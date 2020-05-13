COVID-19: Encouraging Good Mental Health Practices For Your Remote Workforce

Log in
05/13/2020 | 08:25am EDT

Posted May 13, 2020

by WEX Corporate

Human Resources professionals around the world have faced unique challenges in the eye of the COVID storm. Questions about how to manage a stay-at-home workforce unaccustomed to the ins and outs of being productive in a residential environment alone have been a new opportunity for HR professionals to stretch their thinking. WEX's Melanie Tinto offers some of her insights gleaned from overseeing a 5,000+ workforce during these unprecedented times in an article published on HR.com.

In the article, Tinto focuses on employee mental health during COVID and offers suggestions for managing employees who may be experiencing new anxieties and worries due to the pandemic. She provides three overarching themes to her advice:

  • Offer Resources to Boost Morale and Wellbeing
  • Maintain a Sense of Community While Respecting Boundaries
  • Repurpose the Time Once Spent Commuting

and Tinto delivers concrete suggestions for how to deliver on these themes.

Click here to read the complete article and hear from an industry expert what she and her company are doing to support employee mental health during COVID.

Click here to access WEX's COVID-19 page for more resources and information.

WEX Corporate

Disclaimer

WEX Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 12:24:03 UTC
