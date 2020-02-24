Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Connect  >  WH Group Limited    0288   KYG960071028

WH GROUP LIMITED

(0288)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Plant-based burger at Burcon's alternative meats protein lab in Winnipeg

Cargill Inc will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company said on Monday, challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for sales in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants.

The entry of Cargill, one the world's largest privately held companies, in the market for imitation meat highlights the growing popularity of plant-based foods and expectations that consumers will continue to gobble up meat substitutes.

The 155-year-old company presents new competition for startups Beyond Meat and privately held, Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods. Major meat companies including Tyson Foods and WH Group's Smithfield Foods [SFII.UL] also sell plant-based products.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons and out of concern for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Cargill plans to employ its decades-long experience handling ingredients and buying crops to produce private-label products more efficiently than competitors.

"We believe we're uniquely positioned to be very effective and efficient in the supply chain," said Elizabeth Gutschenritter, managing director of Cargill's alternative protein team.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, spaghetti sauce or other dishes. Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

Beyond Meat products are made from pea protein, while Impossible Foods uses soy protein.

"On both, we're competing," Gutschenritter said.

"We are offering a portfolio that will encompass both pea and soy formulations."

North American pea-protein producer Puris is a supplier to Cargill and Beyond Meat. Cargill has announced investments of $100 million in Puris since January 2018 and benefited from the investment due to limited supplies of pea protein, Gutschenritter said.

"Cargill is a huge organization and so we deal with being both supplier and competitor in a lot of different areas," she said.

"Being able to have that raw material supply has been helpful for us for sure."

Cargill is better known for trading crops like corn and soybeans around the world and supplying ground beef than producing plant-based foods. The company said it has invested $7 billion in animal protein in the last five years. By comparison, investments in alternative proteins are in the "low single digit percentages," Gutschenritter said.

"It's still such a small portion of the investments that we're making," she said.

By Tom Polansek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -2.60% 117.45 Delayed Quote.55.36%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.40% 377 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.75% 139.75 End-of-day quote.-3.53%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.25% 119.8 End-of-day quote.-3.99%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.30% 289.1 End-of-day quote.-2.30%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -1.23% 77.83 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
WH GROUP LIMITED 0.70% 8.65 End-of-day quote.0.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WH GROUP LIMITED
01:16aCargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burge..
RE
01/29Chinese meat demand to remain high in 2020 due to swine fever - Brazil meatpa..
RE
2019GOING WHOLE HOG : U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buyi..
RE
2019LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2019At Smithfield Foods' slaughterhouse, China brings home U.S. bacon
RE
2019LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019WH : Unaudited financial results for the nine months ended september 30, 2019 of..
PU
2019WH : Unaudited consolidated quarterly results for the nine months ended septembe..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 163 M
EBIT 2019 1 966 M
Net income 2019 1 206 M
Debt 2019 1 882 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 16 076 M
Chart WH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WH Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1,29  $
Last Close Price 1,10  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Long Wan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon Lijun Guo CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Shu Ge Jiao Deputy Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH GROUP LIMITED0.70%16 074
TYSON FOODS, INC.-14.51%28 411
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.75%23 940
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%16 571
JBS SA-0.04%15 804
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-25.91%6 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group