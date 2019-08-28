Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WH Smith    SMWH   GB00B2PDGW16

WH SMITH

(SMWH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WH Smith : says to meet expectations for year, cites stellar travel unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 04:46am EDT
File photo of pedestrians walking past a WH Smith shop in London

(Reuters) - WH Smith Plc said on Wednesday it was set to meet its fiscal year results expectations, bolstered by solid sales at its stores in airports and railway stations.

The books, stationery and newspaper chain has benefited from a boom in air travel, and its network of airport, train station and workplace kiosks have fared better than its high street business, where it is looking to cut costs and grow margins.

The more than 200-year-old speciality retailer, which operates over 1,600 stores across the globe, also said that it had seen strong growth at its international business, with 428 stores open outside the UK.

Founded in 1792, WH Smith has increased costs to open more stores as it ramps up internationally. It sealed a deal in October to buy digital accessories retailer InMotion in its first step into the U.S. airport market.

Shares in the FTSE 250 <.FTMC> retailer, which have risen 16.2% this year, were slightly higher at 1,999 pence at 0745 GMT.

"WH Smith is a play on the structurally growing Global Travel Essentials market. Travel now accounts c.70% of Group EBIT, following the acquisition of InMotion in Nov. 2018 which we see as game-changing," said Investec analysts, who rate WH Smith a "buy".

The company said its high street business had performed in line with expectations in the year ending Aug. 31 and added that it would focus on stationery, developing new ranges and giving more space to the category in its stores.

Last year, WH Smith said it would close six high street stores and a franchisee initiative as part of a restructuring to cope with weaker consumer spending.

WH Smith, which runs 1,004 travel outlets and 599 high street stores, is also in the middle of a change in leadership, with the managing director of its high street business, Carl Cowling, poised to replace Stephen Clarke after six years in charge.

The company will report annual results on Oct. 17 and analysts expect annual pretax profit of 150.8 million pounds, according to IBES data by Refinitiv. WH Smith reported pretax profit of 134 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WH SMITH
04:46aWH SMITH : says to meet expectations for year, cites stellar travel unit
RE
07/11WH SMITH : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/05WH SMITH : suffers after being named 'worst high street shop'
AQ
05/30Premier Foods chairman Hamill to retire
RE
05/22WH SMITH : Veteran boss of WH Smith set to exit in October
AQ
05/21WH SMITH : chief Clarke steps down, shares fall
RE
05/21WH SMITH : Board Change
PU
05/16WH SMITH : Purchases of Shares - Open Period
PU
05/16WH SMITH PLC : quaterly sales release
04/12WH SMITH : profit suffers after US travel purchase
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 397 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 160 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 2 145 M
Chart WH SMITH
Duration : Period :
WH Smith Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH SMITH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 236,11  GBp
Last Close Price 1 993,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Martin Clarke Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Moorhead COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Annemarie Verna Florence Durbin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH SMITH15.87%2 635
ULTA BEAUTY34.87%19 304
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY19.13%11 791
NEXT47.38%9 011
GRANDVISION42.71%7 690
FIELMANN AG18.52%5 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group