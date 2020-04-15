Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  WH Group Limited    288   KYG960071028

WH GROUP LIMITED

(288)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smithfield Foods shuts U.S. bacon, ham plants as coronavirus hits meat sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck arrives at Smithfield Foods' pork plant in Smithfield

Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's largest pork processor, said on Wednesday it would shutter two U.S. plants that process bacon and ham, after closing a separate hog slaughterhouse because of an outbreak of the coronavirus among employees.

The latest shutdowns show the domino effect that can occur when the closure of a major slaughterhouse removes raw materials that are turned into food for consumers.

Smithfield, owned by China's WH Group Ltd, is shuttering a plant that processes bacon and sausage in Cudahy, Wisconsin, for two weeks, according to a statement. A facility in Martin City, Missouri, that processes spiral and smoked hams will also close.

The Missouri plant, which employs more than 400 people, processes pork from the Smithfield slaughterhouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that the company closed indefinitely. More than 200 employees became infected with the coronavirus at the South Dakota slaughterhouse, which produces 4% to 5% of the nation's pork.

"Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function," Smithfield Chief Executive Ken Sullivan said in a statement.

Demand for meat at grocery stores has climbed as consumers are staying home to protect themselves from the contagious respiratory virus. Restaurant demand has evaporated as dining rooms have closed.

A small number of employees at the Wisconsin and Missouri facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Smithfield. Both plants are located near areas where "community spread of COVID-19 has been prevalent," the company said.

Such processing facilities are less important to maintaining the U.S. food supply than slaughterhouses, said Steve Meyer, economist for commodity firm Kerns and Associates.

"The key for food supplies is getting animals converted to meat," he said.

Tyson Foods Inc this week extended the closure of a pork slaughterhouse in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that it shuttered last week due to coronavirus cases among employees. Companies like Cargill Inc, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co have also shut meat plants.

"Our country is blessed with abundant livestock supplies, but our processing facilities are the bottleneck of our food chain," Sullivan said.

By Tom Polansek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WH GROUP LIMITED
06:14pSmithfield Foods shuts U.S. bacon, ham plants as coronavirus hits meat sector
RE
05:15pWH : Smithfield Foods to Temporarily Close Two Additional Plants in US
DJ
04/13Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
RE
04/12Smithfield shutting U.S. pork plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages dur..
RE
04/09Smithfield Foods closes U.S. pork plant due to new coronavirus
RE
04/09WH : Smithfield Foods to Close Sioux Falls Facility for Three Days
DJ
04/07SIDE EFFECTS : Fuel demand crash shuts U.S. ethanol plants, meatpackers lack ref..
RE
03/24China's WH Group, world's top pork processor, reports profit jump
RE
03/24WH : 2019 Profit Rose Sharply on Year
DJ
01/29Chinese meat demand to remain high in 2020 due to swine fever - Brazil meatpa..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 140 M
EBIT 2019 1 970 M
Net income 2019 1 210 M
Debt 2019 1 881 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 91,9x
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart WH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WH Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,31  $
Last Close Price 7,51  $
Spread / Highest target -77,7%
Spread / Average Target -82,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Long Wan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon Lijun Guo CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Shu Ge Jiao Deputy Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH GROUP LIMITED6.16%14 692
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION7.54%26 088
TYSON FOODS, INC.-32.55%22 417
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.07%19 022
JBS SA0.25%10 283
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-38.62%5 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group