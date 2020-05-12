Corn Rises as Traders Cover Shorts After WASDE

By Kirk Maltais



--Corn for July delivery rose 1.2% to $3.22 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with traders closing some of their ample short positions in corn after the USDA's WASDE report showed increases to production and stockpiles as predicted.

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.4% to $8.52 a bushel.

--Wheat for July delivery rose 0.5% to $5.14 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Your Shorts Are Showing: The USDA's May WASDE showed corn inventories in 2020/21 roughly as expected--but production nearly 400 million bushels higher than predicted. Still, there were no volatile movements in grains futures. "The USDA confirmed the much anticipated large corn supplies," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "Overall, this report was as expected." As a result, grains traders unwound some of their sizable short positions in corn--although it isn't expected to last through the rest of the week.

Focus On China: The USDA projected that soybean ending stocks would be higher in 2019/20, but would precipitously drop in 2020/21 on higher exports--which led grains traders to return their focus back to the question of whether or not China will honor its obligations to buy more U.S. exports under the Phase One trade agreement. "The market has immediately turned its attention back to 'when are the Chinese going to return?'" said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. A Chinese purchase of 136,000 of U.S. soybeans was announced by the USDA this morning, but traders want to see larger and more frequent purchases.

INSIGHT

Better Days Ahead: Although the WASDE did show lessened corn demand due to Covid-19 will mean a buildup in U.S. inventories, some traders believe with the worst of the pandemic over, demand will soon return. "As the global economy is beginning to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown, energy markets are recovering, including ethanol," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "Granted, we have a long road of recovery ahead, and it will undoubtedly be filled with potholes, but at least we should be making forward progress."

Meanwhile in Brazil: Brazilian crop agency Conab cut its estimate for soybean production for the 2019-2020 growing season as productivity declined amid dry weather in some of the country's southern states. The agency forecasts Brazilian soybean production at 120.3 million metric tons, down from an estimated 122.1 million tons last month. Traders are keeping a close eye on Brazilian soybean production, as Brazil is seen as China's other market of choice if it opts not to go to the U.S. for soybean needs.

AHEAD:

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its annual North American Flour Milling Products Summary at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--Jeffrey Lewis contributed to this article.