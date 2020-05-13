COVID-19: Encouraging Good Mental Health Practices For Your Remote Workforce

Posted May 13, 2020

by WEX Corporate

Human Resources professionals around the world have faced unique challenges in the eye of the COVID storm. Questions about how to manage a stay-at-home workforce unaccustomed to the ins and outs of being productive in a residential environment alone have been a new opportunity for HR professionals to stretch their thinking. WEX's Melanie Tinto offers some of her insights gleaned from overseeing a 5,000+ workforce during these unprecedented times in an article published on HR.com.

In the article, Tinto focuses on employee mental health during COVID and offers suggestions for managing employees who may be experiencing new anxieties and worries due to the pandemic. She provides three overarching themes to her advice:

Offer Resources to Boost Morale and Wellbeing

Maintain a Sense of Community While Respecting Boundaries

Repurpose the Time Once Spent Commuting

and Tinto delivers concrete suggestions for how to deliver on these themes.

