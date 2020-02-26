Wharf Real Estate Investment : (1) Inside Information - Possible Distribution In-Specie by Wheelock and Company Limited of Shares in the Company; and (2) Resumption of Trading 0 02/26/2020 | 11:31pm EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 1997 INSIDE INFORMATION - POSSIBLE DISTRIBUTION IN-SPECIE BY WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY AND (2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING This announcement is made by Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the joint announcement of Admiral Power Holdings Limited, the Offeror and Wheelock and Company Limited ("Wheelock", the controlling shareholder of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules)) on 27 February 2020 ("Joint Announcement") in relation to, among others, the proposal for the privatisation of Wheelock by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement (under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Joint Announcement. POSSIBLE DISTRIBUTION IN-SPECIE BY WHEELOCK OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, the Offeror requested the board of directors of Wheelock ("Wheelock Board") to put forward to the shareholders of Wheelock ("Wheelock Shareholders") the Proposal which comprises (i) the distribution ("Distribution") to Wheelock Shareholders of one share in the Company ("Wharf REIC Share") and one share in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited ("Wharf Share") in respect of each share in the issued capital of Wheelock ("Wheelock Share") they hold at the Record Date; and (ii) the privatisation of Wheelock by the Offeror. Shareholders and investors should note that the Scheme does not directly relate to the Company, and the implementation of the Proposal will lead to a change in the shareholding of the controlling shareholder of the Company from 66.51% to 42.34%, details of which are set out below. -1- Wharf REIC - Announcement (27 February 2020) Each of Mr. Peter K.C. Woo and the Trustee, each a substantial shareholder of Wheelock and being an Offeror Concert Party, has irrevocably and unconditionally agreed not to receive, and procure his/its controlled entities or nominees to irrevocably and unconditionally agree not to receive, his/its/their entitlements to the Wharf REIC Shares and Wharf Shares under the Distribution. Assuming there is no change in the issued shares of Wheelock, the number of Scheme Shares, and thus the number of Shares subject to Distribution ("Distributable Shares") is 667,432,957. The Distribution is subject to the satisfaction of the following conditions (neither of which can be waived): WF Investments Partners Limited (" WFIPL "), the direct shareholder of the Distributable Wharf and Wharf REIC Shares and direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheelock Investments Limited, and thereafter Wheelock Investments Limited, the direct shareholder of the entire issued share capital of WFIPL and Wheelock's direct wholly-owned subsidiary, having declared a special dividend (by way of a distribution in-specie) of the Distributable Wharf REIC and Wharf Shares; and the Scheme (with or without modification) having been sanctioned and the reduction of the issued share capital of Wheelock having been confirmed by the High Court and the order of the High Court in relation thereto having been granted. The Distributable Shares will be distributed to the Scheme Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of Wheelock on the Record Date. It is expected that the Distribution will be made to the Scheme Shareholders within five Business Days of the Scheme (with or without modification) been sanctioned and the reduction of the issued share capital of Wheelock having been confirmed by the High Court and the order of the High Court in relation thereto having been granted. The Directors expect that neither the sanction of the Scheme or the reduction of the issued share capital of Wheelock (assuming they will take place which the Directors cannot assure) will take place imminently. The Distributable Shares are fully-paid and will be distributed free from all Encumbrances. -2- Wharf REIC - Announcement (27 February 2020) SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY As at the date of this announcement, the Company is held by Wheelock as to approximately 66.51%, and on the assumption that there is no change in the issued shares of the Company from the date of this announcement to the Record Date, the Company will be held by Wheelock as to approximately 42.34% immediately upon completion of the Distribution. The table below sets out the shareholding structure of the Company as at the date of this announcement and immediately upon completion of the Distribution on the assumption that there is no change in shareholding of the Company from the date of this announcement up to the Record Date: Shareholders As at the date of Immediately upon this announcement completion of the Distribution Number of Approximate %(1) Number of Approximate %(1) Shares Shares Controlling Shareholder: Wheelock (2) 1,952,860,608 64.32 1,285,427,651 42.34 Vision Expert (0004) Limited(3) 66,491,000 2.19 66,491,000 2.19 Other Scheme Shareholders (4) - - 666,956,957 21.96 Public Shareholders 1,015,589,645 33.45 1,015,589,645 33.45 Directors: Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng(5) 1,259,445 0.04 1,435,445 0.05 Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui(5) - - 300,000 0.01 Hon. Andrew K. Y. Leung(6) 6,629 0.00 6,629 0.00 Professor E. K. Yeoh 20,000 0.00 20,000 0.00 Total issued Shares: 3,036,227,327 100.00 3,036,227,327 100.00 Notes: All percentages in the above table are approximations. These shares are owned through Wheelock's various wholly-owned subsidiaries as set out below: Name of wholly-owned subsidiary of Number of Shares held Wheelock WF Investment Partners Limited 1,368,172,536 High Fame Investments Limited 286,286,000 Lynchpin Limited 254,734,072 Manuka Investments Pte. Ltd. 43,668,000 As at the date of this announcement, Vision Expert (0004) Limited is wholly owned by The Wharf (Holdings) Limited which is in turn owned as to 70.25% by Wheelock. Other Scheme Shareholders exclude Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng and Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui who are also Directors. -3- Wharf REIC - Announcement (27 February 2020) This Director is a Scheme Shareholder. Hon. Andrew K. Y. Leung is deemed to be interested in the 6,629 shares held by his spouse in the Company. WARNING: Shareholders and/or potential investors should be aware that the Distribution will only become effective upon all the Distribution Conditions being satisfied. Shareholders and/or potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in Shares. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor and/or other professional adviser. RESUMPTION OF TRADING At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares and debt securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange was halted from 9:00 a.m. on 24 February 2020 pending issuance of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in Shares and debt securities on the Stock Exchange with effect from 1:00 p.m. on 27 February 2020. By Order of the Board WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED Kevin C. Y. Hui Director and Company Secretary Hong Kong, 27 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Ms. Doreen Y. F. Lee, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui, Ms. Y. T. Leng and Mr. Kevin C.Y. Hui, together with five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Alexander S. K. Au, Hon. Andrew K. Y. Leung, Mr. Andrew J. Seaton, Mr. R. Gareth Williams and Professor E. K. Yeoh. -4- Wharf REIC - Announcement (27 February 2020) Attachments Original document

