move to cap yield rise could further weaken U.S. dollar RE 06/10 Possible Fed move to cap yield rise could further weaken U.S. dollar RE 04/29 WESTWOOD HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/29 WESTWOOD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL.. AQ 04/29 WESTWOOD : 1Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call PU 04/29 WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin.. AQ