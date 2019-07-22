GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Falls as Scattered Rain Likely Helped Crop; Wheat Posts Biggest Loss

Corn for December delivery fell 2.1% to $4.26 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as scattered rainfall along the Corn Belt over the weekend likely mitigated any damage to crop suffered during the preceding heat wave, a negative for traders hoping for tighter supply conditions. Guided by Corn: Without any news to drive corn prices up, grains sank across the board. "The market is still range-bound and is doing a good job of pushing out the weak hands" out of the market, said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Next Steps in Crop Progress Lagging -- Market Talk

16:25 ET - Predictably for crops that were planted well-behind schedule due to flooding and excessive rainfall in the Corn Belt this Spring, crops are also lagging behind in the next stages of development. Only 35% of corn planted nationwide has started silking, versus the five-year average of 66%, according to the USDA's crop conditions report released Monday. For soybeans, only 40% have started blooming, versus 66% on average. Spring wheat headed is only slightly behind, with 92% of the crop headed, versus an average of 94%. For traders following this data, delays in the developmental process of crops are indicative of supply tightness to come once these crops are harvested. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Heatwave to Hit European Crop Yields -- Market Talk

1350 GMT - The heatwave that hit Europe last month will lead to worse crop yields than previously forecast, according to the EU's Monitoring Agricultural Resources [MARS] unit. Still, the harvest is set to be a strong one: MARS forecasts overall yields of 5.6 tons a hectare, below its forecast of 5.63 tons in June, but above the five-year average of 5.53 tons a hectare. A new heatwave is arriving: MARS forecasts that temperatures will exceed 40 degrees celsius in much of France and the Iberian peninsula over the next week. But investors, traders and consumers appear unperturbed as they still expect an ample harvest. Milling-wheat futures are down 0.8% in Paris at EUR180 a ton, extending their decline this year to 11%. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

At Last, Bunge Sees Exit from Brazilian Sugar Business -- Market Talk

12:38 ET - Bunge gets some cheers as the agribusiness prepares to wave goodbye to its long-struggling Brazilian sugar business, which has been under strategic review since late 2013, and is now slated to become part of a standalone joint venture with BP. Bunge's push into sugar-milling and ethanol in Brazil began over a decade ago but quickly ran into problems with drought, low sugar and ethanol prices and general volatility in the business, but the assets remained on Bunge's books for years while executives searched for a way out that captured some value. JPMorgan credits new Bunge CEO Gregory Heckman for "demonstrating the ability of this new leadership team to execute on its stated strategy," versus prior, failed attempts. BG gains 1.9%, while the S&P 500 is 0.2% higher. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Finishes Higher, Hogs Settle Lower -- Market Talk

15:48 ET - October live-cattle futures on the CME finish trading up 0.6%, at $1.09150 a pound. Traders say cattle futures have been undervalued versus cash prices, and they expect cattle futures to continue to move up higher until they reach where cash prices are trading at--roughly $1.15-1.16 per pound. Lean hogs, meanwhile, fall 0.8% to 83.225c as rumors of new Chinese interest in goodwill agricultural purchases fizzle out--a downer for hog futures that have been reactive to developments in trade negotiations by the Trump Administration. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)