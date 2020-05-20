Log in
WH Ireland Group plc    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
05/20 03:00:00 am
WH Ireland : Board Changes

05/20/2020 | 05:09am EDT

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

Further to the announcement of 18 December 2019 the board can confirm that Tim Steel has now stepped down as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Company confirms that, Phillip Shelley, a Non-Executive Director has agreed to assume the duties of acting Non-Executive Chairman (a position which is subject to the approval of the FCA).

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc

www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, CEO

+44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Andrew Emmott

+44(0) 203 368 3551

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare

+44 (0) 2013 128 8793

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:08:04 UTC
