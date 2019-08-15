Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weyerhaeuser Company    WY

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 04:00:13 pm
24.785 USD   +1.16%
08:49pWEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : declares dividend on common shares
PR
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Weyerhaeuser Company : declares dividend on common shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 20, 2019 to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on September 6, 2019.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342
Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-company-declares-dividend-on-common-shares-300902840.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
08:49pWEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : declares dividend on common shares
PR
07/26WEYERHAEUSER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26WEYERHAEUSER : Second-Quarter Profits Beat Expectations
DJ
07/26WEYERHAEUSER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/26WEYERHAEUSER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26WEYERHAEUSER : reports second quarter results
PR
07/26WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group