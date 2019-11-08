WH Ireland : Confirmation of General Meeting

WH Ireland Group plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Confirmation of General Meeting

Further to the announcements issued on 6 November, and the Circular published, in relation to its Proposed Placing, WH Ireland confirms that the details of its General Meeting are 9:30 a.m. on 21 November 2019 at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR.

