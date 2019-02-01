|
Weyerhaeuser : reports fourth quarter, full year results
02/01/2019 | 03:06am EST
SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported a fourth quarter net loss of $93 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion. This compares with net earnings of $271 million, or 36 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $255 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Fourth quarter includes net after-tax charges of $163 million for special items, primarily a non-cash settlement charge related to a previously announced action to reduce our pension liabilities. Excluding special items, the company reported net earnings of $70 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2018. This compares with net earnings before special items of $234 million for the same period last year and $214 million for the third quarter of 2018.
For the full year 2018, Weyerhaeuser reported net earnings of $748 million, or 99 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $7.5 billion. This compares with net earnings of $582 million on net sales of $7.2 billion for the full year 2017.
Full year 2018 includes net after-tax charges of $143 million from special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings before special items of $891 million, or $1.18 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $872 million for the full year 2017.
"In 2018 we delivered strong results through a wide range of market conditions, generating over $2 billion of Adjusted EBITDA, returning nearly $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and significantly reducing our pension liabilities," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Entering 2019, U.S. economic fundamentals remain strong and we expect continued growth in U.S. housing. We remain focused on driving value for shareholders through operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation."
WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(millions, except per share data)
Q3
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Net sales
$1,910
$1,636
$1,823
$7,476
$7,196
Net earnings (loss)
$255
$(93)
$271
$748
$582
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$0.34
$(0.12)
$0.36
$0.99
$0.77
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
757
750
758
757
757
Net earnings before special items(1)(2)
$214
$70
$234
$891
$872
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
$0.28
$0.10
$0.31
$1.18
$1.15
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$505
$346
$551
$2,032
$2,080
(1) Fourth quarter 2018 after-tax special items include a $152 million non-cash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer, a $21 million tax adjustment charge, and a $10 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset. Full year 2018 after-tax special items also include a $41 million tax benefit related to a contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan and $21 million of environmental remediation expense. Beginning first quarter 2018, countervailing and antidumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.
(2) Fourth quarter 2017 after-tax special items include a $99 million gain on the sale of Southern timberlands, charges of $52 million for tax adjustments including enactment of tax legislation, $31 million for product remediation charges, $26 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries, $12 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs, and a $7 million net benefit from an adjustment to accrued countervailing and antidumping duties on softwood lumber. Full year 2017 after-tax special items also include $151 million of charges for impairment of Uruguay operations, and an additional: $149 million for product remediation charges; $15 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs; and $12 million for countervailing and antidumping duties.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income from continuing operations, adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis in real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs and special items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included with this release.
TIMBERLANDS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018
2018
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net sales
$653
$664
$11
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
$126
$107
$(19)
Adjusted EBITDA
$206
$188
$(18)
4Q 2018 Performance - In the West, lower average log sales realizations were partially offset by higher sales volumes across domestic and export markets. Western road spending increased as favorable weather allowed the company to complete previously deferred activity. In the South, fee harvest volumes increased due to higher stumpage sales, and average log sales realizations were comparable to the third quarter.
1Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the fourth quarter. In the South, the company anticipates seasonally lower fee harvest volumes and comparable average log sales realizations. In the West, the company expects lower fee harvest volumes and average log sales realizations moderately below the fourth quarter average, mostly offset by significantly lower road and forestry spending.
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018
2018
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net sales
$96
$102
$6
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
$36
$44
$8
Adjusted EBITDA
$86
$90
$4
4Q 2018 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared with the third quarter. Real Estate EBITDA was higher due to the regional mix of properties sold. Average land basis decreased modestly.
1Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will increase in the first quarter due to the timing of Real Estate transactions. Royalties from Energy and Natural Resources operations should be seasonally lower. The company anticipates full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment of approximately $260 million.
WOOD PRODUCTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018
2018
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net sales
$1,346
$1,075
$(271)
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
$213
$26
$(187)
Adjusted EBITDA
$250
$66
$(184)
4Q 2018 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared with the third quarter, primarily due to a 21 percent decline in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. Sales volumes and operating rates for lumber and engineered wood products decreased seasonally, and unit manufacturing costs were higher. Sales volumes for oriented strand board were comparable to the third quarter. Third quarter volumes were lower than normal due to a scheduled press replacement at our Grayling, Michigan mill, which was completed in late October.
Fourth quarter results include a minimal benefit from lower Western and Canadian log prices as the costs of sales includes logs purchased in the third quarter when prices were higher.
1Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter. The company expects seasonally higher sales volumes, higher operating rates, improved unit manufacturing costs and additional benefit from the fourth quarter decrease in Western and Canadian log prices.
UNALLOCATED
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018
2018
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Contribution to pre-tax earnings (loss)
$(42)
$(194)
$(152)
Pre-tax charge for special items
—
$187
$187
Contribution to pre-tax earnings (loss) before special items
$(42)
$(7)
$35
Adjusted EBITDA
$(37)
$2
$39
4Q 2018 Performance - Fourth quarter results include benefits from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, favorable year-end employee benefits adjustments and foreign exchange gains.
Fourth quarter pre-tax special items include a non-cash charge of $200 million related to completion of a previously announced terminated vested lump sum offer for our U.S. pension plan and a $13 million gain on the sale of a nonstrategic asset.
In January 2019, Weyerhaeuser transferred approximately $1.5 billion of U.S. pension assets and liabilities to an insurance carrier through the purchase of a group annuity contract. The transaction was funded with assets held by the U.S. pension plan and there will be no change to pension benefits for transferred participants. In connection with this transaction, the company expects to recognize a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of approximately $450 million in the first quarter of 2019.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following for the first quarter of 2019: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our business segments; pension settlement charges; log sale realizations; fee harvest volumes and road and forestry spending in our timber business; Wood Products sales volumes and realizations and operating rates; real estate sales volumes; and royalties from energy and natural resources operations. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;
- market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
- changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
- restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
- the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
- economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
- performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance requirements;
- potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
- the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
- raw material availability and prices;
- the effect of weather;
- the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
- energy prices;
- the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
- the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;
- transportation and labor availability and costs;
- federal tax policies;
- the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
- legal proceedings;
- performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
- the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
- changes in accounting principles; and
- other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS
We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate & ENR
Wood Products
Unallocated Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
748
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
375
Income taxes(1)
59
Net contribution to earnings
$
583
$
127
$
838
$
(366)
$
1,182
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits(2)
—
—
—
272
272
Interest income and other (3)
—
(1)
—
(59)
(60)
Operating income
583
126
838
(153)
1,394
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
319
14
149
4
486
Basis of real estate sold
—
124
—
—
124
Unallocated pension service costs
—
—
—
—
—
Special items included in operating income(4)
—
—
—
28
28
Adjusted EBITDA
$
902
$
264
$
987
$
(121)
$
2,032
(1) Income taxes include special items consisting of a $41 million tax benefit related to our pension contribution and a $21 million tax adjustment charge.
(2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits include a pre-tax special item consisting of a $200 million non-cash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer.
(3) Interest income and other includes a pre-tax special item consisting of a $13 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset.
(4) Operating income for Unallocated Items include pre-tax special items consisting of $28 million of environmental remediation expense.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate & ENR
Wood Products
Unallocated Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
582
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
393
Income taxes
134
Net contribution to earnings
$
532
$
146
$
569
$
(138)
$
1,109
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
—
—
—
62
62
Interest income and other
—
(1)
—
(39)
(40)
Operating income
532
145
569
(115)
1,131
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
356
15
145
5
521
Basis of real estate sold
—
81
—
—
81
Unallocated pension service costs
—
—
—
4
4
Special items included in operating income(1)(2)(3)
48
—
303
(8)
343
Adjusted EBITDA
$
936
$
241
$
1,017
$
(114)
$
2,080
(1) Operating income for Timberlands include pre-tax special items consisting of a $147 million non-cash impairment charge of the Uruguay operations and a $99 million gain on the sale of Southern timberlands.
(2) Operating income for Wood Products include pre-tax special items consisting of $290 million of product remediation charges, $7 million for countervailing and antidumping duties on softwood lumber, and a $6 million impairment on a nonstrategic asset.
(3) Operating income for Unallocated Items include pre-tax special items consisting of $42 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries and $34 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2018:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate & ENR
Wood Products
Unallocated Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings (loss)
$
(93)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
97
Income taxes(1)
(21)
Net contribution to earnings
$
107
$
44
$
26
$
(194)
$
(17)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits(2)
—
—
—
218
218
Interest income and other(3)
—
(1)
—
(23)
(24)
Operating income
107
43
26
1
177
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
81
3
40
1
125
Basis of real estate sold
—
44
—
—
44
Unallocated pension service costs
—
—
—
—
—
Special items included in operating income
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
188
$
90
$
66
$
2
$
346
(1) Income taxes include a special item consisting of a $21 million tax adjustment charge.
(2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits include a pre-tax special item consisting of a $200 million non-cash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer.
(3) Interest income and other includes a pre-tax special item consisting of a $13 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2018:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate & ENR
Wood Products
Unallocated Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
255
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
93
Income taxes(1)
(15)
Net contribution to earnings
$
126
$
36
$
213
$
(42)
$
333
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
—
—
—
17
17
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(13)
(13)
Operating income
126
36
213
(38)
337
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
80
4
37
1
122
Basis of real estate sold
—
46
—
—
46
Adjusted EBITDA
$
206
$
86
$
250
$
(37)
$
505
(1) Income taxes include a special item consisting of a $41 million tax benefit related to our pension contribution.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate & ENR
Wood Products
Unallocated Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
271
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
96
Income taxes
103
Net contribution to earnings
$
265
$
50
$
180
$
(25)
$
470
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
—
—
—
16
16
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(10)
(10)
Operating income
265
50
180
(19)
476
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
86
4
37
—
127
Basis of real estate sold
—
33
—
—
33
Unallocated pension service costs
—
—
—
1
1
Special items included in operating income(1)(2)(3)
(99)
—
41
(28)
(86)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
252
$
87
$
258
$
(46)
$
551
(1) Operating income for Timberlands include a pre-tax special item consisting of a $99 million gain on the sale of Southern timberlands.
(2) Operating income for Wood Products include pre-tax special items consisting of $50 million of product remediation charges and a $9 million benefit from an adjustment to accrued softwood lumber countervailing and antidumping duties.
(3) Operating income for Unallocated Items include pre-tax special items consisting of $42 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries and $14 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Exhibit 99.2
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Net sales
$
1,865
$
2,065
$
1,910
$
1,636
$
1,823
$
7,476
$
7,196
Costs of sales
1,348
1,447
1,452
1,345
1,316
5,592
5,298
Gross margin
517
618
458
291
507
1,884
1,898
Selling expenses
23
23
20
22
21
88
87
General and administrative expenses
78
80
78
82
72
318
310
Research and development expenses
2
2
2
2
2
8
14
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
2
—
—
—
16
2
194
Charges (recoveries) for product remediation, net
(20)
20
—
—
50
—
290
Other operating costs (income), net
28
17
21
8
(130)
74
(128)
Operating income
404
476
337
177
476
1,394
1,131
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
(24)
(13)
(17)
(218)
(16)
(272)
(62)
Interest income and other
12
11
13
24
10
60
40
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(93)
(92)
(93)
(97)
(96)
(375)
(393)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
299
382
240
(114)
374
807
716
Income taxes
(30)
(65)
15
21
(103)
(59)
(134)
Net earnings (loss)
$
269
$
317
$
255
$
(93)
$
271
$
748
$
582
Per Share Information
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
0.35
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
(0.12)
$
0.36
$
0.99
$
0.77
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.32
$
1.32
$
1.25
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
756,815
757,829
754,986
748,694
755,409
754,556
753,085
Diluted
759,462
760,533
757,389
750,025
758,463
756,827
756,666
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)
756,700
757,646
749,199
746,391
755,223
746,391
755,223
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)*
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Net earnings (loss)
$
269
$
317
$
255
$
(93)
$
271
$
748
$
582
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits)
24
13
17
218
16
272
62
Interest income and other
(12)
(11)
(13)
(24)
(10)
(60)
(40)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
93
92
93
97
96
375
393
Income taxes
30
65
(15)
(21)
103
59
134
Operating income
404
476
337
177
476
1,394
1,131
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
120
119
122
125
127
486
521
Basis of real estate sold
12
22
46
44
33
124
81
Unallocated pension service costs
—
—
—
—
1
—
4
Special items included in operating income
8
20
—
—
(86)
28
343
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
544
$
637
$
505
$
346
$
551
$
2,032
$
2,080
*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Total Company Statistics
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Net earnings (loss)
$
269
$
317
$
255
$
(93)
$
271
$
748
$
582
Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs
—
—
—
—
12
—
27
Restructuring, impairments and other charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
151
Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets
—
—
—
(10)
(99)
(10)
(99)
Environmental remediation charges (recoveries)
21
—
—
—
(26)
21
(26)
Product remediation charges (recoveries), net
(15)
15
—
—
31
—
180
Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1)
—
—
—
—
(7)
—
5
Tax adjustments(2)
—
—
(41)
21
52
(20)
52
Pension settlement charge(3)
—
—
—
152
—
152
—
Net earnings before special items
$
275
$
332
$
214
$
70
$
234
$
891
$
872
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$
0.35
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
(0.12)
$
0.36
$
0.99
$
0.77
Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs
—
—
—
—
0.02
—
0.03
Restructuring, impairments and other charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.21
Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets
—
—
—
(0.01)
(0.14)
(0.01)
(0.14)
Environmental remediation charges (recoveries)
0.03
—
—
—
(0.03)
0.03
(0.03)
Product remediation charges (recoveries), net
(0.02)
0.02
—
—
0.04
—
0.23
Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1)
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
—
0.01
Tax adjustments(2)
—
—
(0.06)
0.03
0.07
(0.03)
0.07
Pension settlement charge(3)
—
—
—
0.20
—
0.20
—
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
$
0.36
$
0.44
$
0.28
$
0.10
$
0.31
$
1.18
$
1.15
(1) As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and antidumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.
(2) During third quarter 2018, we recorded a tax benefit related to our contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan. During fourth quarter 2018 and 2017, we recorded tax adjustment charges of $21 million and $52 million, respectively.
(3) During fourth quarter 2018, we recorded a $200 million non-cash pre-tax settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer.
Selected Total Company Items
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Pension and postretirement costs:
Pension and postretirement service cost
$
10
$
8
$
10
$
9
$
9
$
37
$
35
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
24
13
17
218
16
272
62
Total company pension and postretirement costs
$
34
$
21
$
27
$
227
$
25
$
309
$
97
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31,
2018
June 30,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
in millions
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
598
$
901
$
348
$
334
$
824
Receivables, less discounts and allowances
481
491
444
337
396
Receivables for taxes
24
23
140
137
14
Inventories
445
414
389
389
383
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
118
146
140
152
98
Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
253
253
253
253
—
Total current assets
1,919
2,228
1,714
1,602
1,715
Property and equipment, net
1,573
1,597
1,672
1,857
1,618
Construction in progress
275
282
255
136
225
Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion
12,888
12,790
12,727
12,671
12,954
Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion
306
302
297
294
308
Deferred tax assets
244
168
71
15
268
Other assets
318
319
329
312
356
Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
362
362
362
362
615
Total assets
$
17,885
$
18,048
$
17,427
$
17,249
$
18,059
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
500
$
62
Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities
209
209
511
302
209
Borrowings on line of credit
—
—
—
425
—
Accounts payable
245
270
271
222
249
Accrued liabilities
457
543
491
490
645
Total current liabilities
911
1,022
1,273
1,939
1,165
Long-term debt
5,928
5,924
5,921
5,419
5,930
Long-term debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities
302
302
—
—
302
Deferred tax liabilities
—
—
—
43
—
Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits
1,454
1,224
885
527
1,487
Other liabilities
299
295
291
275
276
Total liabilities
8,894
8,767
8,370
8,203
9,160
Total equity
8,991
9,281
9,057
9,046
8,899
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,885
$
18,048
$
17,427
$
17,249
$
18,059
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
Mar 31,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Cash flows from operations:
Net earnings (loss)
$
269
$
317
$
255
$
(93)
$
271
$
748
$
582
Noncash charges (credits) to income:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
120
119
122
125
127
486
521
Basis of real estate sold
12
22
46
44
33
124
81
Deferred income taxes, net
10
15
86
(39)
35
72
44
Pension and other postretirement benefits
34
21
27
227
25
309
97
Share-based compensation expense
9
9
13
11
11
42
40
Charges for impairment of assets
1
—
—
—
1
1
154
Net gains on disposition of discontinued and other operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1)
Net gains on sale of nonstrategic assets
(2)
—
—
(14)
(2)
(16)
(16)
Net gains on sale of southern timberlands
—
—
—
—
(99)
—
(99)
Change in:
Receivables, less allowances
(83)
(18)
46
117
78
62
(35)
Receivables and payables for taxes
5
10
(124)
6
66
(103)
(50)
Inventories
(66)
30
27
(5)
(43)
(14)
(39)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(5)
4
(6)
(11)
(3)
(18)
(12)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(173)
103
(63)
(21)
(78)
(154)
106
Pension and postretirement contributions and payments
(16)
(16)
(323)
(26)
(19)
(381)
(78)
Other
21
(19)
(19)
(29)
(49)
(46)
(94)
Net cash from (used in) operations
$
136
$
597
$
87
$
292
$
354
$
1,112
$
1,201
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
$
(61)
$
(83)
$
(94)
$
(130)
$
(145)
$
(368)
$
(358)
Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation
(20)
(14)
(11)
(14)
(15)
(59)
(61)
Proceeds from disposition of discontinued and other operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
403
Proceeds from sale of nonstrategic assets
2
—
—
2
6
4
26
Proceeds from sale of southern timberlands
—
—
—
—
203
—
203
Proceeds from redemption of ownership in related party
—
—
—
—
108
—
108
Other
3
24
(10)
(34)
18
(17)
46
Cash from (used in) investing activities
$
(76)
$
(73)
$
(115)
$
(176)
$
175
$
(440)
$
367
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends on common shares
$
(242)
$
(243)
$
(256)
$
(254)
$
(242)
$
(995)
$
(941)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
225
Payments on long-term debt
(62)
—
—
—
—
(62)
(831)
Proceeds from borrowing on line of credit
—
—
—
425
—
425
100
Payments on line of credit
—
—
—
—
—
—
(100)
Payments on debt held by variable interest entities
—
—
—
(209)
—
(209)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
25
23
4
—
39
52
128
Repurchase of common shares
—
—
(273)
(93)
—
(366)
—
Other
(7)
(1)
—
1
1
(7)
(1)
Cash from (used in) financing activities
$
(286)
$
(221)
$
(525)
$
(130)
$
(202)
$
(1,162)
$
(1,420)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(226)
$
303
$
(553)
$
(14)
$
327
$
(490)
$
148
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
824
598
901
348
497
824
676
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
598
$
901
$
348
$
334
$
824
$
334
$
824
Cash paid (received) during the year for:
Interest, net of amount capitalized
$
105
$
67
$
113
$
73
$
66
$
358
$
381
Income taxes
$
17
$
41
$
22
$
15
$
40
$
95
$
169
Weyerhaeuser Company
Timberlands Segment
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Sales to unaffiliated customers
$
505
$
482
$
468
$
460
$
496
$
1,915
$
1,942
Intersegment sales
228
185
185
204
218
802
762
Total net sales
733
667
653
664
714
2,717
2,704
Costs of sales
526
485
505
536
531
2,052
2,043
Gross margin
207
182
148
128
183
665
661
Selling expenses
1
—
1
—
1
2
4
General and administrative expenses
23
25
23
25
19
96
90
Research and development expenses
2
1
2
1
2
6
12
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
—
—
—
—
—
—
147
Other operating costs (income), net
(8)
(5)
(4)
(5)
(104)
(22)
(124)
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
189
$
161
$
126
$
107
$
265
$
583
$
532
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Operating income
$
189
$
161
$
126
$
107
$
265
$
583
$
532
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
79
79
80
81
86
319
356
Special items
—
—
—
—
(99)
—
48
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
268
$
240
$
206
$
188
$
252
$
902
$
936
* See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Restructuring, impairments and other charges
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(147)
Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
99
$
—
$
99
Total
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
99
$
—
$
(48)
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(1)
$
(40)
$
70
$
(32)
$
(7)
$
(15)
$
(9)
$
5
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(28)
$
(29)
$
(25)
$
(35)
$
(36)
$
(117)
$
(115)
(1) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.
Segment Statistics(2)(3)
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Third Party
Net Sales
(millions)
Delivered logs:
West
$
266
$
262
$
238
$
221
$
242
$
987
$
915
South
157
158
157
153
165
625
616
North
25
20
25
29
27
99
95
Other
14
7
9
11
11
41
59
Total delivered logs
462
447
429
414
445
1,752
1,685
Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber
15
11
13
20
21
59
73
Products from international operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
63
Recreational and other lease revenue
14
15
15
15
14
59
59
Other revenue
14
9
11
11
16
45
62
Total
$
505
$
482
$
468
$
460
$
496
$
1,915
$
1,942
Delivered Logs
Third Party Sales
Realizations (per ton)
West
$
131.59
$
132.24
$
125.67
$
112.58
$
121.41
$
125.59
$
111.58
South
$
34.83
$
34.55
$
34.88
$
34.38
$
34.53
$
34.66
$
34.43
North
$
60.79
$
64.92
$
60.97
$
57.27
$
60.77
$
60.55
$
60.38
Delivered Logs
Third Party Sales
Volumes
(tons, thousands)
West
2,019
1,984
1,897
1,958
1,992
7,858
8,202
South
4,510
4,560
4,521
4,417
4,790
18,008
17,895
North
404
313
414
497
439
1,628
1,574
Other
317
81
154
204
232
756
1,458
Fee Harvest Volumes
(tons, thousands)
West
2,443
2,360
2,305
2,463
2,544
9,571
10,083
South
6,751
6,630
6,478
6,849
7,350
26,708
27,149
North
549
423
537
620
635
2,129
2,205
Other
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,384
(2) The Western region includes Washington and Oregon. The Southern region includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The Northern region includes West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin and Montana. Other includes our Canadian operations and formerly managed Twin Creeks operations (our management agreement for the Twin Creeks Venture began in April 2016 and terminated in December 2017).
(3) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources Segment
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Net sales
$
51
$
58
$
96
$
102
$
100
$
307
$
281
Costs of sales
19
30
54
52
43
155
110
Gross margin
32
28
42
50
57
152
171
General and administrative expenses
7
6
6
7
6
26
26
Other operating costs (income), net
—
—
—
—
1
—
—
Operating income
25
22
36
43
50
126
145
Interest income and other
—
—
—
1
—
1
1
Net contribution to earnings
$
25
$
22
$
36
$
44
$
50
$
127
$
146
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Operating income
$
25
$
22
$
36
$
43
$
50
$
126
$
145
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4
3
4
3
4
14
15
Basis of real estate sold
12
22
46
44
33
124
81
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
41
$
47
$
86
$
90
$
87
$
264
$
241
* See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(2)
Segment Statistics
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Net Sales
(millions)
Real Estate
$
34
$
38
$
76
$
81
$
80
$
229
$
208
Energy and Natural Resources
17
20
20
21
20
78
73
Total
$
51
$
58
$
96
$
102
$
100
$
307
$
281
Acres sold
Real Estate
21,771
16,290
61,681
31,833
38,226
131,575
97,235
Price per acre
Real Estate
$
1,539
$
2,258
$
1,209
$
2,479
$
2,076
$
1,701
$
2,079
Weyerhaeuser Company
Wood Products Segment
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Net sales
$
1,309
$
1,525
$
1,346
$
1,075
$
1,228
$
5,255
$
4,974
Costs of sales
1,005
1,119
1,071
991
947
4,186
3,880
Gross margin
304
406
275
84
281
1,069
1,094
Selling expenses
21
22
18
20
20
81
80
General and administrative expenses
34
31
32
33
32
130
126
Research and development expenses
—
1
—
1
—
2
2
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
2
—
—
—
2
2
13
Charges (recoveries) for product remediation, net
(20)
20
—
—
50
—
290
Other operating costs (income), net
(3)
3
12
4
(3)
16
14
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
270
$
329
$
213
$
26
$
180
$
838
$
569
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Operating income
$
270
$
329
$
213
$
26
$
180
$
838
$
569
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
36
36
37
40
37
149
145
Special items
(20)
20
—
—
41
—
303
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
286
$
385
$
250
$
66
$
258
$
987
$
1,017
* See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Countervailing and antidumping duties (charges) credits(1)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
9
$
—
$
(7)
Restructuring, impairments and other charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
(6)
Product remediation (charges) recoveries, net
20
(20)
—
—
(50)
—
(290)
Total
$
20
$
(20)
$
—
$
—
$
(41)
$
—
$
(303)
(1) As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and antidumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)
$
(226)
$
3
$
71
$
83
$
(81)
$
(69)
$
60
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(52)
$
(68)
$
(79)
$
(107)
$
(123)
$
(306)
$
(299)
(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.
Segment Statistics
in millions, except for third party sales realizations
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Structural Lumber
(board feet)
Third party net sales
$
569
$
681
$
581
$
427
$
517
$
2,258
$
2,058
Third party sales realizations
$
498
$
541
$
491
$
388
$
466
$
482
$
442
Third party sales volumes(3)
1,140
1,261
1,184
1,099
1,110
4,684
4,658
Production volumes
1,160
1,180
1,106
1,095
1,118
4,541
4,509
Engineered Solid
Section
(cubic feet)
Third party net sales
$
129
$
139
$
132
$
121
$
122
$
521
$
500
Third party sales realizations
$
2,088
$
2,156
$
2,208
$
2,139
$
2,076
$
2,148
$
1,995
Third party sales volumes(3)
6.2
6.4
6.0
5.7
5.9
24.3
25.1
Production volumes
6.3
6.4
6.3
5.3
5.8
24.3
25.1
Engineered
I-joists
(lineal feet)
Third party net sales
$
78
$
92
$
91
$
75
$
85
$
336
$
336
Third party sales realizations
$
1,585
$
1,630
$
1,668
$
1,696
$
1,561
$
1,643
$
1,524
Third party sales volumes(3)
49
57
54
44
54
204
220
Production volumes
56
52
46
37
52
191
213
Oriented Strand
Board
(square feet 3/8")
Third party net sales
$
232
$
277
$
215
$
167
$
233
$
891
$
904
Third party sales realizations
$
314
$
367
$
321
$
252
$
335
$
315
$
304
Third party sales volumes(3)
739
754
669
665
697
2,827
2,971
Production volumes
734
747
665
691
739
2,837
2,995
Softwood Plywood
(square feet 3/8")
Third party net sales
$
50
$
55
$
53
$
42
$
40
$
200
$
176
Third party sales realizations
$
438
$
461
$
439
$
396
$
417
$
435
$
389
Third party sales volumes(3)
115
118
122
104
95
459
453
Production volumes
97
105
106
96
86
404
370
Medium Density Fiberboard
(square feet 3/4")
Third party net sales
$
43
$
47
$
48
$
39
$
37
$
177
$
183
Third party sales realizations
$
839
$
839
$
828
$
835
$
829
$
835
$
822
Third party sales volumes(3)
51
55
59
47
45
212
222
Production volumes
50
57
61
52
50
220
232
(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Unallocated Items
Q4.2018 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to or allocated to an individual operating segment. They include a portion of items such as share-based compensation expense, pension and postretirement costs, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other, and the elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO.
Contribution to Earnings
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expenses
$
(18)
$
(19)
$
(19)
$
(28)
$
(18)
$
(84)
$
(73)
Liability classified share-based compensation
—
(2)
4
8
(2)
10
(9)
Foreign exchange gains (loss)
(2)
2
(2)
5
1
3
1
Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO
(21)
3
—
24
(14)
6
(20)
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
—
—
—
—
(14)
—
(34)
Other
(39)
(20)
(21)
(8)
28
(88)
20
Operating income (loss)
(80)
(36)
(38)
1
(19)
(153)
(115)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
(24)
(13)
(17)
(218)
(16)
(272)
(62)
Interest income and other
12
11
13
23
10
59
39
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
(92)
$
(38)
$
(42)
$
(194)
$
(25)
$
(366)
$
(138)
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Operating income (loss)
$
(80)
$
(36)
$
(38)
$
1
$
(19)
$
(153)
$
(115)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1
1
1
1
—
4
5
Unallocated pension service costs
—
—
—
—
1
—
4
Special items
28
—
—
—
(28)
28
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
(51)
$
(35)
$
(37)
$
2
$
(46)
$
(121)
$
(114)
* See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(14)
$
—
$
(34)
Environmental remediation insurance (charges) recoveries
(28)
—
—
—
42
(28)
42
Special items included in operating income (loss)
(28)
—
—
—
28
(28)
8
Pension settlement charge
—
—
—
(200)
—
(200)
—
Gain on sale of nonstrategic assets
—
—
—
13
—
13
—
Special items included in net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
(28)
$
—
$
—
$
(187)
$
28
$
(215)
$
8
Unallocated Selected Items
in millions
Q1.2018
Q2.2018
Q3.2018
Q4.2018
Q4.2017
YTD.2018
YTD.2017
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(1)
$
—
$
(1)
$
(2)
$
(1)
$
(4)
$
(3)
