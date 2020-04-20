WH Ireland : Response to Press Speculation

WH Ireland Group Plc
('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')
Response to Press Speculation
The Company notes the recent press speculation and confirms it is in discussions with Cantor Fitzgerald Europe ('CFE') with regards to the possible acquisition, transfer or introduction of certain assets of part of CFE's Mid Cap and AIM Corporate Finance business. However, at this stage, such discussions are preliminary, require certain third party consents and there can be no guarantee that any transaction will occur.
WH Ireland will provide further updates to the market as required.
For further information please contact:
|
WH Ireland Group plc
|
www.whirelandplc.com
|
Phillip Wale, CEO
|
+44(0) 20 7220 1666
|
SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
|
|
Andrew Emmott
|
+44(0) 203 368 3555
|
|
|
|
MHP Communications
Reg Hoare/James Bavister
|
|
+44 (0) 203 128 8793
whireland@mhpc.com
|
|
