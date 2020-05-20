WH Ireland : Board Changes

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

Further to the announcement of 18 December 2019 the board can confirm that Tim Steel has now stepped down as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Company confirms that, Phillip Shelley, a Non-Executive Director has agreed to assume the duties of acting Non-Executive Chairman (a position which is subject to the approval of the FCA).

