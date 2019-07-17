GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Fall Again, This Time on Weak Demand

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.6% to $9.00 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday on indications of weak demand.

Wheat for September delivery lost 0.4% to settle at $5.05 1/2 a bushel.

Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $4.41 1/2 a bushel.

Farm Belt Woes Make Corn Compelling Bet -- Market Talk

1603 GMT - Corn offers one of the most compelling opportunities in commodity markets right now, says Mark Raskopf, senior research analyst at Russell Investments. Months of torrid rain that led to historic delays on US farms have been followed by a heatwave in the Farm Belt. "From a fundamental perspective soil moisture was too high for corn to grow these deep roots and now you have this hot weather so it really could easily hurt yields," Raskopf says. "Plus looking forward you're pretty susceptible to an early freeze because you're going to have to have the crop in the ground longer." Large stocks of agricultural produce carried over from last season could keep a lid on prices, Raskopf adds. "But overall it feels like the balance sheet is tightening rapidly." Corn futures have slipped over the past month but have risen 18% so far this year at $4.43 a bushel. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Returns on Farming in Illinois Projected to Be Low -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - Farmers operating in Illinois should brace themselves for a slim return on their investment into their crops, if any, says professors with the University of Illinois. According to crop budget forecasts produced by agricultural and consumer economics professor Gary Schnitkey and research specialist Krista Swanson, profits on corn and soybeans in 2019 will be non-existent for Northern Illinois, and slim for Central Illinois corn -- assuming predictions on yields and average price per bushel hold true. For Northern Illinois, the study assumes a yield of 165 bushels per acre for corn, at $4.50 per bushel, which combined with numerous other costs leads to a farmer to lose $47 per acre. December corn futures on the CBOT are currently trading at $4.46 per bushel, up 1.1% overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Egypt's GASC Buys 60,000 Tons of Russian Wheat in Tender -- Market Talk

1602 GMT - Egypt's state grain-importing agency bought 60,000 tons of Russian wheat in an international tender Wednesday. Price-reporting agency AgriCensus says the General Authority for Supply Commodities bought the cargo at $215.54 a ton, including freight costs. The purchase, for shipment from August 21-31, marks a comeback for Russian wheat, which GASC opted against in its previous two tenders. The price is the highest GASC has paid since April 11, after hot and dry conditions led analysts to downgrade their forecasts for this year's Russian wheat crop. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

Ethanol Inventories Rise for Third Straight Week -- Market Talk

11:06 ET - Ethanol inventories are up for the third straight week, according to data released by the EIA. Inventory totaled 23.365M barrels this week, up over 7.3% from the same time last year. Production of ethanol is also on the rise, increasing by 19,000 barrels to 1.066M barrels per day. For corn farmers, who are looking for increased ethanol adoption to drive higher corn consumption, this news is not ideal. However, corn futures are reacting more to concerns about a heat wave in the central US this week, with the December contract up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish at Highest Close in Nearly a Month -- Market Talk

15:18 ET - Hog futures on the CME closed at their highest level since June 19, ending up 3.7% to 82 cents per pound. The rise in the contract comes as traders see no signs that African swine fever is under control in Asia --and expect that prices should get a boost in the third to fourth quarter of this year. "I do think prices have bottomed out," says Michael Seery of Seery Futures. August live cattle futures, meanwhile, fall 0.1% to $1.08125 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)