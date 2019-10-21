WEX Inc. : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 31, 2019

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions (the “Company”), today announced it will report third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31. From WEX, Melissa Smith, chief executive officer, and Roberto Simon, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 877-388-6527 or 973-935-8463. The conference ID number is 4176737. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 13.1 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $34.7 billion in 2018; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005635/en/