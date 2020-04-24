Log in
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited    1997

WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIM

(1997)
  04/23
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/23
30.5 HKD   +0.99%
12:46aWHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIC Expects to Swing to 1st Half Loss
DJ
03/05WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 2019 Net Profit Fell 78%
DJ
03/04WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 2019 Final Results Announcement
PU
Wharf Real Estate Investment : REIC Expects to Swing to 1st Half Loss

04/24/2020 | 12:46am EDT

By Martin Mou

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. said Friday that it expects to swing to a first-half loss due to extreme market conditions that have weighed on its hotel and investment-properties businesses.

Like many other developers, the company has been significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first half of 2019, the Hong Kong-based company made net profit of 6.99 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$901.9 million), it said.

Wharf REIC said earlier this year that the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong's social issues could hurt the retail and hotel sectors as well as occupancy rates and office rentals. Its net profit plunged 78% last year.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 14 829 M
EBIT 2020 11 223 M
Net income 2020 8 399 M
Debt 2020 39 279 M
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 8,89x
EV / Sales2021 8,16x
Capitalization 92 605 M
Technical analysis trends WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,04  HKD
Last Close Price 30,50  HKD
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tin Hoi Ng Chairman & Managing Director
Yuk Fong Lee Vice Chairman
Yen Thean Leng Executive Director
Siu Kee Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Seaton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.66%11 948
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.29%38 400
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.24%36 827
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.46%29 177
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.27%28 340
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.38%26 872
