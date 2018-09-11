Wharf : Letter to New Registered Shareholders – Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications; Reply Form

THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 4)

12 September 2018

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to New Registered Shareholders -

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Articles of Association of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to receive all future corporate communications 1 (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company:

(1) to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.wharfholdings.com (the "Website Option") in lieu of receiving printed copies, and to receive notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post; or

(2) to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communications; or

(3) to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communications; or

(4) to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

To minimise use of paper and to save printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Option, i.e. (1) above. To make your election, please mark˜✓™in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Registrars (the "Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating objection from you by 11 October 2018 and until you inform the Company c/o the Registrars by reasonable prior notice in writing of your change of choice, you will be deemed to have consented to the Website Option and notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in future by post.

You may change your choice as to the means of receipt and/or language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice either in writing (delivered by post or by hand delivery) or by email to wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Registrars. If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) the Website Option but for any reason have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly, upon your written request to the Company c/o the Registrars or by email to wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, send the Corporate Communications in printed form to you free-of-charge.

Please note that printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications of the Company will be available from the Company and the Registrars on request. The same will also be available on the Company's website at www.wharfholdings.com for not less than five years from the date of first publication and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited

Kevin C Y Hui Company Secretary

Ref. 00004-8

1

"Corporate Communications" refer to annual/interim reports, notices, circulars, proxy forms of the Company, including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules.

THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡

Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications ʮ̡ஷৃʘϗ՟˙όʿႧ˖و͉

REPLY FORM Ϋᔧڌࣸ

To: The Wharf (Holdings) Limited ߧjɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock Code: 4) €ٰ΅˾໮j4 c/o Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Registrars") ͟ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™˾ϗ Level 22, Hopewell Centre, ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮ 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Υձʕː 22 ᅽ

I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications6 of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") in the manner as indicated below:- ͉ɛŊшഃҎૐ˸ɨΐ˙όϗ՟ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃ 6jÑ

(Please mark (✓) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

€ሗ׵ɨΐ٤̥ࣸ፯՟ՉʕɓࡈίՉʫྌɪ˜✓™໮

½ ½ ½ ½

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.wharfholdings.com in lieu of receiving printed copies, and to receive notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post; OR ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.wharfholdings.comᓭᚎ˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃd˸˾ಁϗ՟ΙՏ͉dԨ˸ඉ੔˙όϗ՟Ϟᗫʮ̡ஷৃʊί͉ʮ̡ၣ१೯бʘஷٝiא to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communications; OR ˚ܝසϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ΙՏ͉iא to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communications; OR ˚ܝසϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃʘʕ˖ΙՏ͉iא to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

˚ܝΝࣛϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉f

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) Signature ᖦ໇ Please use BLOCK CAPITAL ሗ͜ߵ˖ɽฺ෬ᄳ Contact telephone number Date ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁ ˚ಂ Notes ڝൗj ٰ؇֑Τ

1. If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating objection from you by 11 October 2018 and until you inform the Company c/o the Registrars by reasonable prior notice in writing of your change of choice, you will be deemed to have consented to receive all future Corporate Communications on the Company's website only, and to receive notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website in future by post. ν͉ʮ̡׵ 2018 ϋ 10 ˜ 11 ˚ʥ͊ϗՑ ტɨʊ෬ᄳʿᖦ໇Ѽ຅ٙΫᔧڌࣸdאԨೌϗՑ ტɨڌͪˀ࿁ٙΫᏐd ტɨਗ਼஗ൖމʊΝจ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ϗ՟˚ܝהϞʮ̡ ஷৃdԨ˸ඉ੔˙όϗ՟Ϟᗫʮ̡ஷৃʊί͉ʮ̡ၣ१೯бʘஷٝdٜЇ ტɨΣ͉ʮ̡€ٰ͟΅ཀ˒೮াஈ˾ϗ೯̈ܦ຅ࣣٙࠦཫ΋ஷٝ˸һҷ፯኿މ˟f

2. By choosing to read all the Company's future Corporate Communications on the Company's website in lieu of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form. ɓ຾፯኿ί͉ʮ̡ၣ१ᓭᚎ͉ʮ̡˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃ˸˾ಁϗ՟ΙՏ͉d ტɨʊ׼ᆽΝจ׳૝ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉ٙᛆлf

3. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid. ν᙮ᑌΤٰ؇dۆ͉Ϋᔧڌࣸ඲͟ί͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ɪఱᑌΤܵϞٰ΅ϾՉ֑Τરΐ࠯Зٰٙ؇ᖦ໇d˙މϞࣖf

4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify the Company otherwise by giving the Company c/o the Registrars reasonable prior notice in writing or by email towharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. ɪࠑܸͪቇ͜׵͉ʮ̡˚ܝΣ͉ʮٰ̡؇೯̈ʘהϞʮ̡ஷৃdٜЇ ტɨΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ܦ຅ࣣٙࠦאཥඉཫ΋ஷٝ˸Ъ̈Չ̴፯኿މ˟d޴ᗫࣣٙࠦஷٝ඲৔༺͉ʮ ̡€ٰ͟΅ཀ˒೮াஈ˾ϗdאཥඉЇ wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comf

5. Shareholders can change the choice of means of receipt and/or language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice either in writing or by email towharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o the Registrars. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form. ٰ؇ϞᛆᎇࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ܦ຅ࣣٙࠦאཥඉཫ΋ஷٝd˸һҷʮ̡ஷৃʘϗ՟˙όʿŊאႧ˖و͉d޴ᗫࣣٙࠦஷٝ඲৔༺ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈdאཥඉЇ wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com fމёତဲਪd΂Оί͉Ϋᔧڌࣸɪ˓ᄳٙᕘ̮ܸͪdਗ਼ʔʚஈଣf

6. "Corporate Communications" refer to annual/interim reports, notices, circulars, proxy forms of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules). ʮ̡ஷৃу͉ʮ̡ٙϋజŊʕಂజѓࣣeஷѓeஷՌe˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸ€ܼ̍ɪ̹஝ۆ'ʫהܸٙ˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™f

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

Your supply of your name(s) and other personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Reply Form for receiving the Corporate Communications (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to our Share Registrar and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

ტɨ݊Іᗴ౤Զ ტɨ֑ٙΤʿՉ̴ࡈɛ༟ࣘd˸͜׵ஈଣ ტɨί͉ΫᔧڌࣸɪהࠑϞᗫϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃܸٙͪ€˜༈ഃ͜௄™fҢࡁ̙ঐΪ༈ഃ͜௄ΣҢࡁٰٙ΅ཀ˒೮াஈʿ ˾ଣɛdאՉ˼ᐏجԷબᛆϾࠅӋ՟੻Ϟᗫ༟ࣘٙɛɻᔷʹϤഃ༟ࣘf ტɨה౤Զٙ༟ࣘਗ਼ίቇ຅ࣛගڭवЪࣨྼʿা፽͜௄f ტɨϞᛆᎇࣛܲ๫࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'ࠅӋπ՟ʿһ͍޴ᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂ОϞᗫࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όΣՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽٙࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈f

Ref. 00004-9

 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mailing Label ඉ੔ᅺᜀ

Please cut and stick the mailing label on the envelope to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing.

Tricor Tengis Limited ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡

຅ ტɨ੔ΫϤΫᔧڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼Ϥඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf νί͉ಥҳ੔d ტɨೌ඲൨ɪඉୃf

Freepost No. ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ 37

Hong Kong ࠰ಥ