Wharf Real Estate Investment : REIC Expects to Swing to 1st Half Loss

By Martin Mou



Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. said Friday that it expects to swing to a first-half loss due to extreme market conditions that have weighed on its hotel and investment-properties businesses.

Like many other developers, the company has been significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first half of 2019, the Hong Kong-based company made net profit of 6.99 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$901.9 million), it said.

Wharf REIC said earlier this year that the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong's social issues could hurt the retail and hotel sectors as well as occupancy rates and office rentals. Its net profit plunged 78% last year.

