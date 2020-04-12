Log in
WH Group Limited    288

WH GROUP LIMITED

(288)
  Report
News 


Smithfield shutting U.S. pork plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages during pandemic

04/12/2020 | 12:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck arrives at Smithfield Foods' pork plant in Smithfield

Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork processor, said on Sunday it will shut a U.S. plant indefinitely due to a rash of coronavirus cases among employees and warned the country was moving "perilously close to the edge" in supplies for grocers.

Slaughterhouse shutdowns are disrupting the U.S. food supply chain, crimping availability of meat at retail stores and leaving farmers without outlets for their livestock.

Smithfield extended the closure of its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant after initially saying it would idle temporarily for cleaning. The facility is one of the nation's largest pork processing facilities, representing 4% to 5% of U.S. pork production, according to the company.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on Saturday that 238 Smithfield employees had active cases of the new coronavirus, accounting for 55% of the state's total. Noem and the mayor of Sioux Falls had recommended the company shut the plant, which has about 3,700 workers, for at least two weeks.

"It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," Smithfield Chief Executive Ken Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday. "These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation's livestock farmers."

Smithfield said it will resume operations in Sioux Falls after further direction from local, state and federal officials. The company will pay employees for the next two weeks, according to the statement.

The company has been running its plants to supply U.S. consumers during the outbreak, Sullivan said.

"We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19," he said.

Other major U.S. meat and poultry processors, including Tyson Foods Inc, Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] and JBS USA [JBS.UL] have already idled plants in other states.

By Tom Polansek

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 140 M
EBIT 2019 1 970 M
Net income 2019 1 210 M
Debt 2019 1 881 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,92x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 14 803 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.13%14 803
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION5.39%25 566
TYSON FOODS, INC.-33.06%22 245
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.2.17%18 917
JBS SA-3.06%9 915
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-41.28%4 787
