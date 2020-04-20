Log in
WH Ireland : Response to Press Speculation

04/20/2020 | 05:06am EDT

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Response to Press Speculation

The Company notes the recent press speculation and confirms it is in discussions with Cantor Fitzgerald Europe ('CFE') with regards to the possible acquisition, transfer or introduction of certain assets of part of CFE's Mid Cap and AIM Corporate Finance business. However, at this stage, such discussions are preliminary, require certain third party consents and there can be no guarantee that any transaction will occur.

WH Ireland will provide further updates to the market as required.

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc

www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, CEO

+44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Andrew Emmott

+44(0) 203 368 3555

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare/James Bavister

+44 (0) 203 128 8793

whireland@mhpc.com

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:05:09 UTC
