Wex : Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Senior Appointments

LONDON, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WEX welcomesnew talent to growing European directorship

WEX announces two new senior appointments within the Netherlands.

Since heading up the WEX office in Europe, Vice President Anant Patel has continued to bolster his leadership team, which now includes a Compliance Director and Director of Relationship Management role.

These new positions aim to strengthen WEX's international operations in line with its centralised financial institution in the US, whilst supporting new and existing client relations.

Timo Dijkstra: Compliance Director, EMEAand APAC, WEX.



Timo's role at WEX will see him ensuring that the business grows internationally in a compliant manner and aligns the different jurisdictions to create a uniform and scalable compliance framework.

Prior to joining WEX, Timo acted as the Chief Compliance Officer of BitPay, a payment processor that allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method. He was also part of the Europol Advisory Group on Financial Service where he advised the European Cybercrime Centre on policy matters.

Timo Dijkstra said: 'I'm very much looking forward to joining the expanding WEX team across EMEA and APAC. Compliance is a vital position within any financial organisation and I'm keen to make my mark at WEX.'

Astrid Masle-Boer, Director of Relationship Management., EMEA WEX Corporate Payments.

Astrid's 20+ years of B2B value-added services has seen her lead GlobalCollect as Vice President of Global Account Management, with a multitude of experience working with FedEx, WebEx, American Express and Forrester Research.

Astrid has a strong track record leading client management teams, with a deep knowledge of providing value-added financial efficiencies and cloud-based services in an international environment. Astrid and Timo will be based in Amsterdam, with the support of the European team based in London, led by Anant Patel.

Astrid Masle-Boer added: 'WEX's customer portfolio is an impressive list and I'm eager to use my expertise to ensure each and every customer is getting the most from our service. In a constantly evolving technology landscape, we need to respond to our customers' needs and relieve ongoing pain points.'

Vice President for WEX Corporate Payments, EMEA and APAC, Anant Patel, commented: 'It's an incredibly exciting time at WEX. We are bringing the best payments talent into the business as we continue the focus on growing across these markets.

'Being able to service our customers better has been at the heart of this decision and with EMEA and APAC being a progressive and developing payments market for us, it's important to continue to manage our existing partnerships and grow these relationships.'

