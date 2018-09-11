Log in
Wharf : Letter to Shareholders (Website Option) – Notification of Publication of Interim Report 2018

09/11/2018 | 11:27am CEST

THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮ :4)

12 September 2018

To: Shareholders who have selected the Website Option

Notification of Publication of Interim Report 2018 (the "Interim Report")

The English and Chinese versions of the Interim Report of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") are now available on the Company's website at www.wharfholdings.com. You may access the Interim Report by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website at www.wharfholdings.com, and then select "Interim Report" for the Interim Report.

We would advise that you have chosen (or are deemed under the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to have chosen) to receive the Interim Report by accessing it on the Company's website. In the event that for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Interim Report on the Company's website, the Company will, promptly upon your request, send the Interim Report to you in printed form free-of-charge. Furthermore, notwithstanding any choice of the means or language for the receipt of corporate communications (viz. annual report, interim report, etc.) previously made by Shareholder(s) and communicated to the Company, Shareholder(s) is/are given the option (which may be exercised at any time by giving reasonable prior notice to the Company) of changing his/her/their choice from the use of electronic means (if previously so chosen) to receiving printed version(s) (or vice versa) in future, and/or changing or making the choice of printed language version(s) to English only, Chinese only or both English and Chinese for receiving corporate communications in future. Such notice of request and/or notice of choice or change of choice should contain the full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number of the relevant Shareholder(s), together with the relevant words regarding the request, and/or making or change of choice, and should be sent to the Company, c/o the Company's Registrars (the "Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email to wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and other personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instructions for receiving the corporate communications of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to our Share Registrars and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

ߧjʊ፯՟ၣ१˙ٰࣩٙ؇

ɚ´ɓɞϋʕಂజѓࣣ€˜ʕಂజѓࣣ™ʊʚ˸̊೯ٙஷٝ

ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ʕಂజѓࣣٙߵ˖و͉ʿʕ˖و͉ʊ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.wharfholdings.com ೮༱fνࠅቡᚎʕಂ జѓࣣdሗί͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.wharfholdings.comٙʕ˖˴ࠫܲ˜ҳ༟٫ᗫڷ™ᙷdΎܲ˜ʕಂజѓ™ᙷԸቡᚎʕಂజѓࣣf

ধΣ ტɨЪ̈ஷٝd ტɨʊ፯኿€א࣬ኽ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ɪ̹஝ۆٙ޴ᗫૢ˖஗ൖމʊ፯኿ீཀ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ϗ՟ʕ ಂజѓࣣf ტɨνΪ΂ОࡡΪίϗ՟אቡᚎ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१೯бٙʕಂజѓࣣࣛ̈ତѢᗭd͉ʮ̡ึᏐ ტɨٙࠅӋးҞе൬Σ ტ ɨ৔჈ʕಂజѓࣣٙΙՏ͉fϤ̮dೌሞٰ؇ʘۃಀщ࿁ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ€уϋజeʕಂజѓࣣഃʘ˙όאႧ˖و͉Ъ̈΂О፯኿Ԩਗ਼ ޴ᗫ፯኿ஷ͉ٝʮ̡dٰ؇ޫኹϞ፯኿ᛆ€̙ᎇࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ܦ຅ٙཫ΋ஷٝБԴ༈፯኿ᛆd˸һҷ־Ŋ־ഃ˚ܝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙ ፯኿dܼ̍ఱϗ՟˙όϾԊd͟Դ͜ཥɿ˙ό€߰ʊಀЪ̈༈፯኿ϾԊһҷމϗ՟ΙՏ͉€ˀʘ͵್dʿŊאఱϗ՟ΙՏ͉ٙႧ˖و ͉Ъ̈һҷאЪ̈፯኿€޴ᗫ፯኿މ̥ϗ՟ߵ˖و͉dא̥ϗ՟ʕ˖و͉dאΝࣛϗ՟ߵ˖ʿʕ˖و͉f޴ᗫࠅӋʿŊאЪ̈אһҷ ፯኿ٙஷٝ඲ʫ༱޴ᗫٰ؇ٙߵ˖ΌΤeήѧʿᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁd˸ʿ޴ᗫࠅӋʿŊאЪ̈אһҷ፯኿ܸٙͪο̩d˸ඉ੔אɛ˓৔჈ ˙ό৔༺͉ʮ̡€͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াஈՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™˾ϗdՉήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽdאཥඉЇ wharfholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comf

ν ტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ

(852)2980-1333 ݟ༔f

ɘᎲࡑණྠϞࠢʮ̡

ɚ´ɓɞϋɘ˜ɤɚ˚

ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

ტɨ݊Іᗴ౤Զ ტɨ֑ٙΤʿՉ̴ࡈɛ༟ࣘd˸͜׵ஈଣ ტɨϞᗫϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃܸٙͪ€˜༈ഃ͜௄™fҢࡁ̙ঐΪ༈ഃ͜௄ΣҢ ࡁٰٙ΅ཀ˒೮াஈʿ˾ଣɛdאՉ˼ᐏجԷબᛆϾࠅӋ՟੻Ϟᗫ༟ࣘٙɛɻᔷʹϤഃ༟ࣘf ტɨה౤Զٙ༟ࣘਗ਼ίቇ຅ࣛගڭव Ъࣨྼʿা፽͜௄f ტɨϞᛆᎇࣛܲ๫࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'ࠅӋπ՟ʿһ͍޴ᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂ОϞᗫࠅӋѩ඲˸ ࣣࠦ˙όΣՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽٙࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈f

Ref. 00004-10

Disclaimer

The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:26:01 UTC
