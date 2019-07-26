|
Weyerhaeuser : reports second quarter results
SEATTLE, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $128 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion. This compares with net earnings of $317 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year.
Excluding an after-tax adjustment of $5 million for special items, the company reported second quarter net earnings of $123 million, or 16 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $332 million for the same period last year and $80 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $343 million compared with $637 million for the same period last year and $365 million for the first quarter of 2019.
"Our businesses delivered strong operating performance in the second quarter despite various market and weather-related challenges," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "This includes the lowest controllable lumber manufacturing cost we have ever reported. Looking forward, although record-setting rainfall has held back U.S. housing activity in the first half of 2019, we see solid underlying market conditions and continue to expect the housing market will follow a modest growth trajectory. We remain committed to delivering industry-leading performance, fully capitalizing on all market conditions, and driving superior value for shareholders."
WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
2018
(millions, except per share data)
Q1
Q2
Q2
Net sales
$1,643
$1,692
$2,065
Net earnings (loss)
($289)
$128
$317
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
($0.39)
$0.17
$0.42
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
747
746
761
Net earnings before special items(1)(2)
$80
$123
$332
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)
$0.11
$0.16
$0.44
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$365
$343
$637
(1)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent, an alternative to our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.
(2)
First quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $345 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract, a $15 million legal charge and a $9 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. Second quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $5 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019. Second quarter 2018 after-tax special items include $15 million of product remediation charges.
TIMBERLANDS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Net sales
$556
$532
($24)
Contribution to pretax earnings
$120
$102
($18)
Adjusted EBITDA
$193
$175
($18)
2Q 2019 Performance - In the West, forestry and road spending increased seasonally compared with the first quarter, and average log sales realizations decreased. Export log realizations were slightly lower, and the proportion of sales to export markets decreased due to the timing of vessel sailings. In the South, average log sales realizations were comparable, with a modest reduction in fee harvest volumes due to continued wet weather. In the North, fee harvest volumes were seasonally lower due to spring breakup.
3Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the second quarter. In the West, the company anticipates seasonally lower harvest volumes, slightly higher road costs, and average log sales realizations modestly lower than the second quarter average. In the South, the company expects seasonally higher forestry expenses, largely offset by increased fee harvest volumes. Average Southern log sales realizations should be comparable to the second quarter.
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Net sales
$118
$81
($37)
Contribution to pretax earnings
$55
$35
($20)
Adjusted EBITDA
$106
$71
($35)
2Q 2019 Performance - Real estate sales were lower than the first quarter. The number of acres sold increased and average price per acre declined, primarily due to a large acre transaction in Montana which accounted for approximately half of the acres sold in the second quarter. Average land basis increased due to the mix of properties sold. Energy & Natural Resources earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were slightly higher than the first quarter.
3Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the second quarter. The company continues to expect full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $270 million.
WOOD PRODUCTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Net sales
$1,094
$1,210
$116
Contribution to pretax earnings
$69
$81
$12
Adjusted EBITDA
$115
$128
$13
2Q 2019 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared with the first quarter due to seasonally higher sales volumes and improved per unit manufacturing costs in engineered wood products. This was partially offset by a modest decline in average sales realizations for oriented strand board and slightly lower average sales realizations for lumber.
3Q 2019 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the second quarter before any improvement in average sales realizations. The company expects comparable sales volumes and slightly lower fiber costs, offset by slightly higher unit manufacturing costs for engineered wood products.
UNALLOCATED
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Contribution to pretax earnings (loss)
($530)
($36)
$494
Pretax charge (benefit) for special items
$475
($6)
($481)
Contribution to pretax earnings (loss) before special items
($55)
($42)
$13
Adjusted EBITDA
($49)
($31)
$18
2Q 2019 Performance - Unallocated variable compensation expenses declined in the second quarter. Results also included a small noncash foreign exchange gain in the second quarter compared with a charge in the first quarter.
Special items in the second quarter include a $6 million pretax benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in the first quarter related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.
INCOME TAXES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q1
Q2
Change
Income tax (expense) benefit
$104
$37
($67)
Income tax (expense) benefit attributable to special items
$118
($1)
($119)
Income tax (expense) benefit before special items
($14)
$38
$52
2Q 2019 Performance - The provision for income taxes was a benefit for the second quarter, as the company adjusted its estimated annual effective tax rate to reflect lower pricing for lumber and oriented strand board.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 26, 2019 to discuss second quarter results.
To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 26, 2019.
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 6886814) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 6886814). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 6886814) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 6886814) from outside North America.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following: building activity and U.S. housing growth; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our business segments; log sale realizations; fee harvest volumes as well as road costs and forestry expenses in our timber business; sales volumes and realizations as well as fiber and manufacturing costs for Wood Products. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;
- market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
- changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
- restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
- the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
- economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
- performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
- potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
- the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
- raw material availability and prices;
- the effect of weather;
- changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
- the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
- energy prices;
- our operational excellence initiatives;
- the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;
- transportation and labor availability and costs;
- federal tax policies;
- the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
- legal proceedings;
- performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
- the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
- the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;
- changes in accounting principles; and
- other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2019:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)
107
Income taxes
(104)
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
120
$
55
$
69
$
(530)
$
(286)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)
—
—
—
470
470
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(10)
(10)
Operating income (loss)
120
55
69
(70)
174
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
73
3
46
1
123
Basis of real estate sold
—
48
—
—
48
Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)
—
—
—
20
20
Adjusted EBITDA
$
193
$
106
$
115
$
(49)
$
365
(1)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt.
(2)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $455 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.
(3)
Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $20 million legal charge.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
128
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
91
Income taxes
(37)
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
102
$
35
$
81
$
(36)
$
182
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)
—
—
—
10
10
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(6)
(6)
Operating income (loss)
102
35
81
(32)
186
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
73
3
47
1
124
Basis of real estate sold
—
33
—
—
33
Special items included in operating income (loss)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
175
$
71
$
128
$
(31)
$
343
(1)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2018:
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
317
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
92
Income taxes
65
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
161
$
22
$
329
$
(38)
$
474
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
—
—
—
13
13
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(11)
(11)
Operating income (loss)
161
22
329
(36)
476
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
79
3
36
1
119
Basis of real estate sold
—
22
—
—
22
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)
—
—
20
—
20
Adjusted EBITDA
$
240
$
47
$
385
$
(35)
$
637
(1)
Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of $20 million of product remediation charges.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
We reconcile net earnings (loss) before special items to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) before special items to net earnings (loss):
2019
2019
2018
(millions, except per share data)
Q1
Q2
Q2
Net earnings (loss)
$(289)
$128
$317
Early extinguishment of debt charge
9
—
—
Legal charge
15
—
—
Pension settlement charges
345
(5)
—
Product remediation charges (recoveries), net
—
—
15
Net earnings before special items
$80
$123
$332
The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share:
2019
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q2
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$(0.39)
$0.17
$0.42
Early extinguishment of debt charge
0.01
—
—
Legal charge
0.02
—
—
Pension settlement charges
0.47
(0.01)
—
Product remediation charges (recoveries), net
—
—
0.02
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
$0.11
$0.16
$0.44
Weyerhaeuser Company
Exhibit 99.2
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net sales
$
1,643
$
1,692
$
2,065
$
3,335
$
3,930
Costs of sales
1,322
1,390
1,447
2,712
2,795
Gross margin
321
302
618
623
1,135
Selling expenses
21
21
23
42
46
General and administrative expenses
89
80
80
169
158
Research and development expenses
1
2
2
3
4
Other operating costs, net
36
13
37
49
47
Operating income
174
186
476
360
880
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
(470)
(10)
(13)
(480)
(37)
Interest income and other
10
6
11
16
23
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(107)
(91)
(92)
(198)
(185)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(393)
91
382
(302)
681
Income taxes
104
37
(65)
141
(95)
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
317
$
(161)
$
586
Per Share Information
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.39)
$
0.17
$
0.42
$
(0.22)
$
0.77
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.32
$
0.68
$
0.64
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
746,603
745,486
757,829
746,041
757,317
Diluted
746,603
746,232
760,533
746,041
759,992
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)
744,767
744,905
757,646
744,905
757,646
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
317
$
(161)
$
586
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
470
10
13
480
37
Interest income and other
(10)
(6)
(11)
(16)
(23)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
107
91
92
198
185
Income taxes
(104)
(37)
65
(141)
95
Operating income
174
186
476
360
880
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
123
124
119
247
239
Basis of real estate sold
48
33
22
81
34
Special items included in operating income
20
—
20
20
28
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
365
$
343
$
637
$
708
$
1,181
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Total Company Statistics
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
317
$
(161)
$
586
Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)
9
—
—
9
—
Environmental remediation charge
—
—
—
—
21
Legal charge
15
—
—
15
—
Pension settlement charges
345
(5)
—
340
—
Product remediation charges (recoveries), net
—
—
15
—
—
Net earnings before special items(2)
$
80
$
123
$
332
$
203
$
607
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$
(0.39)
$
0.17
$
0.42
$
(0.22)
$
0.77
Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)
0.01
—
—
0.01
—
Environmental remediation charge
—
—
—
—
0.03
Legal charge
0.02
—
—
0.02
—
Pension settlement charges
0.47
(0.01)
—
0.46
—
Product remediation charges (recoveries), net
—
—
0.02
—
—
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)
$
0.11
$
0.16
$
0.44
$
0.27
$
0.80
(1)
During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
(2)
Net Earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net Earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results.
Selected Total Company Items
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Pension and postretirement costs:
Pension and postretirement service costs
$
8
$
8
$
8
$
16
$
18
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
470
10
13
480
37
Total company pension and postretirement costs
$
478
$
18
$
21
$
496
$
55
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
259
$
212
$
334
Receivables, less discounts and allowances
398
408
337
Receivables for taxes
163
157
137
Inventories
451
425
389
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
141
132
152
Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
362
362
253
Total current assets
1,774
1,696
1,602
Property and equipment, net
1,917
1,901
1,857
Construction in progress
102
134
136
Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion
12,586
12,516
12,671
Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion
291
288
294
Deferred tax assets
18
33
15
Other assets
444
461
312
Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
—
—
362
Total assets
$
17,132
$
17,029
$
17,249
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
—
$
—
$
500
Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities
302
302
302
Borrowings on line of credit
245
140
425
Accounts payable
243
271
222
Accrued liabilities
411
510
490
Total current liabilities
1,201
1,223
1,939
Long-term debt
6,156
6,153
5,419
Deferred tax liabilities
34
17
43
Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits
542
515
527
Other liabilities
398
397
275
Total liabilities
8,331
8,305
8,203
Total equity
8,801
8,724
9,046
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,132
$
17,029
$
17,249
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Q1
Q2
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Cash flows from operations:
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
317
$
(161)
$
586
Noncash charges to earnings (loss):
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
123
124
119
247
239
Basis of real estate sold
48
33
22
81
34
Deferred income taxes, net
(123)
(43)
15
(166)
25
Pension and other postretirement benefits
478
18
21
496
55
Share-based compensation expense
9
7
9
16
18
Change in:
Receivables, less allowances
(77)
(10)
(18)
(87)
(101)
Receivables and payables for taxes
(31)
6
10
(25)
15
Inventories
(60)
28
30
(32)
(36)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(5)
8
4
3
(1)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(82)
127
103
45
(70)
Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments
(14)
(13)
(16)
(27)
(32)
Other
9
(17)
(19)
(8)
1
Net cash from (used in) operations
$
(14)
$
396
$
597
$
382
$
733
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
$
(41)
$
(71)
$
(83)
$
(112)
$
(144)
Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation
(18)
(13)
(14)
(31)
(34)
Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities
253
—
—
253
—
Other
18
1
24
19
29
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
$
212
$
(83)
$
(73)
$
129
$
(149)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends on common shares
$
(254)
$
(253)
$
(243)
$
(507)
$
(485)
Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
739
—
—
739
—
Payments of long-term debt
(512)
—
—
(512)
(62)
Proceeds from borrowing on line of credit
245
140
—
385
—
Payments on line of credit
(425)
(245)
—
(670)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2
2
23
4
48
Repurchases of common shares
(60)
—
—
(60)
—
Other
(8)
(4)
(1)
(12)
(8)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(273)
$
(360)
$
(221)
$
(633)
$
(507)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(75)
$
(47)
$
303
$
(122)
$
77
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
334
259
598
334
824
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
259
$
212
$
901
$
212
$
901
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of amount capitalized
$
127
$
59
$
67
$
186
$
172
Income taxes
$
50
$
1
$
41
$
51
$
58
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Timberlands Segment
Segment Statement of Operations (1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Sales to unaffiliated customers
$
431
$
401
$
476
$
832
$
966
Intersegment sales
125
131
139
256
281
Total net sales
556
532
615
1,088
1,247
Costs of sales
413
405
431
818
853
Gross margin
143
127
184
270
394
Selling expenses
1
—
—
1
1
General and administrative expenses
22
25
24
47
46
Research and development expenses
1
1
1
2
3
Other operating income, net
(1)
(1)
(2)
(2)
(6)
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
120
$
102
$
161
$
222
$
350
(1)
In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we no longer report related intersegment sales in the Timberlands segment and we will now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These collective transactions did not contribute any earnings to the Timberlands segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income
$
120
$
102
$
161
$
222
$
350
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
73
73
79
146
158
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
193
$
175
$
240
$
368
$
508
(2)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)
$
(24)
$
46
$
70
$
22
$
30
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(26)
$
(25)
$
(29)
$
(51)
$
(57)
(3)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.
Segment Statistics(4)
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Third Party
Delivered logs:
Net Sales
West
$
205
$
194
$
262
$
399
$
528
(millions)
South
159
156
158
315
315
North
29
17
20
46
45
Total delivered logs
393
367
440
760
888
Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber
9
10
11
19
26
Recreational and other lease revenue
15
15
14
30
28
Other revenue
14
9
11
23
24
Total
$
431
$
401
$
476
$
832
$
966
Delivered Logs
West
$
106.92
$
104.07
$
132.24
$
105.52
$
131.91
Third Party Sales
South
$
35.35
$
35.45
$
34.55
$
35.40
$
34.69
Realizations (per ton)
North
$
59.68
$
62.10
$
64.92
$
60.52
$
62.59
Delivered Logs
West
1,920
1,864
1,984
3,784
4,003
Third Party Sales
South
4,499
4,400
4,560
8,899
9,070
Volumes (tons, thousands)
North
494
263
313
757
717
Fee Harvest Volumes
West
2,385
2,455
2,360
4,840
4,803
(tons, thousands)
South
6,492
6,367
6,630
12,859
13,381
North
627
378
423
1,005
972
(4)
Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary Results (unaudited)
Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Net sales
$
118
$
81
$
58
$
199
$
109
Costs of sales
56
39
30
95
49
Gross margin
62
42
28
104
60
General and administrative expenses
7
7
6
14
13
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
55
$
35
$
22
$
90
$
47
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income
$
55
$
35
$
22
$
90
$
47
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3
3
3
6
7
Basis of real estate sold
48
33
22
81
34
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
106
$
71
$
47
$
177
$
88
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Segment Statistics
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Real Estate
$
96
$
59
$
38
$
155
$
72
Net Sales
Energy and Natural Resources
22
22
20
44
37
(millions)
Total
$
118
$
81
$
58
$
199
$
109
Acres Sold
Real Estate
38,834
47,031
16,290
85,865
38,061
Price per Acre
Real Estate
$
2,424
$
1,063
$
2,258
$
1,678
$
1,847
Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales
Real Estate
50
%
56
%
58
%
52
%
47
%
Weyerhaeuser Company
2Q.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Wood Products Segment
Segment Statement of Operations (1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Net sales
$
1,094
$
1,210
$
1,531
$
2,304
$
2,855
Costs of sales
967
1,070
1,125
2,037
2,145
Gross margin
127
140
406
267
710
Selling expenses
19
20
22
39
43
General and administrative expenses
35
34
31
69
65
Research and development expenses
—
1
1
1
1
Other operating costs (income), net
4
4
23
8
2
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
69
$
81
$
329
$
150
$
599
(1)
In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we will now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These transactions do not contribute any earnings to the Wood Products segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income
$
69
$
81
$
329
$
150
$
599
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
46
47
36
93
72
Special items
—
—
20
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
115
$
128
$
385
$
243
$
671
(2)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Product remediation (charges) recoveries, net
$
—
$
—
$
(20)
$
—
$
—
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)
$
(155)
$
75
$
3
$
(80)
$
(223)
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(30)
$
(53)
$
(68)
$
(83)
$
(120)
(3)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.
Segment Statistics
in millions, except for third party sales realizations
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Structural Lumber
Third party net sales
$
444
$
495
$
681
$
939
$
1,250
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
392
$
388
$
541
$
390
$
521
in board feet)
Third party sales volumes(4)
1,133
1,274
1,261
2,407
2,401
Production volumes
1,145
1,193
1,180
2,338
2,340
Engineered Solid
Third party net sales
$
116
$
134
$
139
$
250
$
268
Section
Third party sales realizations
$
2,218
$
2,214
$
2,156
$
2,216
$
2,123
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
5.2
6.1
6.4
11.3
12.6
in cubic feet)
Production volumes
5.9
6.0
6.4
11.9
12.7
Engineered
Third party net sales
$
70
$
86
$
92
$
156
$
170
I-joists
Third party sales realizations
$
1,709
$
1,662
$
1,630
$
1,683
$
1,609
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
41
52
57
93
106
in lineal feet)
Production volumes
44
47
52
91
108
Oriented Strand
Third party net sales
$
160
$
156
$
277
$
316
$
509
Board
Third party sales realizations
$
223
$
213
$
367
$
218
$
341
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
717
733
754
1,450
1,493
in square feet 3/8")
Production volumes
729
736
747
1,465
1,481
Softwood Plywood
Third party net sales
$
44
$
44
$
55
$
88
$
105
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
383
$
380
$
461
$
382
$
450
in square feet 3/8")
Third party sales volumes(4)
115
115
118
230
233
Production volumes
98
104
105
202
202
Medium Density
Third party net sales
$
38
$
45
$
47
$
83
$
90
Fiberboard
Third party sales realizations
$
846
$
833
$
839
$
839
$
839
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
44
55
55
99
106
in square feet 3/4")
Production volumes
45
61
57
106
107
(4)
Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Unallocated Items
Q2.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and postretirement costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.
Contribution to Earnings
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense
$
(19)
$
(12)
$
(19)
$
(31)
$
(37)
Liability classified share-based compensation
(4)
—
(2)
(4)
(2)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(3)
2
2
(1)
—
Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO
(5)
(5)
3
(10)
(18)
Other
(39)
(17)
(20)
(56)
(59)
Operating income (loss)
(70)
(32)
(36)
(102)
(116)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
(470)
(10)
(13)
(480)
(37)
Interest income and other
10
6
11
16
23
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
(530)
$
(36)
$
(38)
$
(566)
$
(130)
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income (loss)
$
(70)
$
(32)
$
(36)
$
(102)
$
(116)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1
1
1
2
2
Special items
20
—
—
20
28
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
(49)
$
(31)
$
(35)
$
(80)
$
(86)
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Environmental remediation insurance charge
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(28)
Legal charge
(20)
—
—
(20)
—
Special items included in operating income (loss)
(20)
—
—
(20)
(28)
Pension settlement charges(2)
(455)
6
—
(449)
—
Gain on sale of nonstrategic assets
—
—
—
—
—
Special items included in net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
(475)
$
6
$
—
$
(469)
$
(28)
(2)
During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $455 million pretax noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. This charge was updated based on final pension asset and liability amounts during second quarter 2019, resulting in a $6 million pretax benefit for the quarter and a net $449 million pretax charge for year-to-date 2019.
Unallocated Selected Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q2.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(3)
$
(6)
$
—
$
(9)
$
(1)
