Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wey Education plc    WEY   GB00B54NKM12

WEY EDUCATION PLC

(WEY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/01 11:35:20 am
22 GBX   --.--%
11:36aWEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
05/12REPLACEMENT : Half-year Report
PU
04/08WEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wey Education : Exercise of Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:36am EDT

01 June 2020

WEY EDUCATION PLC

('Wey' or 'the Company')

Exercise of Share Options

Total Voting Rights

The Company has received notification that an employee has exercised options over 60,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the share capital of the Company ('the Option Shares'). The options were granted in February 2016 at a price of 4 pence per share.

Application has been made for the 60,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to take place on 5 June 2020. The new Ordinary Shares will rank, pari pasu,with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the provisions of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA, the Company confirms that, following this issue, its issued share capital will comprise 138,433,613 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each. All Ordinary Shares shall have equal voting rights and none of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 138,433,613 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Wey Education Plc

Barrie Whipp (Chairman)

+44 (0) 7778 367 999

Barry Nichols-Grey (Executive Director - Finance)

+44 (0) 1873 813 900

WH Ireland Limited

(Nominated Advisor and Broker)

James Joyce/Chris Savidge (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

Disclaimer

Wey Education plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WEY EDUCATION PLC
11:36aWEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
05/12REPLACEMENT : Half-year Report
PU
04/08WEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Options
PU
01/31WEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Options
PU
01/27WEY EDUCATION : Exercise of options
PU
01/24WEY EDUCATION : Directorate Change
PU
01/23WEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Options
PU
2019WEY EDUCATION : Final Results and Notice of AGM
PU
2019WEY EDUCATION : Exercise of Options and Related Party Transaction
PU
2019WEY EDUCATION : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,90 M 9,79 M 9,79 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 4,70 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,4 M 37,6 M 37,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart WEY EDUCATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Wey Education plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEY EDUCATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 GBp
Last Close Price 22,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacqueline Karen Daniell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barrie Reginald John Whipp Chairman
Barry Paul Nichols-Grey Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
John Edward Ralph Bridges Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Erica Pienaar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEY EDUCATION PLC54.39%38
TAL EDUCATION GROUP17.14%33 410
GSX TECHEDU INC.43.46%7 484
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.1.88%4 576
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED68.55%3 799
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED31.37%3 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group