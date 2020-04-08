Wey Education : Exercise of Options

8 April 2020

WEY EDUCATION PLC

('Wey' or 'the Company')

Exercise of Share Options

Total Voting Rights

The Company has received notification that a former employee has exercised options over 183,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the share capital of the Company ('the Option Shares'). The first tranche of 93,940 options were granted in February 2016 at a price of 4 pence per share, and the second tranche of 89,060 options were granted in January 2017 at a price of 4.2225 pence per share.

Application has been made for the 183,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to take place on 15 April 2020. The new Ordinary Shares will rank, pari pasu,with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the provisions of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA, the Company confirms that, following this issue, its issued share capital will comprise 138,373,613 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each. All Ordinary Shares shall have equal voting rights and none of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 138,373,613 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.