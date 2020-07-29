Westwood : 2Q 2020 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

We are a focused investment management boutique offering high- conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions. Our investment services can address a wide range of investment objectives and challenges for institutional investors, financial intermediaries and private clients.
High-Conviction Equity and
Multi-Investment
Outcome-Oriented Solutions
Team Structure
U.S. Value
Dallas
Multi-Asset
Boston
Emerging Markets
Houston
Toronto*
Employee Ownership
Diversified Business
Structure
Model
Employees and directors
Serving institutional
own equity, totaling
investors, financial
approximately 20%;1
intermediaries and
no employee owns
private clients
more than 5%
Westwood Management Corp. was founded and registered with the SEC in April 1983. Its parent company, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., was launched as a public company in 2002, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WHG. Except as otherwise noted, all references to or information about the "firm" or "Westwood" throughout this presentation describe Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, which include Westwood Management Corp., Westwood Trust, Westwood Advisors, LLC, and Westwood International Advisors Inc.
Best Places to Work Selection criteria based 25% on corporate application and 75% on anonymous employee questionnaires within the "100- 499 employees" category. Awarded on December 9, 2019.
* Westwood International Advisors office in Toronto will cease operations toward the end of the third quarter.
Investment Management
Wealth Management
Overview
Founded | 1983
AUM | $11.9 B
Employees | 159
Publicly Traded | NYSE: WHG 2002
Signatory |
1As of March 2, 2020
3 Investing Where It Counts
2019 | Best Places to Work
4 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood | High-Conviction Equity and Outcome-Oriented Solutions
Separately Managed Accounts
Mutual Funds
Other Pooled Vehicles
Our Strategies
U.S. Value Equity
Fixed Income
AllCap Value
Custom Solutions
LargeCap Select
LargeCap Value
SmallCap Value
SMidCap Value
Fixed Income
U.S. Value Equity
Emerging Markets Equity*
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets SMidCap
Multi-Asset /
Multi-Strategy
Emerging
Markets Equity
Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets SMidCap strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020.
5 Investing Where It Counts
Multi-Asset /Multi-Strategy
Income Opportunity
Select Equity
Enhanced Balanced
Credit Opportunities
Dividend Select
High Income
Total Return
Alternative Income
Strategic Global Convertibles
Investment Management | Product Breadth Across the Risk Spectrum
Emerging*
Alternative
Credit
Total
LargeCap
AllCap
Select
SmallCap
Markets
Income
Opportunities
Return
Value
Value
Equity
Value
SMidCap
Low
High
Volatility
Volatility
High
Income
Strategic
LargeCap
Dividend
SMidCap
Emerging*
Income
Opportunity
Global
Select
Select
Markets
Convertibles
Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets SMidCap strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020.
6 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood | Product and Channel Diversification
STRATEGY BREAKDOWN
INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT TYPE
5%
5%
1%
Foundations/Endowments
Emerging Markets Equity*
Taft-Hartley
12%
33%
43%
Corporate
Public Funds
50%
U.S. Value Equity
49%
2%
Multi-Asset/Multi-Solution
Sub-Advisory
Custom Solutions
ASSETS BY ACCOUNT TYPE
ASSETS BY CLIENT DOMICILE
53%
87%
14%
Institutional Separate
U.S.
Accounts
& Other Managed
Westwood Mutual Funds
Accounts
13%
33%
Non-U.S.
Wealth Management
7 Investing Where It Counts
Percentages in the Strategy Breakdown, Assets by Account Type, and Assets by Client Domicile charts are based upon firm-wide assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Percentages in the Institutional Client Type chart are based upon the combined assets under management of Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood International Advisors Inc. only, less assets managed for private individuals, managed accounts, and collective investment trusts.
* Westwood will be closing the Emerging Markets strategies toward the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Investment Management
8 Investing Where It Counts
Long-Term| Strategic Focus
Distribution "alpha" focused on differentiating our value proposition from pre-sale to cross-sale, transcending the performance cycle.
Product innovation "alpha" focused on developing more outcome-oriented,non-commoditized strategies to offset fee compression.
Apply transformational technology "alpha" across the enterprise to drive deeper customer engagement and improve data, operational efficiency, client experience, and better address regulatory and reporting requirements.
Continue to transform our wealth management model focused on planning & advice. Develop a robust digital client experience, and segmentation models, based on generation and level of wealth.
Performance
Human Capital
Alpha
Marketing
Mergers &
Acquisitions
Operations Digital
CRM
Sales
Product Innovation
Client Experience
Advice
Client
For Life
9 Investing Where It Counts
Distribution Infrastructure | Build Out and Transformation
2016
Total: 10
2017
Total: 15
2018
Total: 20
2020
Total: 31
Institutional
Sales & Service
+1
+1
Institutional
Intermediary
Marketing & Product
Sales & Service
Sales
Management
+2
+3
Institutional
Intermediary
Marketing & Product
Sales & Service
Sales
Management
Institutional
Service
Intermediary
Marketing & Product
Sales
Sales
Management
10
Investing Where It Counts
Flexible Fee Approach
Aligning with Investors to Provide Greater Flexibility
Offering New, Innovative Performance Fee Solutions Based on Deconstructing Alpha and Beta
Building a New Brand of Active Management
Competitive Fixed Fees
Sensible Alpha-Based™
Sensible Zero-Based™
Sensible IR-Based™
11 Investing Where It Counts
Full Team on the Field | Largest Distribution Team in Westwood History
12 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood | Our Multi-Asset Approach
Absolute Return. Total Return. Income Oriented.
Westwood
Multi-Asset
Varying degrees of equity market sensitivity
Total Return
Income Opportunity
High Income
Alternative Income
13
Investing Where It Counts
Wealth Management
14 Investing Where It Counts
Wealth Management | Ecosystem
Digital
Wrapper
Financial Planning
Banking /
Estate
Planning
Bill Pay
Digital
Digital
Wrapper
Wrapper
Alternative
Active Money
Investments
(PE)
Management
Digital
Wrapper
15 Investing Where It Counts
Wealth Management | Digital Platform
Digital experience, touching all areas of the firm, that captures new and existing capabilities to create a one-stop shop for comprehensive financial management
Visionary strategy consisted of understanding our Why, How, and What
1 Why
Be the indispensable, holistic, and trusted financial advisor for institutions and families by providing personalized and holistic investment solutions and services
2 How
Increase the quality, frequency and value of interactions utilizing digital engagement techniques through the prospect, client and investment lifecycles
3 What
Deploy a friction-free individual and institutional digital platform for all Westwood business lines that constantly reinforces the value of delivered services
In determining the Why, How, What we created the four pillars of our digital platform
Client for Life
Active Client Engagement
Active Client Growth
At Your Fingertips
Comprehensive toolset / product
Retention by focusing on actively
Capturing the next generation
Information anytime anywhere
set that delivers value to clients
engaging with clients to provide
through transitional wealth
the most value
transfer
16
Investing Where It Counts
Product Alpha | Private Bank
As we continue to focus on delivering services to meet our clients' needs, we have partnered with a local bank to launch Westwood Private Bank.
Traditional bank services, including checking, savings and lending
Highly personalized service
State-of-the-artdigital capabilities
Boutique space featuring very comfortable family meeting space including interactive technology, luxury coworking space reserved for clients who need it and concierge-style service
Westwood Wealth Management
17
Investing Where It Counts
Financials | Highlights
18 Investing Where It Counts
2020 | Highlights
"I am very pleased to report that several of our portfolio strategies beat their benchmarks for the quarter and performed well against their peers. Many challenges confront us in the current environment and accordingly, with the full support of our board, we have crafted a strategic plan to restructure certain business areas to reduce operating expenses while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives."
Assets Under Management
• Total AUM of $11.9 billion and AUA of $222 millionat
June 30, 2020
• Our Income Opportunity, Enhanced Balanced, SmallCap
Value, Alternative Income, Global Convertibles,
LargeCap Select, and Total Return strategies all beat
Investment Strategies
their primary benchmarks for the quarter.
• Our Income Opportunity, Enhanced Balanced,
Alternative Income, Global Convertibles, MLP
Opportunities, and Total Return strategies achieved a
top quartile institutional ranking for the quarter
• Total revenues of $15.9 million for the second quarter
2015 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.10 negative tax adjustment and an $0.08 non-cash compensation charge, net of taxes.
2016 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.16 one-time information technology implementation costs charge, net of taxes.
2017 GAAP EPS includes a $0.30 one-time legal settlement charge, net of insurance recovery and taxes, and a $0.40 incremental income tax expense related to tax reform.
20 Investing Where It Counts
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings
We are providing a performance measure that we refer to as Economic Earnings. Both our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources and determine our dividend policy. We also believe that this performance measure is useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We define Economic Earnings as net income (loss) plus non-cashequity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Economic Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 ($ thousands):
6/30/2020
Net Loss
$
(2,575)
Add:
Stock Based Compensation Expense
2,305
Intangible Amortization
435
Tax Benefit from Goodwill Amortization
59
Economic Earnings
$
224
21 Investing Where It Counts
Long-Term| Shareholder Value Creation
Annual Dividends
Over $220 million of dividends paid out from 2002 to 2019
$ in millions
$30
$25
$20
$15
$10
$5
$0
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Quarterly Dividends
Special Dividends
As of December 31, 2019.
22 Investing Where It Counts
Appendix
23 Investing Where It Counts
Technology | Approach
Access to world-
Full risk
Formal data
Multi-asset and
Create an
Online advice tool
class security
distribution at the
management
multi-currency
operational digital
designed to meet
protocols as they
asset level across
program
platform that will
platform that will
the needs of
become available
equity, fixed
allow us to expand
form the backbone
digitally savvy
Scalability and
income, currency
Data integrity and
into other asset
of our operating
investors
and commodity
data compliance
classes at will.
platform for all our
Real-life
predictable cost
models
for the firm
Robust portfolio
business lines
structure
Enables analysis
A true multi-asset
investment
compliance engine
solutions, low cost
of market
to keep up with the
and multi-currency
solutions and
complexity and
ever-changing
platform to support
concierge service
components'
regulatory
our business as
Streamlined
contribution to
landscape
we expand to
total risk.
Access to best-in-
other asset
documentation for
Uses precise
classes with more
account opening
class data for
complexity
through Apex
market risk
trading and
Clearing
exposures to
portfolio
measure and
management
control risk.
An initial holistic client experience, customizable with the ability to access information easily, anytime and in any way (PC, tablet or smart phone)
A digital toolset to meet the needs of investors across the spectrum of beginner to expert
Cloud Azure
FactSet /
Markit EDM
Bloomberg
InvestCloud
Wealth
InvestCloud
Northfield
AIM+
White
Coach
Digital
Risk Analytics
2015
2016
2016
2016
2019
2020
2020
Start of cycle
24 Investing Where It Counts
Mutual Fund Disclaimer
To determine if a mutual fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1.877.FUND.WHG, or by visiting our website at www.westwoodfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.
The Westwood Funds® are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the Adviser.
Mutual fund investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objective, which can be found in the prospectus, or that of the strategy.
U.S. Value and Multi-Asset Funds (I-Shares)
Emerging Markets Equity Funds (I-Shares)
Name
Symbol
Name
Symbol
LargeCap Value
WHGLX
Emerging Markets
WWEMX
SMidCap
WHGMX
SmallCap
WHGSX
Total Return
WLVIX
Income Opportunity
WHGIX
Alternative Income
WMNIX
High Income
WHGHX
25 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood | Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, preliminary estimates, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including, without limitation, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "could," "goal," "may," "target," "designed," "on track," "comfortable with," "optimistic" and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, those set forth below:
the composition and market value of our AUM;
our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures;
the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers;
regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry;
competition in the investment management industry;
our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully;
our AUM include investments in foreign companies;
our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers;
our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;
our ability to maintain effective cyber security;
our ability to perform operational tasks;
our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives;
our ability to maintain effective information systems;
our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors;
litigation risks;
our ability to declare and pay dividends;
our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms;
our ability to properly address conflicts of interest;
our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage;
our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls;
our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility;
our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock;
we are a holding company dependent on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries;
our relationships with investment consulting firms; and
our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions.
Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 which together with our other filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov. You should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this investor presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:08 UTC