WHARF HOLDINGS LTD

(0004)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/09
17.12 HKD   +0.59%
Wharf () : First Half Net Profit Falls 14% On Year

08/08/2019 | 01:02am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. (0004.HK) said its net profit in the first half of 2019 fell 14% on year due to lower contributions from its development properties in China.

Net profit in the January-to-June period was 2.45 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$312 million), compared with HK$2.86 billion in the same period last year, Wharf said Thursday.

Revenue was up 3% on year to HK$8.06 billion.

The company said its full-year outlook looks uncertain, as it cited weak demand in Hong Kong, which has been hit by travel advisories by many countries following recent protests.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 21 912 M
EBIT 2019 8 222 M
Net income 2019 6 642 M
Debt 2019 24 078 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,91x
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2019 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 52 472 M
Technical analysis trends WHARF HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 25,38  HKD
Last Close Price 17,22  HKD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tin Hoi Ng Chairman & Managing Director
Yiu Cheung Tsui Vice Chairman & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yuk Fong Lee Vice Chairman
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Kang Fang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHARF HOLDINGS LTD-16.08%6 616
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.99%42 213
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.41%35 499
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.99%32 723
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.16%27 496
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.04%26 847
