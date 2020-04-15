Log in
WH Group Limited    288

WH GROUP LIMITED

(288)
WH : Smithfield Foods to Temporarily Close Two Additional Plants in US

04/15/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Smithfield Foods Inc. on Wednesday said it will temporarily shutter two additional facilities later this week, one in Wisconsin and one in Missouri, due to circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it would close its Martin City, Mo., plant indefinitely. That facility receives raw materials from Smithfield's Sioux Falls, S.D., facility, which is also closed indefinitely.

The company's dry sausage and bacon plant in Cudahy, Wis., will be closed for two weeks, it said.

A small number of employees at both plants have tested positive for Covid-19, the company said.

"Employees will be paid for the next two weeks during which time essential personnel will repeat the rigorous deep cleaning and sanitization that have been ongoing at the facilities," Smithfield said.

"The closure of our Martin City plant is part of the domino effect underway in our industry. It highlights the interdependence and interconnectivity of our food supply chain," said Kenneth M. Sullivan, Smithfield's president and chief executive.

WH Group is the parent company of Smithfield Foods.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

