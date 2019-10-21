Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WEX Inc.    WEX

WEX INC.

(WEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WEX Inc. : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions (the “Company”), today announced it will report third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31. From WEX, Melissa Smith, chief executive officer, and Roberto Simon, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 877-388-6527 or 973-935-8463. The conference ID number is 4176737. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 13.1 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $34.7 billion in 2018; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEX INC.
03:01pWEX INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 31, 2019
BU
10/08WEX : and Jean Chatzky Lead National Initiative to Help Americans Tackle the Ris..
BU
10/08WEX : Launches Virtual Payments Solutions with Mastercard in Middle East
BU
10/01WEX : Expands Payment Portfolio with Italian Worldwide Hotel Link
BU
09/17WEX : Corporate Payments Division Launches New Vertical Dedicated to Financial I..
BU
09/12WEX : Elects Stephen Smith, President and CEO of L.L.Bean, to Board of Directors
BU
09/12WEX : Announces New Board Chair and Lead Independent Director
BU
09/10WEX : Robert Deshaies Appointed President, WEX's Health Division
BU
09/05WEX : to Present at Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference
BU
08/21WEX : Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 736 M
EBIT 2019 451 M
Net income 2019 186 M
Debt 2019 2 322 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,35x
EV / Sales2020 5,37x
Capitalization 8 697 M
Chart WEX INC.
Duration : Period :
WEX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 235,72  $
Last Close Price 200,98  $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa D. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth W. Janosick Chief Risk & Operations Officer
Roberto Simon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Cooper Chief Technology Officer
Michael E. Dubyak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEX INC.43.50%8 697
FISERV INC.43.79%71 822
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.55.27%48 047
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.13%25 263
WIRECARD AG-15.93%15 368
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.107.42%12 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group