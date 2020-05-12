Replacement: Half-year Report

The following amendment has been made to the 'Half-year Report' announcement released on 12 May 2020 at 07.00 a.m. under RNS No 5474M.

An incorrect breakdown of exceptional costs had been presented in Note 10 'Exceptional Costs' for the year ended 31 August 2019. This has been corrected below.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

12 May 2020

WEY EDUCATION PLC

('Wey', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Wey Education plc (AIM:WEY) today publishes its interim results for the six months to 29 February 2020 and reports on a number of important developments within the business.

Financial Highlights

· Turnover increased by 43% to £3.87m (2019: £2.70m)

· Continued strong growth in both Interhigh and Academy21, reflected in turnover and gross profit margins

Copies of this report will be available to download from the investor relations section of the Company's website www.weyeducation.com.

· Cash balances over £6.6m (2019: £4.9m)

· Strategy to take advantage of enhanced awareness and opportunities in online education.

Operational Highlights

· Expanded Executive Team in place to drive future growth

· Teaching Online qualification implemented

· Enhanced education model and delivery strategy for growth under way

Commenting on the results, Barrie Whipp (Chairman) said 'Wey continues to grow, providing education to a wider range of learners in an environment where online education is experiencing more awareness than ever before. Our financial results demonstrate that our strategy is sound and our strategies are ambitious for further growth.'

Chairman's Statement

The interim results demonstrate that our focussed strategy is attracting an increasing number of students to Wey. We prioritise a safe, learner-focused online education to students from diverse backgrounds and locations.

In InterHigh, we have seen strong demand from parents and students who now see online education as a genuine alternative. The fact that we have been providing this type of education for nearly fifteen years demonstrates our true understanding of the requirements to succeed. I am pleased that we now provide an education to students in the latter years of primary education through to sixth form.

In Academy 21, an increasing number of local authorities and institutions now invest in our offering where we provide a true form of alternative provision, especially given the increasing numbers of instances where learners cannot fit within the traditional education environment. Our expanded sales team is now more able to cover the entire country and we are hopeful that our wider geographic presence will facilitate more growth.

Revenue growth remains strong and is clearly demonstrated in the figures. Turnover has increased across both brands in our Company and gross margins have seen a small improvement. It should be noted that current year student additions also solidify our base revenue in future years.

Our cash position is very strong and our balance sheet is well structured, with no debt. I was delighted to welcome some new, well-respected institutions to our shareholder base this year, a true indicator of the awareness and respect Wey now enjoys.

At the beginning of the period, the Board took the decision to review and widen our executive team to enable us to grow to the next level. We perceived that we needed to review our educational model, to ensure that we could adopt more interactive and engaging content and that we needed to add a senior marketing professional, the first in our history. I am pleased to say that Dr Sara de Freitas and Esther Clark are already making positive changes to our pedagogy and persona and we hope to see more benefits as their time with Wey goes on.

Growth in revenues without a continued focus on quality is a constant spectre for a good education provider and we are highly cognisant that we must keep learners safe, in a compliant environment with expert teaching. Our introduction of the ATHE approved Teaching Online qualification saw its first cohort pass with flying colours this year and the qualification is now part of our teachers continued professional development.

Landmarks have been achieved though the development and launch of Wey's revised education model,

building an educational infrastructure for delivering a world-class education. Students are now able to experience a sequence of learning techniques reflected not only in the teaching approach but also the teaching mode and technology enhancements utilised.

Recent global challenges have ensured that online education is a subject more in the public eye than ever before. Whilst there will be macro-economic factors in play for an extended period, more people are becoming aware that online education is a real possibility and that organisations cannot simply advise that materials are available online. We continue to focus on our IT Strategy of a single Wey platform with excellent usability and materials. Safe, compliant providers with high quality teaching will certainly benefit from the awareness created in these challenging times.

Financial Results

Unaudited 6 months ended 29 February 2020 Unaudited 6 months ended 28 February 2019 Audited year ended 31 August 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Total revenue 3,870 2,697 6,049 Gross profit margin 62.0% 56.4% 59.5%

Adjusted PBT

Unaudited 6 months ended 29 February 2020 Unaudited 6 months ended 28 February 2019 Audited year ended 31 August 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Operating Profit/(Loss) before tax from continuing operations 218 (586) (383) Add back: Amortisation of acquired intangibles 74 80 160 Equity share based awards 38 59 109 Exceptional costs - 571 436 Adjusted PBT 330 124 322 Adjusted EPS (p) 0.24 0.10 0.25

Wey Education plc

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Unaudited 6 months ended 29 February 2020 Unaudited 6 months ended 28 February 2019 Audited year ended 31 August 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Total revenue 3,870 2,697 6,049 Cost of sales (1,469) (1,177) (2,447) Gross profit 2,401 1,520 3,602 Administrative expenses (2,145) (1,476) (3,445) Other income - - 5 Operating profit/(loss) before non- recurring items: 256 44 162 Equity share based awards (38) (59) (109) Exceptional costs - (571) (436) Operating profit/(loss) for the period before taxation 218 (586) (383) Finance expense (4) - - Finance income 1 1 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 215 (585) (381) Taxation - - 8 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period from continuing activities 215 (585) (373) Loss for the period from discontinued activities - (310) (312) Total profit/loss for the period 215 (895) (685) Earnings/(loss) per share for profit/(loss) from continuing operations - Basic earnings per share 0.16 (0.44) (0.29) - Diluted earnings per share 0.15 (0.44) (0.29) Basic and diluted loss per share (p) from discontinued operations - (0.24) (0.24)

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 29 February 2020

Unaudited As at 29 February 2020 Unaudited As at 28 February 2019 Audited As at 31 August 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 NON CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 1,630 1,630 1,630 Intangible assets 357 496 451 Tangible fixed assets 366 187 171 Total non current assets 2,353 2,313 2,252 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 1,098 1,183 498 Other receivables 241 314 237 Cash and cash equivalents 6,622 4,955 4,961 Total current assets 7,961 6,452 5,696 TOTAL ASSETS 10,314 8,765 7,948 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY AND RESERVES Issued share capital 1,382 1,307 1,312 Share premium 1,652 1,515 1,530 Option reserve 166 160 201 Retained earnings 3,004 2,606 2,716 Total equity and reserves 6,204 5,588 5,759 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities (note 9) 129 - - Total non-current liabilities 129 - - CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 500 432 324 Accruals 375 112 622 Deferred income 1,783 1,299 25 Receipts in advance 121 71 453 Refundable deposits 1,155 613 765 Provisions - 650 - Lease liabilities 47 - - Total current liabilities 3,981 3,177 2,189 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,314 8,765 7,948

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

At 29 February 2020

Share Capital Share Premium Share Option Reserve Retained Earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 31 August 2018 1,307 7,515 110 (2,499) 6,433 Loss for the period - - - (895) (895) Capital reconstruction (note 8) - (6,000) - 6,000 - Equity based share awards - - 50 - 50 At 28 February 2019 1,307 1,515 160 2,606 5,588 At 31 August 2019 1,312 1,530 201 2,716 5,759 Profit for the period - - - 215 215 Issue of shares 70 122 (68) 68 192 Equity based share awards - - 38 - 38 Lapse of options - - (5) 5 - At 29 February 2020 1,382 1,652 166 3,004 6,204

Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Unaudited 6 months ended 29 February 2020 Unaudited 6 months ended 28 February 2019 Audited year ended 31 August 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before taxation 215 (895) (693) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 151 137 192 Equity based share payments 38 50 96 Taxation - - 8 Interest received (1) - - Interest paid 4 - - Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables (604) (765) (44) Trade and other payables 176 229 121 Accruals, deferred income, receipts in advance and refundable deposits 1,569 1,392 1162 Provisions - 650 - Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 1,548 798 848 Cash flow from financing activities Issue of shares 192 - 20 Interest paid (4) - - Principal element of lease repayments (22) - - Net cash generated from financing activities 166 - 20 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 1 1 2 Purchase of intangible assets - (37) (88) Purchase of fixed assets (54) (32) (46) Net cash (used in) investing activities (53) (68) (132) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,661 730 736 Cash and cash equivalents brought forward 4,961 4,225 4,225 Cash and cash equivalents carried forward 6,622 4,955 4,961

Notes to the Interim Results

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

1. The interim results (approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 12 May 2020 are neither audited nor reviewed and do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the preceding period is extracted from the statutory accounts for the financial year ended 31 August 2019. The audited accounts for the year ended 31 August 2019, upon which the auditors issued an unqualified opinion, and which did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) and (3) of the Companies Act 2006, have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. As permitted, this interim report has been prepared in accordance with UK AIM Rules and not in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', therefore it is not fully in compliance with IFRS.

2. Wey Education plc is a public limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its ordinary shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

3. The consolidated interim results have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS including standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as adopted by the European Union. They have been prepared using the historical cost convention.

4. The preparation of the interim results requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities at the reporting date. If in the future such estimates and assumptions, which are based on management's best judgement at the reporting date, deviate from the actual circumstances, the original estimates and assumptions will be modified as appropriate in the year in which the circumstances change. The interim results are presented in sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (£'000) except where otherwise indicated.

5. The interim results of the Group for the period ended 29 February 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies expected to apply in respect of the financial statements for the year ending 31 August 2020.

6. There is no tax charge for the period due to the availability of tax losses brought forward.

7. The basic earnings per share is calculated on the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the periods presented is as follows:

As at 29 February 2020 No As at 28 February 2019 No. As at 31 August 2019 No. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 136,870,733 130,707,120 130,781,092 Weighted average diluted number of ordinary shares in issue 139,341,039 130,707,120 137,388,933

8. On 21 December 2018, the Company completed a capital reorganisation, transferring £6,000,000 from share premium to retained earnings. This puts the Company in the position of having distributable reserves.

9. The Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 September 2019 and has elected to transition to IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach.

Initial application of IFRS 16 has affected leases which had previously been classified as operating leases. At 31 August 2019, the Group had no short term or low value operating leases which were exempt from the requirements of IFRS 16. At 1 September 2019, the group recognised right-of-use assets of £199,395 and associated lease liabilities of £195,396.

The reconciliation between the amounts disclosed as operating lease commitments at 31 August 2019 and the opening position at 1 September 2019 is as follows:

£ Total operating lease commitments at 31 August 2019 2 18,805 Discounted using incremental borrowing rate ( 23,409) Total finance lease obligation recognised at 1 September 2019 195,396

10. Exceptional costs are broken down as follows:

Unaudited 6 months ended 28 February 2020 Unaudited 6 months ended 28 February 2019 (restated) Audited year ended 31 August 2019 (restated) £'000 £'000 Termination and restructuring costs - 335 252 Cost of terminating our London operations - 227 175 Capital reorganisation & other legal costs - 9 9 TOTAL - 571 436

11. Copies of this report will be available to download from the investor relations section of the Company's website www.weyeducation.com.