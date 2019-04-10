WEYCO Group, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
0
04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
Milwaukee, WI, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce first quarter 2019 financial results after the close on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.
A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cc825zgr. Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at www.weycogroup.com.
Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear for men, women and children under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.
Investor Relations Contact
John Wittkowske (414) 908-1880
Investor.Relations@WeycoGroup.com