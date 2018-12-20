WEX Inc. : Appoints Susan Sobbott to Board of Directors

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions,
today announced that Susan Sobbott, a respected veteran of the global
payments space, has been appointed to its board of directors. Ms.
Sobbott spent in excess of 25 years at the helm of multiple divisions at
American Express, growing business lines across the global organization
during times of significant transformation. Most recently, Ms. Sobbott
was the President of Global Commercial Services, addressing the needs of
businesses ranging from small businesses to enterprise level
corporations worldwide. She helped build the multibillion-dollar B2B
global payment solutions business, transforming it into one of American
Express’s largest segments and one of its most promising drivers of
future growth.
“Susan has deep domain expertise and a remarkable track record of growth
in the corporate payments space,” said Michael Dubyak, Chairman at WEX.
“We look forward to leveraging her strategic knowledge of technology,
customer, and global leadership in B2B payments to uncover and address
new areas of untapped growth. Susan’s valuable expertise will provide
insight as WEX strengthens its position in the dynamic and growing
corporate payments marketplace.”
Ms. Sobbott’s other leadership roles at American Express included
President of Global Corporate Payments, a multibillion-dollar global
division serving the payment needs of mid-sized and large companies, and
President and General Manager of American Express OPEN, a
multibillion-dollar business unit serving small businesses. Her
leadership at American Express established Amex as a preeminent credit
card issuer for small business, as well as an innovator in B2B
payments. She adapted Amex’s go-to-market strategy for businesses of all
sizes by redesigning marketing and distribution, streamlining customer
experience, and improving commercial underwriting for businesses around
the world. Ms. Sobbott also led the creation of Small Business
Saturday®, and Shop Small, a marketing movement to support commerce at
local independent businesses, that continues today; and developed
several significant programs to support growing companies, ranging from
government contracting and exporting to women business owners’
leadership. In addition, Ms. Sobbott was a significant advocate for
women’s leadership at American Express, as longtime chair of their
Women’s Interests Network, and a leading sponsor of flexible work
arrangements and parent programs.
Ms. Sobbott currently is a board member of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:
PLCE), a specialty apparel retailer and Red Ventures, a
privately-held digital marketing provider for many of the world’s
biggest consumer brands. She holds an MBA from the University of
Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a BA from Georgetown University.
ABOUT WEX INC.
Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple,
WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of payment processing and
business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet,
travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in
more than 20 currencies through more than 3,500 associates around the
world. WEX fleet cards offer 11.7 million vehicles exceptional payment
security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate
solutions segment grew to $30.3 billion in 2017; and the WEX Health
financial technology platform helps 300,000 employers and more than 25
million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more
information, visit www.wexinc.com.
