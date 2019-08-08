Wharf () : First Half Net Profit Falls 14% On Year

By P.R. Venkat

Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. (0004.HK) said its net profit in the first half of 2019 fell 14% on year due to lower contributions from its development properties in China.

Net profit in the January-to-June period was 2.45 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$312 million), compared with HK$2.86 billion in the same period last year, Wharf said Thursday.

Revenue was up 3% on year to HK$8.06 billion.

The company said its full-year outlook looks uncertain, as it cited weak demand in Hong Kong, which has been hit by travel advisories by many countries following recent protests.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com