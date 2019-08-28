Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WH Smith    SMWH   GB00B2PDGW16

WH SMITH

(SMWH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WH Smith : travel unit shines, expects annual outcome to meet expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 04:04am EDT
File photo of pedestrians walking past a WH Smith shop in London

(Reuters) - British books, stationery and newspaper chain WH Smith Plc said on Wednesday its stores at airports and railway stations performed well in the year, helping it expect an annual outcome in line with its expectations.

The more than 200-year-old speciality retailer, which operates over 1,400 stores across the globe, also said that its international business had grown "strongly", with 428 stores open outside the UK.

Helped by a boom in air travel, WH Smith's huge network of airport, train station and workplace kiosks have fared better than its high street business, where it is looking to cut costs and grow margins. The business had performed in line with expectations.

The company will report results for the year ended Aug.31 on Oct.17. Analysts expect annual pretax profit of 151.2 million pounds, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

(This story corrects typographical error in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WH SMITH
04:04aWH SMITH : travel unit shines, expects annual outcome to meet expectations
RE
07/11WH SMITH : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/05WH SMITH : suffers after being named 'worst high street shop'
AQ
05/30Premier Foods chairman Hamill to retire
RE
05/22WH SMITH : Veteran boss of WH Smith set to exit in October
AQ
05/21WH SMITH : chief Clarke steps down, shares fall
RE
05/21WH SMITH : Board Change
PU
05/16WH SMITH : Purchases of Shares - Open Period
PU
05/16WH SMITH PLC : quaterly sales release
04/12WH SMITH : profit suffers after US travel purchase
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 397 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 160 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 2 145 M
Chart WH SMITH
Duration : Period :
WH Smith Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH SMITH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 236,11  GBp
Last Close Price 1 993,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Martin Clarke Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Moorhead COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Annemarie Verna Florence Durbin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH SMITH15.87%2 635
ULTA BEAUTY34.87%19 304
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY19.13%11 791
NEXT47.38%9 011
GRANDVISION42.71%7 690
FIELMANN AG18.52%5 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group