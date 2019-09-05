Log in
WEX INC

(WEX)
WEX : to Present at Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

09/05/2019

September 5, 2019-- WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, announced today that it will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 7:15 PM EST (4:15 PM PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through approximately 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 14 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; our travel and corporate solutions business processes over $35 billion of purchase volume annually; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 736 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 2 381 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,2x
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,42x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
Capitalization 8 768 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 234,50  $
Last Close Price 202,61  $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa D. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Dubyak Executive Chairman
Kenneth W. Janosick Chief Portfolio Risk & Operations Officer
Roberto Simon CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David Cooper Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEX INC44.66%8 768
FISERV INC44.02%72 244
GLOBAL PAYMENTS64.70%26 612
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES60.52%25 807
WIRECARD AG13.74%20 578
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD174.43%16 828
