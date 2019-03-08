WEX : to Celebrate Opening of New Global Headquarters in Portland, Maine, with Ribbon-Cutting Event

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today
celebrated the opening of its new waterfront headquarters at 1 Hancock
Street in Portland, Maine, with a ribbon-cutting event. The new
four-story building, which occupies 100,000 square feet, provides the
company with more space to better accommodate its growing business and
employee needs. It will operate as both accommodations for the corporate
office and as an innovation hub for the global fleet, corporate payments
and technology teams.
To honor the official grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be
held today, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Government officials and business
leaders will be in attendance, and light refreshments and tours will be
available for attendees.
WEX’s move to downtown Portland will bring 400 new jobs to the city.
WEX’s operations center will continue to be located in South Portland,
with more than 1,000 jobs remaining in that city.
“WEX has seen tremendous growth and we continue to embrace new
opportunities,” said Melissa Smith, president and CEO of WEX. “We will
evaluate a variety of options to meet our office space needs in the
Greater Portland area that align with our growth expectations. Part of
WEX’s unique culture comes from our roots in Maine, and we are looking
forward to celebrating our new space with the community.”
Leading the project is Jonathan S. Cohen, a Portland native and
commercial real estate developer. With more than 20 years of experience,
Jonathan has been involved with more than 6,000 construction projects,
from design, budget and construction through to completion, occupancy
and sale or retention.
About WEX
Powered by the belief that complex payment systems
can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology
service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet,
travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in
more than 20 currencies through more than 4,600 associates around the
world. WEX fleet cards offer 11.5 million vehicles exceptional payment
security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate
solutions grew to $30.3 billion in 2017; and the WEX Health financial
technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million
consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005040/en/