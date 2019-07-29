GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Stays Strong on Lower Russia, EU Production

Wheat for September delivery rose 1.5% to $5.03 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday as traders saw dropping global supply estimates as bullish for U.S. futures. Tightening Supply: Indications of less wheat production out of Russia and the European Union this year were the main news driving futures in Monday's session, pushing the September wheat contract back over $5.00 per bushel. "We're getting more confirmation that world supplies are coming down," Don Roose of US Commodities said.

Soybeans Inspections Beat Forecast -- Market Talk

11:59 ET - Inspections of soybean exports have exceeded predictions, according to Terry Reilly of Futures Internationals. Soybeans inspected totaled 1.03M metric tons, according to the USDA, with exports destined for China totaling 600,087 tons. Reilly says it's the highest amount of soybeans inspected since February--a hopeful sign for traders as sentiment around US-China trade talks stays tentative. Meanwhile, inspections of wheat and corn met analyst expectations. Despite the strong showing, soybean futures on the CBOT have moved little today, with the November contract up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Farmers Call for Progress in US-China Trade Talks -- Market Talk

10:45 ET - As the Trump administration readies to re-engage in Chinese trade negotiators this week, US farmers want to see progress. The American Farm Bureau Federation urges the Trump administration to make progress toward an agreement that will see China drop tariffs that the Washington-based agricultural lobby group says have cut exports by more than half from 2017 levels, after rising by about eight times from 2000 to 2017. "All eyes will be on this week's trade negotiations in China because reopening the door to one of the largest markets in the world is key to helping farmers get back on their feet," says Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Corn Condition Slightly Improves -- Market Talk

16:20 ET - The amount of the 2019/20 corn crop in good or excellent condition has increased by one percentage point in the past week, according to the USDA. Good and excellent crop totaled 58% this week, up from 57% last week but still down significantly from 72% at this point last year. Meanwhile, soybean conditions stayed flat at 54%, well down from 70% at this point last year. The winter wheat harvest is slightly behind, however, with 75% of the crop harvested, down from a five-year average of 86%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Soybeans and Huawei Sticking Points in US-China Negotiations -- Market Talk

09:30 ET - Talks between the US and China on trade set to resume in Shanghai this week are focusing on a few select issues. Among them are sizable purchases of US soybeans by Chinese buyers, and a relaxation of a US ban on domestic companies dealing with Huawei Technologies. "Will China buy our rotting soybeans in size and/or how generous are the Huawei general licenses?," says Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group. The failure of China to make purchases coming out of the G-20, along with the Trump Administration's confused signals on Huawei, clearly generated concerns and mistrust on both sides and drew the President's Twitter ire." Krueger calls the two issues "intrinsically linked." Grains traders have a cautious outlook on what to expect from this weeks' talks. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Argentina Could See Record Wheat Harvest -Reuters

--Wheat farmers in Argentina are preparing for a record harvest this year, Reuters reported Monday.

--The country could produce a harvest of around 22 million tons, besting its record of 19 million tons, the report said, citing grain exchanges in Argentina and analysts.

THE MARKETS:

Steep Fall for Hog Futures -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - October hog futures finished the trading session 3.8% lower to 76.45 cents per pound, as no news surfaced from the US delegation in China regarding trade. "Over the weekend there was a little less positive-ness on the outcome of negotiations," says Don Roose of US Commodities. Meanwhile, live cattle futures dropped to end the trading session, finishing 0.4% lower at $1.0945 per pound after spending most of the day trading higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)