Wey Education : Exercise of Share Options

01 June 2020

WEY EDUCATION PLC

('Wey' or 'the Company')

Exercise of Share Options

Total Voting Rights

The Company has received notification that an employee has exercised options over 60,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the share capital of the Company ('the Option Shares'). The options were granted in February 2016 at a price of 4 pence per share.

Application has been made for the 60,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to take place on 5 June 2020. The new Ordinary Shares will rank, pari pasu,with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

In accordance with the provisions of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA, the Company confirms that, following this issue, its issued share capital will comprise 138,433,613 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each. All Ordinary Shares shall have equal voting rights and none of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 138,433,613 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.