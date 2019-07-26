GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Wheat Fall as Midwest Weather Forecasts Improve

Wheat for September delivery fell 0.7% to $4.96 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, on forecasts for mild temperatures along with scattered showers in growing regions. Corn for December delivery lost 0.7% to settle at $4.24 1/2 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.14% to $9.01 a bushel.

Seasonable Forecasts: Metereologists are calling for milder temperatures across the Midwest along with an increased possibility of showers, which would help water parched corn and wheat crops. Traders pared back some of their bullish bets that were based on the theory that the previous week's intense heatwave would further damage crops already delayed due to flooding during the planting season. For the week, corn futures lost more than 2.5%, while the wheat September contract declined about 1.3%.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Euro Heat: Europe is baking in the summer heat, forcing analysts to cut their crop forecasts, but prices aren't responding. Milling-wheat futures fell about 1% over the week, extending their decline this year to nearly 12%. Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank, said EU member states are still likely to produce a larger wheat crop than last year and supply would likely exceed demand. "It's less abundant but still well-supplied," he said. Elsewhere, Mr. Fritsch said USDA data showing net sales of U.S. soybeans to China have been negative for two weeks running could make next week's trade negotiations more difficult. That said, negative sales--when canceled orders exceed new orders--are relatively common toward the end of a crop year.

Oil Prices Rise on Rig Count, Iran Jitters -- Market Talk

14:56 ET - US benchmark oil prices end the session 0.3% higher at $56.20 a barrel on continued jitters over Iran-US tensions, and as a drop in US drilling activity may lead to a slowdown in US oil-production growth. Bakers Hughes says the number of active oil-directed rigs in the US fell by three in the latest week to 776, a 17-month low and the fourth straight week of declines. Ritterbusch says that for oil markets, the rig-count "slippage [is] beginning to temper the bearish shale production factor." The Iran issue also remains a concern, but they say a military confrontation that could seriously sustain a rally seems unlikely. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Prices Rise, While Cattle Hits Resistance -- Market Talk

16:13 ET - Hog prices resume their recent advance on the CME on hopes for heightened global demand as African swine fever continues to decimate Chinese pork supplies. Market watchers are looking for any signs or progress as trade talks get set to resume in China next week. Lean hogs rise 0.5% to 86.425 cents per pound, up from 83.875 cents a week ago. Cattle hits $1.10 per pound for the fourth straight session, but fails to close above that mark again, ending the session flat at $1.099 per pound. (patrick.sullivan@wsj.com)