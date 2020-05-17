Log in
WH Group Unit Plans Non-Public Issuance of A Shares

05/17/2020

By P.R. Venkat

WH Group Ltd.'s Shenzhen-listed unit is planning to raise up to 7 billion yuan (US$985.6 million) through a non-public issuance of A shares.

The unit, Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., will issue 331.93 million shares to no more than 35 subscribers, WH Group said late Sunday.

The shares will be sold to securities investment fund management companies, finance companies, insurance institutional investors and qualified foreign institutional investors, it said.

Shuanghui Investment & Development is in the business of livestock breeding, livestock slaughtering, and the manufacture and sales of packaging materials and meat products.

Proceeds from the share sale will be used by the company to expand its business including the ramping up its production capacity.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 124.725 End-of-day quote.-14.81%
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. -1.67% 41.87 End-of-day quote.-1.71%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 97 End-of-day quote.-24.52%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -0.71% 984 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 7.1249 Delayed Quote.2.12%
WH GROUP LIMITED -4.49% 6.8 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 828 M
EBIT 2020 2 274 M
Net income 2020 1 504 M
Debt 2020 1 637 M
Yield 2020 4,78%
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 12 915 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,32 $
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Long Wan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon Lijun Guo CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Shu Ge Jiao Deputy Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.58%12 914
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION5.48%25 770
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.06%21 207
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-1.71%19 570
JBS SA-1.97%10 687
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.2.94%5 187
