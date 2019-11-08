WH Ireland : Confirmation of General Meeting

Log in
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/08 11:35:24 am
49 GBp   --.--%
11/08/2019 | 12:45pm EST

WH Ireland Group plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Confirmation of General Meeting

Further to the announcements issued on 6 November, and the Circular published, in relation to its Proposed Placing, WH Ireland confirms that the details of its General Meeting are 9:30 a.m. on 21 November 2019 at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR.

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer

www.whirelandplc.com

+44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Andrew Emmott

+44(0) 20 3368 3555

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare

+44(0)20 3128 8793

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:44:07 UTC
