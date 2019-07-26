Weyerhaeuser : reports second quarter results 0 07/26/2019 | 03:26am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SEATTLE, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $128 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion. This compares with net earnings of $317 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year. View our earnings release and financial statements in a printer-friendly PDF. Excluding an after-tax adjustment of $5 million for special items, the company reported second quarter net earnings of $123 million, or 16 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $332 million for the same period last year and $80 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $343 million compared with $637 million for the same period last year and $365 million for the first quarter of 2019. "Our businesses delivered strong operating performance in the second quarter despite various market and weather-related challenges," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "This includes the lowest controllable lumber manufacturing cost we have ever reported. Looking forward, although record-setting rainfall has held back U.S. housing activity in the first half of 2019, we see solid underlying market conditions and continue to expect the housing market will follow a modest growth trajectory. We remain committed to delivering industry-leading performance, fully capitalizing on all market conditions, and driving superior value for shareholders." WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

2018 (millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net sales

$1,643

$1,692

$2,065 Net earnings (loss)

($289)

$128

$317 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

($0.39)

$0.17

$0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

747

746

761 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$80

$123

$332 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.11

$0.16

$0.44 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$365

$343

$637



(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent, an alternative to our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) First quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $345 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract, a $15 million legal charge and a $9 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. Second quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $5 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019. Second quarter 2018 after-tax special items include $15 million of product remediation charges. TIMBERLANDS

























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$556

$532

($24) Contribution to pretax earnings

$120

$102

($18) Adjusted EBITDA

$193

$175

($18) 2Q 2019 Performance - In the West, forestry and road spending increased seasonally compared with the first quarter, and average log sales realizations decreased. Export log realizations were slightly lower, and the proportion of sales to export markets decreased due to the timing of vessel sailings. In the South, average log sales realizations were comparable, with a modest reduction in fee harvest volumes due to continued wet weather. In the North, fee harvest volumes were seasonally lower due to spring breakup. 3Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the second quarter. In the West, the company anticipates seasonally lower harvest volumes, slightly higher road costs, and average log sales realizations modestly lower than the second quarter average. In the South, the company expects seasonally higher forestry expenses, largely offset by increased fee harvest volumes. Average Southern log sales realizations should be comparable to the second quarter. REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$118

$81

($37) Contribution to pretax earnings

$55

$35

($20) Adjusted EBITDA

$106

$71

($35) 2Q 2019 Performance - Real estate sales were lower than the first quarter. The number of acres sold increased and average price per acre declined, primarily due to a large acre transaction in Montana which accounted for approximately half of the acres sold in the second quarter. Average land basis increased due to the mix of properties sold. Energy & Natural Resources earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were slightly higher than the first quarter. 3Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the second quarter. The company continues to expect full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $270 million. WOOD PRODUCTS

























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$1,094

$1,210

$116 Contribution to pretax earnings

$69

$81

$12 Adjusted EBITDA

$115

$128

$13 2Q 2019 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared with the first quarter due to seasonally higher sales volumes and improved per unit manufacturing costs in engineered wood products. This was partially offset by a modest decline in average sales realizations for oriented strand board and slightly lower average sales realizations for lumber. 3Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the second quarter before any improvement in average sales realizations. The company expects comparable sales volumes and slightly lower fiber costs, offset by slightly higher unit manufacturing costs for engineered wood products. UNALLOCATED

























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Contribution to pretax earnings (loss)

($530)

($36)

$494 Pretax charge (benefit) for special items

$475

($6)

($481) Contribution to pretax earnings (loss) before special items

($55)

($42)

$13 Adjusted EBITDA

($49)

($31)

$18 2Q 2019 Performance - Unallocated variable compensation expenses declined in the second quarter. Results also included a small noncash foreign exchange gain in the second quarter compared with a charge in the first quarter. Special items in the second quarter include a $6 million pretax benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in the first quarter related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. INCOME TAXES

























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Income tax (expense) benefit

$104

$37

($67) Income tax (expense) benefit attributable to special items

$118

($1)

($119) Income tax (expense) benefit before special items

($14)

$38

$52 2Q 2019 Performance - The provision for income taxes was a benefit for the second quarter, as the company adjusted its estimated annual effective tax rate to reflect lower pricing for lumber and oriented strand board. ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com. EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 26, 2019 to discuss second quarter results. To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 26, 2019. To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 6886814) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 6886814). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 6886814) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 6886814) from outside North America. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following: building activity and U.S. housing growth; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our business segments; log sale realizations; fee harvest volumes as well as road costs and forestry expenses in our timber business; sales volumes and realizations as well as fiber and manufacturing costs for Wood Products. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

our operational excellence initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;

changes in accounting principles; and

other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information contact: Analysts - Beth Baum (206) 539-3907

Media - Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS) We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2019: DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings (loss)

































$ (289)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































107

Income taxes



































(104)

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ 120



$ 55



$ 69



$ (530)



$ (286)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





470





470

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(10)





(10)

Operating income (loss)



120





55





69





(70)





174

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





3





46





1





123

Basis of real estate sold



—





48





—





—





48

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)



—





—





—





20





20

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 193



$ 106



$ 115



$ (49)



$ 365





(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt.



(2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $455 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.



(3) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $20 million legal charge. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019: DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 128

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































91

Income taxes



































(37)

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ 102



$ 35



$ 81



$ (36)



$ 182

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





10





10

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(6)





(6)

Operating income (loss)



102





35





81





(32)





186

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





3





47





1





124

Basis of real estate sold



—





33





—





—





33

Special items included in operating income (loss)



—





—





—





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 175



$ 71



$ 128



$ (31)



$ 343





(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2018: DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 317

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































92

Income taxes



































65

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ 161



$ 22



$ 329



$ (38)



$ 474

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





13





13

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(11)





(11)

Operating income (loss)



161





22





329





(36)





476

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



79





3





36





1





119

Basis of real estate sold



—





22





—





—





22

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)



—





—





20





—





20

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 240



$ 47



$ 385



$ (35)



$ 637





(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of $20 million of product remediation charges. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS) We reconcile net earnings (loss) before special items to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each. The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) before special items to net earnings (loss):



2019

2019

2018 (millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings (loss)

$(289)

$128

$317 Early extinguishment of debt charge

9

—

— Legal charge

15

—

— Pension settlement charges

345

(5)

— Product remediation charges (recoveries), net

—

—

15 Net earnings before special items

$80

$123

$332 The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share:



2019

2019

2018



Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$(0.39)

$0.17

$0.42 Early extinguishment of debt charge

0.01

—

— Legal charge

0.02

—

— Pension settlement charges

0.47

(0.01)

— Product remediation charges (recoveries), net

—

—

0.02 Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.11

$0.16

$0.44 Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2

Q2.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Consolidated Statement of Operations























Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

Net sales

$ 1,643



$ 1,692



$ 2,065



$ 3,335



$ 3,930

Costs of sales



1,322





1,390





1,447





2,712





2,795

Gross margin



321





302





618





623





1,135

Selling expenses



21





21





23





42





46

General and administrative expenses



89





80





80





169





158

Research and development expenses



1





2





2





3





4

Other operating costs, net



36





13





37





49





47

Operating income



174





186





476





360





880

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(470)





(10)





(13)





(480)





(37)

Interest income and other



10





6





11





16





23

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(107)





(91)





(92)





(198)





(185)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



(393)





91





382





(302)





681

Income taxes



104





37





(65)





141





(95)

Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 317



$ (161)



$ 586





Per Share Information

























Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.39)



$ 0.17



$ 0.42



$ (0.22)



$ 0.77

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.32



$ 0.68



$ 0.64

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):







































Basic



746,603





745,486





757,829





746,041





757,317

Diluted



746,603





746,232





760,533





746,041





759,992

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



744,767





744,905





757,646





744,905





757,646





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

























Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 317



$ (161)



$ 586

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



470





10





13





480





37

Interest income and other



(10)





(6)





(11)





(16)





(23)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



107





91





92





198





185

Income taxes



(104)





(37)





65





(141)





95

Operating income



174





186





476





360





880

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





124





119





247





239

Basis of real estate sold



48





33





22





81





34

Special items included in operating income



20





—





20





20





28

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 365



$ 343



$ 637



$ 708



$ 1,181





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q2.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





















Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018 Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 317



$ (161)



$ 586 Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



9





—





—





9





— Environmental remediation charge



—





—





—





—





21 Legal charge



15





—





—





15





— Pension settlement charges



345





(5)





—





340





— Product remediation charges (recoveries), net



—





—





15





—





— Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 80



$ 123



$ 332



$ 203



$ 607











































Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.39)



$ 0.17



$ 0.42



$ (0.22)



$ 0.77 Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



0.01





—





—





0.01





— Environmental remediation charge



—





—





—





—





0.03 Legal charge



0.02





—





—





0.02





— Pension settlement charges



0.47





(0.01)





—





0.46





— Product remediation charges (recoveries), net



—





—





0.02





—





— Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.11



$ 0.16



$ 0.44



$ 0.27



$ 0.80



(1) During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(2) Net Earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net Earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. Selected Total Company Items























Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

Pension and postretirement costs:







































Pension and postretirement service costs

$ 8



$ 8



$ 8



$ 16



$ 18

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



470





10





13





480





37

Total company pension and postretirement costs

$ 478



$ 18



$ 21



$ 496



$ 55

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet



















in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 259



$ 212



$ 334

Receivables, less discounts and allowances



398





408





337

Receivables for taxes



163





157





137

Inventories



451





425





389

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





132





152

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



362





362





253

Total current assets



1,774





1,696





1,602

Property and equipment, net



1,917





1,901





1,857

Construction in progress



102





134





136

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



12,586





12,516





12,671

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



291





288





294

Deferred tax assets



18





33





15

Other assets



444





461





312

Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



—





—





362

Total assets

$ 17,132



$ 17,029



$ 17,249



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ —



$ 500

Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities



302





302





302

Borrowings on line of credit



245





140





425

Accounts payable



243





271





222

Accrued liabilities



411





510





490

Total current liabilities



1,201





1,223





1,939

Long-term debt



6,156





6,153





5,419

Deferred tax liabilities



34





17





43

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits



542





515





527

Other liabilities



398





397





275

Total liabilities



8,331





8,305





8,203

Total equity



8,801





8,724





9,046

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,132



$ 17,029



$ 17,249

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows























Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

Cash flows from operations:







































Net earnings (loss)

$ (289)



$ 128



$ 317



$ (161)



$ 586

Noncash charges to earnings (loss):







































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





124





119





247





239

Basis of real estate sold



48





33





22





81





34

Deferred income taxes, net



(123)





(43)





15





(166)





25

Pension and other postretirement benefits



478





18





21





496





55

Share-based compensation expense



9





7





9





16





18

Change in:







































Receivables, less allowances



(77)





(10)





(18)





(87)





(101)

Receivables and payables for taxes



(31)





6





10





(25)





15

Inventories



(60)





28





30





(32)





(36)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(5)





8





4





3





(1)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(82)





127





103





45





(70)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments



(14)





(13)





(16)





(27)





(32)

Other



9





(17)





(19)





(8)





1

Net cash from (used in) operations

$ (14)



$ 396



$ 597



$ 382



$ 733

Cash flows from investing activities:







































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (41)



$ (71)



$ (83)



$ (112)



$ (144)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(18)





(13)





(14)





(31)





(34)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



253





—





—





253





—

Other



18





1





24





19





29

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

$ 212



$ (83)



$ (73)



$ 129



$ (149)

Cash flows from financing activities:







































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (254)



$ (253)



$ (243)



$ (507)



$ (485)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



739





—





—





739





—

Payments of long-term debt



(512)





—





—





(512)





(62)

Proceeds from borrowing on line of credit



245





140





—





385





—

Payments on line of credit



(425)





(245)





—





(670)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2





2





23





4





48

Repurchases of common shares



(60)





—





—





(60)





—

Other



(8)





(4)





(1)





(12)





(8)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (273)



$ (360)



$ (221)



$ (633)



$ (507)











































Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ (75)



$ (47)



$ 303



$ (122)



$ 77

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



334





259





598





334





824

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 259



$ 212



$ 901



$ 212



$ 901











































Cash paid during the period for:







































Interest, net of amount capitalized

$ 127



$ 59



$ 67



$ 186



$ 172

Income taxes

$ 50



$ 1



$ 41



$ 51



$ 58

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

























Timberlands Segment





























Segment Statement of Operations (1)





























in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018 Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 431



$ 401



$ 476



$ 832



$ 966 Intersegment sales



125





131





139





256





281 Total net sales



556





532





615





1,088





1,247 Costs of sales



413





405





431





818





853 Gross margin



143





127





184





270





394 Selling expenses



1





—





—





1





1 General and administrative expenses



22





25





24





47





46 Research and development expenses



1





1





1





2





3 Other operating income, net



(1)





(1)





(2)





(2)





(6) Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 120



$ 102



$ 161



$ 222



$ 350











































(1) In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we no longer report related intersegment sales in the Timberlands segment and we will now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These collective transactions did not contribute any earnings to the Timberlands segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.































Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income

$ 120



$ 102



$ 161



$ 222



$ 350

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





73





79





146





158

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 193



$ 175



$ 240



$ 368



$ 508











































(2) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.









































Selected Segment Items































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)

$ (24)



$ 46



$ 70



$ 22



$ 30

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (26)



$ (25)



$ (29)



$ (51)



$ (57)











































(3) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. Segment Statistics(4)











































Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Third Party

Delivered logs:







































Net Sales

West

$ 205



$ 194



$ 262



$ 399



$ 528

(millions)

South



159





156





158





315





315





North



29





17





20





46





45





Total delivered logs



393





367





440





760





888





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



9





10





11





19





26





Recreational and other lease revenue



15





15





14





30





28





Other revenue



14





9





11





23





24





Total

$ 431



$ 401



$ 476



$ 832



$ 966

Delivered Logs

West

$ 106.92



$ 104.07



$ 132.24



$ 105.52



$ 131.91

Third Party Sales

South

$ 35.35



$ 35.45



$ 34.55



$ 35.40



$ 34.69

Realizations (per ton)

North

$ 59.68



$ 62.10



$ 64.92



$ 60.52



$ 62.59

Delivered Logs

West



1,920





1,864





1,984





3,784





4,003

Third Party Sales

South



4,499





4,400





4,560





8,899





9,070

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North



494





263





313





757





717

Fee Harvest Volumes

West



2,385





2,455





2,360





4,840





4,803

(tons, thousands)

South



6,492





6,367





6,630





12,859





13,381





North



627





378





423





1,005





972















































(4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes. Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary Results (unaudited)





















Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

































Segment Statement of Operations































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net sales

$ 118



$ 81



$ 58



$ 199



$ 109

Costs of sales



56





39





30





95





49

Gross margin



62





42





28





104





60

General and administrative expenses



7





7





6





14





13

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 55



$ 35



$ 22



$ 90



$ 47



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income

$ 55



$ 35



$ 22



$ 90



$ 47

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





3





3





6





7

Basis of real estate sold



48





33





22





81





34

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 106



$ 71



$ 47



$ 177



$ 88











































(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —











































Segment Statistics







































Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018



Real Estate

$ 96



$ 59



$ 38



$ 155



$ 72

Net Sales Energy and Natural Resources



22





22





20





44





37

(millions) Total

$ 118



$ 81



$ 58



$ 199



$ 109

Acres Sold Real Estate



38,834





47,031





16,290





85,865





38,061

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 2,424



$ 1,063



$ 2,258



$ 1,678



$ 1,847

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



50 %



56 %



58 %



52 %



47 % Weyerhaeuser Company

2Q.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



















Wood Products Segment





























Segment Statement of Operations (1)































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net sales

$ 1,094



$ 1,210



$ 1,531



$ 2,304



$ 2,855

Costs of sales



967





1,070





1,125





2,037





2,145

Gross margin



127





140





406





267





710

Selling expenses



19





20





22





39





43

General and administrative expenses



35





34





31





69





65

Research and development expenses



—





1





1





1





1

Other operating costs (income), net



4





4





23





8





2

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 69



$ 81



$ 329



$ 150



$ 599















































(1) In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we will now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These transactions do not contribute any earnings to the Wood Products segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income

$ 69



$ 81



$ 329



$ 150



$ 599

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



46





47





36





93





72

Special items



—





—





20





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 115



$ 128



$ 385



$ 243



$ 671











































(2) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Product remediation (charges) recoveries, net

$ —



$ —



$ (20)



$ —



$ —











































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)

$ (155)



$ 75



$ 3



$ (80)



$ (223)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (30)



$ (53)



$ (68)



$ (83)



$ (120)











































(3) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment. Segment Statistics































in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 444



$ 495



$ 681



$ 939



$ 1,250

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 392



$ 388



$ 541



$ 390



$ 521

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(4)



1,133





1,274





1,261





2,407





2,401



Production volumes



1,145





1,193





1,180





2,338





2,340

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 116



$ 134



$ 139



$ 250



$ 268

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,218



$ 2,214



$ 2,156



$ 2,216



$ 2,123

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



5.2





6.1





6.4





11.3





12.6

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.9





6.0





6.4





11.9





12.7

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 70



$ 86



$ 92



$ 156



$ 170

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,709



$ 1,662



$ 1,630



$ 1,683



$ 1,609

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



41





52





57





93





106

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





47





52





91





108

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 160



$ 156



$ 277



$ 316



$ 509

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 223



$ 213



$ 367



$ 218



$ 341

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



717





733





754





1,450





1,493

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



729





736





747





1,465





1,481

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 44



$ 44



$ 55



$ 88



$ 105

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 383



$ 380



$ 461



$ 382



$ 450

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(4)



115





115





118





230





233



Production volumes



98





104





105





202





202

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 38



$ 45



$ 47



$ 83



$ 90

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 846



$ 833



$ 839



$ 839



$ 839

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(4)



44





55





55





99





106

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



45





61





57





106





107













































(4) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business. Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items

Q2.2019 Analyst Package



Preliminary results (unaudited)





Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and postretirement costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.









Contribution to Earnings

































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (19)



$ (12)



$ (19)



$ (31)



$ (37)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(4)





—





(2)





(4)





(2)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(3)





2





2





(1)





—

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(5)





(5)





3





(10)





(18)

Other



(39)





(17)





(20)





(56)





(59)

Operating income (loss)



(70)





(32)





(36)





(102)





(116)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(470)





(10)





(13)





(480)





(37)

Interest income and other



10





6





11





16





23

Net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ (530)



$ (36)



$ (38)



$ (566)



$ (130)





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

































































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income (loss)

$ (70)



$ (32)



$ (36)



$ (102)



$ (116)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1





1





1





2





2

Special items



20





—





—





20





28

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (49)



$ (31)



$ (35)



$ (80)



$ (86)





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

































































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Environmental remediation insurance charge

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (28)

Legal charge



(20)





—





—





(20)



—

Special items included in operating income (loss)



(20)





—





—





(20)





(28)

Pension settlement charges(2)



(455)





6





—





(449)



—

Gain on sale of nonstrategic assets



—





—





—



—



—

Special items included in net contribution to earnings (loss)

$ (475)



$ 6



$ —



$ (469)



$ (28)









(2) During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $455 million pretax noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. This charge was updated based on final pension asset and liability amounts during second quarter 2019, resulting in a $6 million pretax benefit for the quarter and a net $449 million pretax charge for year-to-date 2019.



Unallocated Selected Items

































in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q2.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (3)



$ (6)



$ —



$ (9)



$ (1)











































View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-reports-second-quarter-results-300891587.html SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

