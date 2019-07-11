Log in
WEYCO GROUP, INC.

(WEYS)
WEYCO Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Milwaukee, WI, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce second quarter 2019 financial results after the close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail. 

To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register please go to: https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UsKdKInmLaPhpx.  The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call. 

A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/demus8qv. Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at www.weycogroup.com.  

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear for men, women and children under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.


Investor Relations Contact
John Wittkowske (414) 908-1880
Investor.Relations@WeycoGroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
