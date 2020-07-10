Log in
WH Ireland Group plc    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 03:00:00 am
42.5 GBX   --.--%
04:26aWH IRELAND : WHIreland full year results for 2020
PU
07/08MID-WEEK UPDATE : 8 July 2020
PU
07/01MID-WEEK UPDATE : 1 July 2020
PU
WH Ireland : WHIreland full year results for 2020

07/10/2020 | 04:26am EDT

We today announced our final results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020 and an expected group profit for Q1 of our 20/21 financial year.

Significant cost reductions and positive momentum in both divisions have positioned the group for sustainable profitability and growth. Our Corporate & Institutional Broking division have maintained their position as top three NOMAD and top five corporate broker on AIM, as well as winning 12 new clients in the year. Our Wealth Management division have now completed the decommissioning of legacy platforms, and have achieved a 33% reduction in direct cost base.

Stephen Ford, Head of Wealth Management, commented 'Today marks a huge milestone in the turnaround of the business. Over the last quarter, despite lower markets and COVID-19, we have achieved a £200,000 profit. I am very proud of all of the WHIreland team who have all had to manage a year of huge change.'

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Despite challenging market conditions, we have seen a significant improvement in operational performance which has led to the first quarterly profit for the Group in the new financial year. Our continued strong focus on cost management has led to a further reduction in the run rate of administration expenses to a level where we can deliver profitability consistently. The turnaround plan for WHIreland is on track and I look forward with cautious optimism to executing the next stages of that plan in the coming year.'

A short video is available below.

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:25:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 23,7 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2019 -11,3 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net cash 2019 7,70 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 25,0 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Shelley Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Tansey Chief Finance Officer & Director
Christopher Hardie Finance Director
Victoria Genevieve Raffé Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC-13.27%25
CITIC LIMITED-23.22%30 028
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-11.74%29 388
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-26.80%8 173
NATIXIS-42.40%8 118
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-2.89%4 840
