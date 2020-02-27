Wharf : (1) Inside Information - Distribution in-specie by Wheelock and Company Limited of Shares in the Company and (2) Resumption of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 4)

(1) INSIDE INFORMATION - DISTRIBUTION IN-SPECIE

BY WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY

AND

(2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the joint announcement of Admiral Power Holdings Limited, the Offeror and Wheelock and Company Limited ("Wheelock" (the controlling shareholder of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules)) on 27 February 2020 ("Joint Announcement") in relation to, among others, the proposal for the privatisation of Wheelock by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement (under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Joint Announcement.

DISTRIBUTION IN-SPECIE BY WHEELOCK OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY

As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, the Offeror requested the board of directors of Wheelock ("Wheelock Board") to put forward to the shareholders of Wheelock ("Wheelock Shareholders") the Proposal, which comprises (i) the distribution ("Distribution") to Wheelock Shareholders of one share in the Company ("Wharf Share") and one share in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited ("Wharf REIC Share") in respect of each share in the issued capital of Wheelock ("Wheelock Share") they hold at the Record Date; and (ii) the privatisation of Wheelock by the Offeror. Shareholders and investors should note that the Scheme does not directly relate to the Company, and the implementation of the Proposal will lead to a change in the shareholding of the controlling shareholder of the Company from 70.71% to 47.95%, details of which are set out below.

Each of Mr. Peter K. C. Woo and the Trustee, each a substantial shareholder of Wheelock and being an Offeror Concert Party, has irrevocably and unconditionally agreed not to receive, and procure