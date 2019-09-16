Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weyerhaeuser Company    WY

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/13 06:30:00 pm
27.41 USD   -1.65%
08:32aWEYERHAEUSER : to Sell Michigan Timberlands for $300 Million
DJ
08:02aWEYERHAEUSER : to sell Michigan timberlands
PR
09/05WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Weyerhaeuser : to Sell Michigan Timberlands for $300 Million

09/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Monday said it agreed to sell its 555,000 acres of Michigan timberlands for $300 million in cash to an affiliate of Lyme Timber Co.

The Seattle forest-products company said it expects to recognize a gain on the sale, adding that it expects no tax liability related to the divestiture.

Weyerhaeuser, which own or controls roughly 12 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., said it expects to complete the sale by the end of the year.

Lyme Timber, a private timberland investment manager based in Hanover, N.H., currently holds about 700,000 acres.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.29% 378.9 End-of-day quote.13.83%
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY -1.65% 27.41 Delayed Quote.25.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 657 M
EBIT 2019 819 M
Net income 2019 48,6 M
Debt 2019 6 429 M
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 408x
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
Capitalization 20 419 M
Chart WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Weyerhaeuser Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,50  $
Last Close Price 27,41  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin W. Stockfish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick R. Holley Non-Executive Chairman
Russell S. Hagen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark A. Miller VP-Information Technology
Charles R. Williamson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY25.39%20 419
AMERICAN TOWER CORP36.15%95 341
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP25.60%56 726
PUBLIC STORAGE20.28%42 506
WELLTOWER INC23.20%34 653
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION50.42%27 543
