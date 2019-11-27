Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/27
528.5 USc   -0.33%
Corn Futures Lead Decline in Agricultural Commodities

11/27/2019 | 04:21pm EST

By Allison Prang

--Corn for March delivery slid 1.3% to $3.73 1/4 a bushel as traders sold futures ahead of first-notice day.

--Wheat for March delivery lost 0.8% to $5.26 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.3% to $8.82 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Corn's No Good, Very Bad Day: Traders liquidated their interest in the December contracts before first-notice day, helping to knock down corn futures, said Dan Cekander, DC Analysis president. Corn and soybeans also turned lower on favorable weather in South America and weakness in the currencies of Brazil and Argentina, which suggest larger crops could be ahead, Mr. Cekander said. Brazilian and Argentine farmers may choose to plant more corn and soybeans, which are priced in U.S. dollars, to take advantage of the currency fluctuations.

INSIGHT

Beans' Baby Rally: Soybean prices are likely to climb but not extensively, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. Those futures have been pressured by long positions being liquidated, but Mr. Pfitzenmaier cautions taking short bets on soybeans as he expects a technical upward correction. "We would not expect that recovery rally to go too far because, fundamentally, the weather prospects for South America have improved and without a trade agreement signed with China, there is not a lot of reason to buy soybeans at this time," he said.

AHEAD

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The market will reopen on Friday but close early at 1:05 p.m. ET.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.81% 362.75 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.05% 65.907 Delayed Quote.51.86%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.61% 4.6883 Delayed Quote.4.89%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 294.7 End-of-day quote.-2.09%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 30.19 End-of-day quote.11.40%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -2.65% 110 End-of-day quote.205.56%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.15% 59.9 Delayed Quote.58.23%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.14% 528.5 End-of-day quote.1.14%
