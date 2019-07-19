GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Rise on Speculation of Chinese Buying

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 2.3% to $9.19 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, as traders reacted to talk of Chinese state buyers purchasing large soybean lots.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 1.8% to $5.02 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.4% to $4.35 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

PepsiCo's South Africa Deal Highlights Continent's Consumer Market -- Market Talk

13:15 ET - PepsiCo's $1.7B deal to acquire South African company Pioneer Foods highlights how food manufacturers are positioning themselves to grab share in a fast-growing consumer market in countries across the continent. Total consumer spending in Africa is expected to nearly double to $2.5T between 2015 and 2030, with food and beverage spending representing a significant part of those gains, according to a Brookings Institution report from last year. Kellogg has also bolstered African operations in recent years, investing in a cereal plant in Nigeria and striking deals with a distributor that supplies breakfast noodles in both Nigeria and Ghana. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com)

Brazil 2019-2020 Soybean Crop Seen at 123.8M Tons -- Market Talk

12:38 ET - Brazilian farmers will grow a crop of 123.8 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2019-2020 growing season, according to a forecast by agricultural consultancy Safras & Mercado. That would be a record and an increase of 4.7% from the 118.2 million tons produced in the 2018-2019 season, the group says. The area planted with soybeans will grow by 0.8% to 36.6 million hectares, Safras says. Brazil is normally the second-biggest soybean producer in the world, after the US, though the USDA is forecasting a bigger harvest in the South American country in the 2019-2020 season as the trade dispute between the US and China encourages some American farmers to shift some acres to corn. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Is This Year's Weather Fully Priced Into Corn? -- Market Talk

09:51 ET - While corn futures have had a down week amid expectations of extreme heat not hitting the Corn Belt as expected, the downturn is likely temporary, says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "I don't think the historic weather event that impacted planting this year has been completely priced in," says Bergman. "Look for buyers to start to step back in with the market trading near the low end of the recent range." December corn futures on the CBOT are up 0.9% so far in the Friday session. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Session Higher -- Market Talk

15:05 ET - Livestock futures finishes the session with gains--particularly hog futures, which finished 1.3% higher at 83.875 cents per pound. According to market participants, pig supply is expected to tighten in the short-term as high-weight hogs have been worked through the supply chain. "Suddenly we've gone from oversupply to undersupply," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial. "[There's] reduced numbers of light weight hogs." Cattle futures, meanwhile, are up 0.2% to $1.085 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)