WH Ireland : Board Changes

WH Ireland Group Plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
Board Changes
Further to the announcement of 18 December 2019 the board can confirm that Tim Steel has now stepped down as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.
The Company confirms that, Phillip Shelley, a Non-Executive Director has agreed to assume the duties of acting Non-Executive Chairman (a position which is subject to the approval of the FCA).
For further information please contact:
WH Ireland Group plc
www.whirelandplc.com
Phillip Wale, CEO
+44(0) 20 7220 1666
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
Andrew Emmott
+44(0) 203 368 3551
MHP Communications
Reg Hoare
+44 (0) 2013 128 8793
Disclaimer
W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:08:04 UTC