WEX : to Present at Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

September 5, 2019-- WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, announced today that it will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 7:15 PM EST (4:15 PM PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through approximately 4,900 associates around the world.

