WH Ireland : Confirmation of General Meeting

WH Ireland Group plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
Confirmation of General Meeting
Further to the announcements issued on 6 November, and the Circular published, in relation to its Proposed Placing, WH Ireland confirms that the details of its General Meeting are 9:30 a.m. on 21 November 2019 at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR.
