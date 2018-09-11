Log in
WHARF HOLDINGS LTD (0004)
Wharf : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders – Notification of Publication of Interim Report 2018

09/11/2018 | 11:32am CEST

THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

( ׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡ )

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮ :4)

12 September 2018

Dear Non-registered Shareholders Note ,

Notification of Publication of Interim Report 2018 (the "Interim Report")

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese language, has been published and is now available on the Company's website at www.wharfholdings.com.

If you would like to receive the Interim Report in printed form, please send a notice of request to the Company, c/o the Company's Registrars (the "Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email to wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such notice of request should contain your full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number, together with the relevant words regarding your request.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited

Kevin C Y Hui Company Secretary

Note:

"Non-registered Shareholders" refer to such persons or companies whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such persons or companies wish to receive Corporate Communications (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and other personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your requests for receiving the Corporate Communications (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to our Share Registrars and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

ߧڢ೮াٰ؇ڝൗ j ɚ´ɓɞϋʕಂజѓࣣ€˜ʕಂజѓࣣ™ʊʚ˸̊೯ٙஷٝ

ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ତᔫஷٝ ტɨd͉ʮ̡ٙʕಂజѓࣣٙߵ˖و͉ʿʕ˖و͉ତʊ̊೯dԨʊ׵ ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.wharfholdings.com೮༱Զʮ଺ቡᚎf

ν ტɨ૧ϗ՟ʕಂజѓࣣٙΙՏ͉dሗ˸ඉ੔אɛ˓৔჈˙όΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈€͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াஈՙԳ೮ ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™˾ϗdՉήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽࠅӋஷٝdאਗ਼޴ᗫٙஷٝཥ ඉЇ wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com f޴ᗫٙࠅӋஷٝ඲ʫ༱ ტɨٙߵ˖ΌΤeήѧʿᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁd˸ ʿ ტɨٙࠅӋٙ޴ᗫܸͪο̩f

ν ტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ܄ ˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852)2980-1333 ݟ༔f

ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ʮ̡।ࣣ ஢΀຃ ˾Б

ɚ´ɓɞϋɘ˜ɤɚ˚

ڝൗj˜ڢ೮াٰ؇™ܸՉٰ΅π׳׵ʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕ٙɛɻאʮ̡dϾ˼Ŋ˼ࡁʊ຾ீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ஷٝdڌͪ༈ഃ ɛɻאʮ̡ҎૐϗՑ͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃ€ܲɪ̹஝ۆהޢ֛f

ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

ტɨ݊Іᗴ౤Զ ტɨ֑ٙΤʿՉ̴ࡈɛ༟ࣘd˸͜׵ஈଣ ტɨϞᗫϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙࠅӋ€˜༈ഃ͜௄™fҢࡁ̙ঐΪ༈ഃ͜௄ΣҢࡁٰٙ΅ཀ˒೮া ஈʿ˾ଣɛdאՉ˼ᐏجԷબᛆϾࠅӋ՟੻Ϟᗫ༟ࣘٙɛɻᔷʹϤഃ༟ࣘf ტɨה౤Զٙ༟ࣘਗ਼ίቇ຅ࣛගڭवЪࣨྼʿা፽͜௄f ტɨϞᛆᎇࣛ ܲ๫࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'ࠅӋπ՟ʿŊאһ͍޴ᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂ОϞᗫࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όΣՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥެΧ ɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽٙࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈f

Ref. 00004-11

Disclaimer

The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:31:01 UTC
