Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.    WHG

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

(WHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its first quarter 2020 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (International). The conference call will be available for replay through May 7 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 4888555. The conference call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed at Westwood's website, westwoodgroup.com, under the Investor Relations tab.


Date: April 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM ET


Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts


Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837


Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $15.0 billion in assets under management, of which $2.3 billion are in values-based and socially responsible investment mandates as of September 30, 2019. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Texas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

(WHG-G)

 
CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

                   Terry Forbes

                   (214) 756-6900
Primary Logo



 © GlobeNewswire 2020

               
        
      

        

            
                

                    

                        
                            
                                share with twitter
                            
                        
                        
                            
                                share with LinkedIn
                            
                        
                        
                            
                                share with facebook
                            
                        
                        
                             
                                 

                                    share via e-mail
                                

                            
                        		
                    

                

            		
            
                

                    

                        
                        
                    

                

            		
            
        

    

    
  
 



	

		
Latest news on WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, I

	







	
04:31pWestwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webc..
GL

	

	
03/05WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA

	

	
03/04Westwood SmallCap Value Fund Added to Schwab's Q1 2020 Mutual Fund OneSource ..
GL

	

	
02/20WESTWOOD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ

	

	
02/05WESTWOOD HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ

	

	
02/05WESTWOOD : 4Q 2019 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU

	

	
02/05WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ

	

	
02/05Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Res..
GL

	

	
01/09Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Con..
GL

	

	
2019WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA

	



	

		
More news

	


      

          
      
    
 
 

  

        
  

 
 
 
   







	

		
Chart WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

	





             

              


Duration : 


Period : 


 





  
               
                
               
              

             
 
             

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener 

	

		
Full-screen chart

	




 
        
        


	
Technical analysis trends WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, I


        

        
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
        

        



	
Income Statement Evolution


 
 
 

  

        
  

 
 
 



	
Managers


            

                
                     
                    
                
                

                     NameTitle
Brian O'Connor Casey
                          President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
                        
Richard M. Frank
                          Chairman
                        
Fabian Gomez
                          Chief Operating Officer
                        
Murray Forbes
                          Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
                        
Raymond E. Wooldridge
                          Lead Independent Director
                        
            



	
Sector and Competitors





	
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
	

	
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-32.88%172
	





	

	

	
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.01%70 159
	

	
UBS GROUP AG-20.85%36 160
	

	
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.47%31 862
	

	
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-16.09%23 859
	

	
STATE STREET CORPORATION-24.85%21 062
	


      		
      

     

    

   


    		
    

 

 		
  
           
  


    



    




 
 

  

        
  

 
 
 



 







 
	

		
Categories


        
	

	

		
Free services

        
	

	

		        
Mobile App

        
	

	

		
SOLUTIONS

        
	

	

	    
				

			
			
				
			
		

		 
About

			
	

	 


 

 
	

		Stock Market Quotes 
		Interactive brokers 
		Offre Binck 
		Best of des tweets 
		Stock Market News 
		Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten

		Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group