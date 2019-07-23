Corn Rises on Speculation of Lost Acreage

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.1% to $4.31 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, on speculation that unplanted corn acreage could reach as high as 15 million to 20 million acres.

--Wheat for September delivery was unchanged at $4.87 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.2% to $9.03 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Rumor Has It: Corn rebounded from early losses on speculation that this year's production would be significantly lower than current USDA figures show. "[These] are just rumors, but they make sellers uneasy," INTL FCStone said. Monday's crop conditions report, which moved corn in good-to-excellent condition down by one percentage point, also provided support for traders looking to buy corn futures.

Just Chillin': Weather in the U.S. remains cooler than last week, with light precipitation expected to return to the Corn Belt by next week. "Threatening heat is not indicated into August 8th, while 16-30 day guidance features normal [precipitation] and modest warm-up in mid-August," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Climate Change: Weather models used to evaluate the future of crop prices and yields suggest climate change is likely to lower domestic production of corn, soybeans and wheat, according to a study released by the USDA's Economic Research Service on Monday. "With soy, we saw that yield volatility grew faster," said Andrew Crane-Droesch, a research economist with the ERS.

Trump Tweet: President Trump touted the $16 billion designated to aid farmers hurt this year by global trade turmoil in a tweet Tuesday, saying "farmers are starting to do great again, after 15 years of a downward spiral. The 16 billion dollar China 'replacement' money didn't exactly hurt!" The tweet comes after the White House's Office of Management and Budget completed its regulatory review of the market facilitation program earlier this month. Some traders are expecting the USDA to release more details about the program this week, but the USDA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on that possibility.

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

