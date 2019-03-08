Log in
WEX : to Celebrate Opening of New Global Headquarters in Portland, Maine, with Ribbon-Cutting Event

0
03/08/2019 | 06:46am EST

The new building will house the corporate office and serve as an innovation hub for the company’s global fleet, corporate payments and technology teams

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today celebrated the opening of its new waterfront headquarters at 1 Hancock Street in Portland, Maine, with a ribbon-cutting event. The new four-story building, which occupies 100,000 square feet, provides the company with more space to better accommodate its growing business and employee needs. It will operate as both accommodations for the corporate office and as an innovation hub for the global fleet, corporate payments and technology teams.

To honor the official grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held today, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Government officials and business leaders will be in attendance, and light refreshments and tours will be available for attendees.

WEX’s move to downtown Portland will bring 400 new jobs to the city. WEX’s operations center will continue to be located in South Portland, with more than 1,000 jobs remaining in that city.

“WEX has seen tremendous growth and we continue to embrace new opportunities,” said Melissa Smith, president and CEO of WEX. “We will evaluate a variety of options to meet our office space needs in the Greater Portland area that align with our growth expectations. Part of WEX’s unique culture comes from our roots in Maine, and we are looking forward to celebrating our new space with the community.”

Leading the project is Jonathan S. Cohen, a Portland native and commercial real estate developer. With more than 20 years of experience, Jonathan has been involved with more than 6,000 construction projects, from design, budget and construction through to completion, occupancy and sale or retention.

About WEX
Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 4,600 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 11.5 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $30.3 billion in 2017; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
